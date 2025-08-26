Saudi Arabia’s Humain has launched an AI application for Arab and Muslim users

By: Cryptopolitan
2025/08/26 02:55
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1137-12.40%

Saudi Arabia’s AI firm, Humain, has unveiled a conversational AI application for Arab and Muslim users. According to the company, the chat platform will run on its Allam large language model, crafted around the principles of Islamic, Middle Eastern, and Arabic heritage to match the language and thought processes of its users

Though the application is only available in Saudi Arabia at the moment, it will still offer Arabic-English bilingual support and recognize multiple Arabic dialects, including Egyptian and Lebanese.

Amin claims they built the platform with local talent

Tareq Amin, Humain’s chief executive officer, has hailed the platform’s launch as a “historic milestone” in the company’s efforts to develop sovereign AI that is both advanced and culturally rooted. He also noted that the development relied on local talent, with a team of approximately 120 AI specialists, and women represented half of the team.

Additionally, he stated that their LLM, Allam, relies on datasets and controls that mirror regional cultural norms and values, which he claimed could help the kingdom regulate available information.  

ALLAM 34B was trained on over eight petabytes of data—the largest Arabic dataset known so far—and fine-tuned by more than 600 domain experts and 250 evaluators from various sectors. However, the chat platform is still set to compete with a similar system, Falcon Arabic, developed by a research division of the Abu Dhabi government. 

When Humain first announced the AI project, Amin said the model intended to “serve both public and private sector needs, in Arabic, at scale.” He even claimed this was just his part of a wider investment in GPU clusters, data centers, and edge AI deployments.  

The firm’s initiative, nonetheless, supports Vision 2030 goals by developing local tech capabilities, boosting digital infrastructure, and reducing reliance on oil. The company first assumed control of Allam from the Saudi Data and Artificial Intelligence Authority, a government body that had been collaborating with IBM on the project. However, Allam debuts amid global debates over whether developing high-end AI models from scratch is worth the investment. Regionally, it and Falcon are valuable for their comprehensive Arabic outputs and support of local research, but they are not meant to compete with industry giants like ChatGPT.

Humain has secured partnerships with multiple firms

Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund-owned Humain was introduced a day prior to US President Donald Trump’s visit in May. The company acquired Nvidia and AMD chips for a major data center project at that time. Now, the company operates across all four core layers of AI: infrastructure, cloud, data and models, and applications.. Amin even said the firm plans to achieve 1.9 gigawatts of data center capacity by 2030. 

The company also created an ads and gaming division in June and has shared ambitious plans to invest in data centers, cloud services, and large-language models, including a $10 billion venture capital fund.

Moreover, it has collaborated with several leading firms, including Amazon Web Services. AWS has already pledged to pour in over $5 billion to develop Humain’s AI Zone in Saudi Arabia. Not to mention, the Saudi company is partnering with Nvidia to establish AI “factories” that can support several hundred thousand GPUs and as much as 500 megawatts of computational power.

Humain is also teaming up with Qualcomm to build AI platforms that work across edge and cloud, with Cisco and AMD helping create a secure AI superstructure. At the same time, Humain’s sovereign data centers are hosting OpenAI’s open-source models via Groq, and Replit has rolled out a regional version of its platform on Humain Cloud, with ALLAM 34B providing Arabic coding support.

The smartest crypto minds already read our newsletter. Want in? Join them.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

ETHZilla Announces $250M Share Buyback While Holding Half-Billion in Ethereum – Here’s Why

ETHZilla Announces $250M Share Buyback While Holding Half-Billion in Ethereum – Here’s Why

NASDAQ-listed Ethereum treasury firm ETHZilla approved a $250 million share repurchase program and disclosed holdings of 102,237 ETH valued at approximately $489 million. The post ETHZilla Announces $250M Share Buyback While Holding Half-Billion in Ethereum – Here’s Why appeared first on Coinspeaker.
SphereX
HERE$0.000357-0.27%
Ethereum
ETH$4,371.36-9.22%
WHY
WHY$0.000000029+1.75%
Share
Coinspeaker2025/08/26 04:17
Share
Invest in the Best Crypto to Buy Today: BullZilla, Pepe, and Bonk – Why BullZilla is About to Change the Meme Coin Game?

Invest in the Best Crypto to Buy Today: BullZilla, Pepe, and Bonk – Why BullZilla is About to Change the Meme Coin Game?

BullZilla ($BZIL) presale launches on August 29, 2025, at $0.00527. Learn why BullZilla is the best crypto to buy today for exponential returns compared to Pepe and Bonk.
ChangeX
CHANGE$0.00216651-7.70%
Brainedge
LEARN$0.01789-5.89%
Bonk
BONK$0.0000197-11.89%
Share
Blockchainreporter2025/08/26 04:30
Share
Fireblocks report: 49% of surveyed institutions worldwide have used stablecoins for payments

Fireblocks report: 49% of surveyed institutions worldwide have used stablecoins for payments

PANews reported on June 19 that Fireblocks, a digital asset infrastructure provider, released the "State of Stablecoins in 2025" report, stating that 49% of institutions around the world have used
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0606-5.60%
Share
PANews2025/06/19 21:54
Share

Trending News

More

ETHZilla Announces $250M Share Buyback While Holding Half-Billion in Ethereum – Here’s Why

Invest in the Best Crypto to Buy Today: BullZilla, Pepe, and Bonk – Why BullZilla is About to Change the Meme Coin Game?

Fireblocks report: 49% of surveyed institutions worldwide have used stablecoins for payments

Blockchain Life Week in Dubai: we have never seen this before

US DOJ files to seize $225M in crypto tied to pig butchering schemes