Saudi Awwal Bank Partners With Chainlink: Expert Predicts LINK Price Rally to $52

TLDR:

Saudi Awwal Bank signed an agreement with Chainlink to experiment with blockchain interoperability using CCIP and CRE tools.

The bank manages over $100B in assets and aims to boost developer access to tokenized financial infrastructure in Saudi Arabia.

Chainlink’s CCIP and CRE will support regulated on-chain finance and connect Saudi markets to global blockchain networks.

LINK price trades at $23.58 with a 0.45% daily gain, as an expert predicts a rally to $52 by year’s end.



Saudi Arabia’s banking sector has got a step closer to on-chain finance.

Saudi Awwal Bank has entered an innovation agreement with Chainlink to test secure blockchain interoperability solutions. The collaboration opens doors for building tokenized finance products in the region.

Developers will be able to connect with global blockchain networks while working under a regulated framework. Investors are watching closely as this partnership could set the stage for wider adoption.

Saudi Awwal Bank Moves Toward Onchain Finance

Saudi Awwal Bank, which holds more than $100 billion in assets, confirmed the deal through its official X account. The bank said the agreement aims to experiment with secure blockchain interoperability and support financial innovation in Saudi Arabia.

Chainlink followed with its own announcement, adding that Saudi Awwal Bank will leverage its Cross-Chain Interoperability Protocol (CCIP) and Chainlink Runtime Environment (CRE). These tools will let developers deploy tokenized applications that can interact across multiple blockchains.

Market watchers said this is more than just a trial program. The move is designed to speed up the adoption of regulated on-chain finance across the region. By using Chainlink’s infrastructure, Saudi Awwal Bank is giving developers a way to connect local markets with the global multi-chain economy.

Crypto community accounts also weighed in on X. TheLinkMarine said the collaboration shows Chainlink is now becoming part of core financial infrastructure in the Middle East.

LINK Price Reaction And Market Focus

Per CoinGecko data, LINK is trading at $23.58, with a 24-hour trading volume above $694 million. The price is up 0.45% on the day and 0.93% over the past week.

Traders are now watching whether LINK can build momentum from this institutional news. Crypto analyst VirtualBacon dismissed concerns about Chainlink ($LINK) being outdated. He noted its shift from a DeFi oracle to critical infrastructure for real-world assets and institutions.

He projected LINK could revisit its all-time high of $52 by year-end, citing Bitcoin’s potential climb toward $150,000 as a key driver. Besides, he added that while the $52 level may present resistance, LINK only needs to replicate its growth from the last two and a half months to reach the target.

While price movement remains moderate, investor attention is fixed on how fast Saudi Awwal Bank will roll out tokenized applications. A faster timeline could boost demand for LINK as CCIP usage grows.

