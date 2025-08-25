Saylor’s Strategy Scoops Up Another 3,081 BTC in $342M Purchase

After a few more modest acquisitions, the Michael Saylor-co-founded company is back with bigger purchases, this time spending over $340 million to expand its bitcoin holdings by 3,081 BTC.

Consequently, Strategy’s total stash has grown to 632,457 BTC, acquired for $46.5 billion at an average price of $73,527 per bitcoin. This puts its unrealized profits at almost $23 billion even after BTC’s crash since yesterday, as its price tumbled from over $115,000 to under $111,000.

Monday saw one more BTC purchase made by the so-called Japanese Strategy – Metaplanet. The company’s CEO announced a $11.7 million acquisition, which secured it 103 BTC at a slightly lower price of $113,491.

The overall crypto strategies continue to expand beyond bitcoin. Ethereum, the world’s second-largest digital asset, has enjoyed a steady wave of corporate inflows.

As reported earlier today, Tom Lee’s BitMine spent $800 million in just a week to accumulate over 190,000 ETH and extend its lead over SharpLink in terms of the largest Ethereum holder.

