Saylor and Lee Among 18 to Discuss Bitcoin Reserve with Lawmakers

By: Crypto Breaking News
2025/09/16 08:58
Union
U$0.02102+39.81%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.509-3.11%
Love Earn Enjoy
LEE$1.553+0.19%
Saylor And Lee Among 18 To Discuss Bitcoin Reserve With Lawmakers

US Congress to Consult With Crypto Industry Leaders on Bitcoin Reserve Initiative

U.S. lawmakers are scheduled to meet with 18 leading figures from the cryptocurrency industry this Tuesday to discuss the potential implementation of President Donald Trump’s proposed Strategic Bitcoin Reserve. Among the key attendees is Strategy’s chairman, Michael Saylor, whose advocacy for Bitcoin has positioned him as a prominent industry voice. Also present will be Fundstrat CEO Tom Lee, who also chairs BitMine, and Fred Thiel, CEO of MARA, according to The Digital Chambers, a prominent crypto advocacy group that shared the full list of participants.

The discussion centers around generating momentum for the BITCOIN Act, a bill introduced in March by U.S. Senator Cynthia Lummis. The legislation proposes that the U.S. government acquire one million Bitcoin over five years, with funding to be allocated through the Federal Reserve and the Department of the Treasury. Crucially, the executive order emphasizes that these acquisitions should be financed through budget-neutral strategies, avoiding additional fiscal burden.

Source: Michael Saylor

Industry Leaders and Policy Makers Collaborate to Shape Crypto Legislation

This upcoming roundtable aims to gather industry insights on how the United States can fund a Bitcoin reserve without imposing costs on taxpayers. The Digital Chambers highlighted that the event will focus on advancing the strategic reserve in a fiscally responsible manner and building support for the bill in Congress.

Proposed funding options include reevaluating the Treasury’s gold certificates and utilizing tariff revenue—measures designed to fund the initiative without increasing government spending. Lawmakers also intend to explore what has hindered progress on the bill over the past six months and address main objections from congressional critics.

Miners, VCs, and Traditional Finance Representatives to Join Negotiations

Major Bitcoin mining firms such as CleanSpark, MARA, and Bitdeer will be represented at the discussion, alongside venture capital investors specializing in crypto projects. Notable attendees include executives from Off the Chain Capital and Reserve One. Additionally, investment platform eToro’s U.S. head, Andrew McCormick, will also participate.

Traditional finance representatives like David Fragale of Western Alliance Bank and Jay Bluestine of Blue Square Wealth will contribute to the dialogue, signaling a broad spectrum of stakeholders shaping U.S. crypto policy and the future of the Bitcoin ecosystem.

This article was originally published as Saylor and Lee Among 18 to Discuss Bitcoin Reserve with Lawmakers on Crypto Breaking News – your trusted source for crypto news, Bitcoin news, and blockchain updates.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Polymarket's latest financing includes "other warrants," which may hint at the possibility of its token issuance.

Polymarket's latest financing includes "other warrants," which may hint at the possibility of its token issuance.

PANews reported on September 16 that according to market sources, Polymarket submitted documents to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), showing that "other warrants" were provided in the latest round of financing, which usually refers to tokens, paving the way for the issuance of Polymarket tokens.
Union
U$0.021047+38.94%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01344-7.24%
Hive Intelligence
HINT$0.004931-2.62%
Share
PANews2025/09/16 09:12
Share
9 Viral Tokens Poised for Big Gains – MoonBull Crowned the Top New Coin Launch in 2025

9 Viral Tokens Poised for Big Gains – MoonBull Crowned the Top New Coin Launch in 2025

Can choosing the right meme coin in 2025 transform a modest portfolio into a wealth-building powerhouse? As crypto enthusiasts seek the next opportunity, the power of meme culture, combined with blockchain technology, continues to create surprising market champions. Selecting wisely among the latest meme coin launches is more than speculation; it can be the difference […] The post 9 Viral Tokens Poised for Big Gains – MoonBull Crowned the Top New Coin Launch in 2025 appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
Moonveil
MORE$0.08573-9.18%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
GAINS
GAINS$0.02521-1.75%
Share
LiveBitcoinNews2025/09/16 09:15
Share
April blockchain game report: Daily activity dropped to an annual low, and financing amount dropped 69% month-on-month

April blockchain game report: Daily activity dropped to an annual low, and financing amount dropped 69% month-on-month

The speculative frenzy is cooling, but developers are not stopping.
SQUID MEME
GAME$29.2891+2.35%
Notcoin
NOT$0.001857-3.12%
Share
PANews2025/05/17 14:33
Share

Trending News

More

Polymarket's latest financing includes "other warrants," which may hint at the possibility of its token issuance.

9 Viral Tokens Poised for Big Gains – MoonBull Crowned the Top New Coin Launch in 2025

April blockchain game report: Daily activity dropped to an annual low, and financing amount dropped 69% month-on-month

Coinbase Is Considering Launching a Token for Ethereum Network Base

Ethereum Singapore 2023 To Bridge Over 2,000 Web3 Developers, Talents With The Local Ecosystem