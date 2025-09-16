Saylor And Lee Among 18 To Meet Lawmakers About Bitcoin Reserve

US lawmakers are to meet with 18 crypto industry executives, including Strategy chairman Michael Saylor, on Tuesday to discuss how Congress can move forward with President Donald Trump’s Strategic Bitcoin Reserve.

Those in attendance will also include Fundstrat CEO Tom Lee, who is also the chairman of BitMine, as well as MARA CEO Fred Thiel, according to crypto advocacy group The Digital Chambers, which shared the full list with Cointelegraph on Monday. 

The industry executives are looking to build momentum behind the BITCOIN Act, a measure introduced by US Senator Cynthia Lummis in March that calls on the government to acquire one million Bitcoin (BTC) over five years. 

The purchases would be funded through the Federal Reserve and Department of the Treasury, with Trump’s executive order stating that it must be financed through budget-neutral strategies.

The roundtable will be hosted by The Digital Chambers and its affiliate, The Digital Power Network, they said.

The BITCOIN Act could be the next major focus for lawmakers on crypto legislation, following their efforts to pass the GENIUS Act stablecoin bill in July.

Source: Michael Saylor

Bitcoiners to pitch ideas, seek answers

The Bitcoin industry executives will pitch ideas around how the US can fund these Bitcoin purchases without impacting taxpayers, the Digital Chambers told Cointelegraph.

Among the budget-neutral strategies that have been floated so far are the reevaluation of the Treasury’s gold certificates and tariff revenue.

They will also seek to learn what has stalled momentum with the BITCOIN Act over the last six months, and what the biggest objections to the bill are among lawmakers.

Bitcoin miners, VC, bankers to also meet with lawmakers

Several Bitcoin mining executives will attend the roundtable as well, including CleanSpark executives Matt Schultz and Margeaux Plaisted, MARA’s Jayson Browder, and Bitdeer’s Haris Basit.

Related: US should fund Bitcoin strategic reserve with tariff surplus: Author

Executives from crypto-focused venture capital firms Off the Chain Capital and Reserve One will be in attendance, as will Andrew McCormick, the head of investment platform eToro’s US business.

TradFi representatives who will take a seat at the roundtable will include Western Alliance Bank’s David Fragale and Blue Square Wealth’s Jay Bluestine.

Magazine: US risks being ‘front run’ on Bitcoin reserve by other nations: Samson Mow

Source: https://cointelegraph.com/news/lawmakers-meet-crypto-execs-advance-trump-bitcoin-reserve?utm_source=rss_feed&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=rss_partner_inbound

