Saudi Arabia eases real estate rules; AfricAI takes off

Saudi Arabia has passed a new law allowing non-residents to own real estate in the Kingdom through a digital identity system.

The Saudi Arabian Cabinet recently approved the regulatory changes as the country awaits the implementation of the Non-Saudi Real Estate Ownership Law. Set to take effect in January 2026, the law allows foreigners to own real estate in designated zones as the Kingdom seeks to attract foreign investment and promote urban development.

To participate in real estate ownership under the new law, non-Saudi investors must obtain a Saudi digital ID from Absher, the country’s government portal, operated by the Interior Ministry.

The ministry will partner with other government agencies to operate the new ID system, including the Saudi Data and Artificial Intelligence Authority, the General Real Estate Authority (REGA), and the National Information Center.

In particular, REGA will create guidelines for the sector and ensure compliance from all parties. The authority has already formed a new oversight committee to police the sector; it includes representatives from key ministries, REGA board members, and three representatives from the private sector.

Besides opening up access to Saudi Arabia’s $72 billion real estate sector for foreigners, the digital ID access mechanism is expected to make real estate transactions smooth and fast, strengthen security for buyers, and enhance transparency in the sector.

In addition to the digital ID, foreigners must open a local bank account and obtain a local contact number.

While it’s the first time the Saudi government is issuing digital IDs to non-citizens, it has been pushing adoption locally for years. According to the Interior Ministry, the Middle Eastern country had issued 28 million digital IDs by the end of last year through Absher. The government regards the digital ID as a crucial pillar of Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030, which focuses on transitioning the country from oil reliance to a more diversified economy.

Earlier this year, the government partnered with Estonian firm BEST Solutions to develop mobile identity solutions in cross-border services. The solution mirrors Estonia’s E-Residency program, which enables users to access the European country’s digital infrastructure.

Saudi Arabia joins other Middle Eastern countries keen on digitalizing identity systems to keep up with the rapid advancements in the digital economy. In the United Arab Emirates, the central bank has demanded that all lenders replace one-time passwords and other ‘weak’ authentication methods with biometrics and digital ID. In Jordan, commercial banks are now integrating the country’s digital ID, known as Sanad, as they phase out physical documents.

AfricAI launches for interoperable AI in Africa

Elsewhere, four technology companies have launched a joint venture to advance artificial intelligence (AI) across Africa.

Known as AfricAI, the venture was formed by Nigeria’s Next Digital, Australia’s Lakeba Group, the UAE’s AqlanX, and the Dutch AI consultation firm Agentic Dynamic. It focuses on deploying enterprise-grade AI across the continent, which has lagged behind in the fast-moving technology.

Africa holds less than 1% of the global data center capacity, despite being home to a fifth of the worldwide population. According to the United Nations, only 5% of the region’s AI talent has access to the computing power it requires for research and innovation. This inadequate infrastructure has hindered innovation and left the continent reliant on Western solutions. AfricAI is seeking to address this gap, the founding partners say.

“We are bringing together four complementary pillars—global IP, regional expertise, deployment excellence, and next-gen agentic AI architecture—to create an AI foundation that reflects African realities,” they stated.

Initially, it will focus on Nigeria, where it will utilize existing infrastructure to develop AI solutions across healthcare, governance and public services, digital identity, and other enterprise services. By 2026, it plans to expand to Kenya, South Africa, Rwanda, and Ghana. It also intends to equip at least 100 professionals with AI skills.

One of the sectors AfricAI will target is digital identity, which has become critical to Africa’s budding digital economy. The venture intends to deploy localized AI models to onboard new users, with each customized to a country’s national ID documents and available infrastructure.

“AfricAI is about more than software. It’s about exporting our intelligence, building our future on our terms, and making Africa a force in the global AI conversation. Nigeria will lead that movement — and we are ready,” commented Next Digital chairman, Prince Malik Ado-Ibrahim.

