ExchangeDEX+
Buy CryptoMarketsSpotFutures500XEarnEvents
More
Blue Chip Blitz
TLDR SBF claims FTX had $25B in assets, enough to repay all user obligations. Legal teams allegedly forced a premature Chapter 11 bankruptcy on FTX. Report says asset mismanagement led to undervaluation and forced sales. Crypto holdings reportedly exceeded liabilities, making bankruptcy avoidable. Market reactions and pardon rumors add fuel to FTX’s ongoing controversy. A [...] The post SBF Reignites Debate, Claims FTX Was Never Bankrupt and Could Have Repaid Everyone appeared first on CoinCentral.TLDR SBF claims FTX had $25B in assets, enough to repay all user obligations. Legal teams allegedly forced a premature Chapter 11 bankruptcy on FTX. Report says asset mismanagement led to undervaluation and forced sales. Crypto holdings reportedly exceeded liabilities, making bankruptcy avoidable. Market reactions and pardon rumors add fuel to FTX’s ongoing controversy. A [...] The post SBF Reignites Debate, Claims FTX Was Never Bankrupt and Could Have Repaid Everyone appeared first on CoinCentral.

SBF Reignites Debate, Claims FTX Was Never Bankrupt and Could Have Repaid Everyone

By: Coincentral
2025/10/31 23:27
Fuel
FUEL$0.00261-3.69%

TLDR

  • SBF claims FTX had $25B in assets, enough to repay all user obligations.
  • Legal teams allegedly forced a premature Chapter 11 bankruptcy on FTX.
  • Report says asset mismanagement led to undervaluation and forced sales.
  • Crypto holdings reportedly exceeded liabilities, making bankruptcy avoidable.
  • Market reactions and pardon rumors add fuel to FTX’s ongoing controversy.

A new document posted via Sam Bankman-Fried’s X account reignited the FTX Bankrupt controversy. The report argues that the exchange never needed to file for bankruptcy and had enough assets to repay users. It challenges the legal narrative and pushes claims that legal counsel forced an unnecessary Chapter 11 filing.

SBF Alleges Legal Missteps Caused Bankruptcy Filing

Sam Bankman-Fried now claims that FTX was never bankrupt and blamed legal teams for initiating Chapter 11 unnecessarily. The report posted on X alleges the company had sufficient assets and liquidity to repay users. It states FTX had $25 billion in assets against $8 billion in customer obligations at the time.

He argues legal advisers ignored internal records and asset valuations and proceeded with bankruptcy filings prematurely. The 15-page report claims FTX’s new management team mishandled the asset recovery process. It also asserts lawyers were financially motivated to push for the bankruptcy filing.

Furthermore, the report emphasizes that the legal team undervalued FTX’s assets and sold them at below-market prices. The report estimates those assets would now be worth over $136 billion if retained. It blames advisors for discarding $7 billion in FTT and other key investments.

Crypto Holdings Valued Higher Than Liabilities

Bankman-Fried’s report lists major holdings that allegedly exceeded the company’s debts, suggesting FTX was never bankrupt. Assets included 58 million SOL, 205,000 BTC, and large stakes in Robinhood, Ripple, and Anthropic. These were said to be enough to cover user withdrawals and preserve exchange operations.

He insists that the crisis was only a liquidity issue and could have been resolved without invoking bankruptcy. According to the document, the company required more time and internal restructuring. However, external forces allegedly accelerated the bankruptcy process, causing lasting financial damage.

The report also claims that repaying users was feasible from the start, with assets sufficient “in full, in kind.” Legal fees amounting to $1 billion and consultant charges are blamed for asset depletion. Despite the legal process, the estate reportedly still holds $8 billion in surplus.

Public Reaction and Market Response Stir Controversy

The report’s release caused the FTX Token to spike to $0.84 before cooling off within hours. Crypto analysts criticized the claims and warned against misinformation surrounding the FTX Bankrupt case. Many rejected the mark-to-market arguments, pointing to 2022 asset prices during the bankruptcy.

Critics also noted that repayments were based on lower valuations at the time of collapse, not current prices. Allegations of asset underutilization and forced liquidation added fuel to online debates. While some users supported SBF’s claims, others criticized him for signing the bankruptcy documents.

Political elements entered the picture as reports emerged of a pardon campaign for Bankman-Fried. Sources claimed his allies are lobbying for a Trump pardon, drawing parallels to recent pardons of crypto figures. This campaign has raised questions about the timing and purpose of the new FTX Bankrupt report.

Fraud Conviction and Appeal Ongoing

Sam Bankman-Fried was convicted in 2023 on multiple fraud and conspiracy charges related to FTX’s collapse. Prosecutors proved that Alameda Research misused customer funds via a secret backdoor, bypassing FTX’s risk engine. This ultimately triggered a mass withdrawal event and exposed an $8 billion hole.

Following the FTX Bankrupt filing in November 2022, Bankman-Fried was arrested in the Bahamas. He is currently serving a 25-year prison sentence and has launched an appeal. His latest claims seek to rewrite the FTX narrative and question the legitimacy of the bankruptcy process.

Despite widespread skepticism, the report has renewed scrutiny over FTX’s asset management. The crypto community remains divided, with some raising concerns over legal accountability. Bankman-Fried’s push to revise the FTX Bankrupt story shows no signs of slowing down.

The post SBF Reignites Debate, Claims FTX Was Never Bankrupt and Could Have Repaid Everyone appeared first on CoinCentral.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Which Best Crypto Presale Offers 100x?

Which Best Crypto Presale Offers 100x?

The post Which Best Crypto Presale Offers 100x? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto Presales Meta Description: Discover which of the leading crypto presales, Digitap ($TAP), BlockchainFX, or Bitcoin Hyper, offers the best 100x potential with innovative technologies. In a market filled with opportunities, could the next 100x crypto presale be lying in plain sight? Among the hottest tokens right now are Digitap ($TAP), BlockchainFX, and Bitcoin Hyper, each targeting various pain points in the crypto and traditional finance sectors. Digitap, the world’s first omni-bank, has already raised almost $1.7 million in its ongoing presale, giving investors a chance to buy $TAP tokens at just $0.0297, with a launch price of $0.14. Digitap could just be the best crypto to buy now in 2025. However, read on to find out why Digitap, BlockchainFX, and Bitcoin Hyper are emerging as top altcoins to buy this Q4. BlockchainFX: The Bridge Between Crypto and TradFi? BlockchainFX is aiming to enhance the trading environment with its all-in-one, crypto-native platform, which enables users to trade over 500 assets, including cryptocurrencies, forex, stocks, ETFs, futures, options, and bonds, all in one location. As one of the promising altcoins to buy in 2025, the $BFX token offers holders a unique option to earn daily rewards in USDT from up to 70% of the trading costs on the platform. With more than $10 million raised in the ongoing presale, $BFX has made good progress. However, Digitap ($TAP) shows stronger potential when comparing technological depth and real-world utility. Unlike BlockchainFX, Digitap integrates AI-enhanced routing for faster, borderless transactions and operates on a three-layer protocol. This advanced design gives Digitap a broader, more scalable edge, making it a more future-ready contender in the race for financial innovation. Bitcoin Hyper: Scaling Bitcoin for the Future? Bitcoin Hyper is targeting Bitcoin’s key limitations, which include slow transactions, high fees, and lack of programmability, by offering…
TAP Protocol
TAP$0.323-1.82%
Hyperlane
HYPER$0.17381-3.05%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00229+10.09%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/11/11 02:01
Bill In Advance To End The US Government Shutdown

Bill In Advance To End The US Government Shutdown

Key Takeaways Sunday saw a bold move where the US Senate went forward with the aim of putting an end to the US government shutdown that has shaken the whole country. The shutdown had caused severe problems in multiple sectors. Federal workers were sidelined, domestic flights were in disorder, and most importantly, the food aid ... Read more The post Bill In Advance To End The US Government Shutdown appeared first on BiteMyCoin.
Movement
MOVE$0.06438+2.46%
Moonveil
MORE$0.00468-8.12%
Share
Bitemycoin2025/11/11 01:58
The Economics of Self-Isolation: A Game-Theoretic Analysis of Contagion in a Free Economy

The Economics of Self-Isolation: A Game-Theoretic Analysis of Contagion in a Free Economy

Exploring how the costs of a pandemic can lead to a self-enforcing lockdown in a networked economy, analyzing the resulting changes in network structure and the existence of stable equilibria.
SQUID MEME
GAME$44.1636-1.32%
FreeRossDAO
FREE$0.00015181+6.91%
Share
Hackernoon2025/09/17 23:00

Trending News

More

Which Best Crypto Presale Offers 100x?

Bill In Advance To End The US Government Shutdown

The Economics of Self-Isolation: A Game-Theoretic Analysis of Contagion in a Free Economy

Matrixport: Bitcoin’s Price Surge to $105K May Be Tested Soon

IVLMap Solves Robot Navigation By Mapping Individual Objects

Quick Reads

More

DOGE Price Prediction & Analysis: Will Dogecoin Hit $50 by 2030?

Dropee Complete Guide: Earn Crypto Airdrops with Daily Quiz Game

Solana(SOL) Price Prediction 2030: Will SOL Reach 1,000 USDT?

What Is Privacy Coin? Top Privacy Coins to Trade in 2025

EOS Price Prediction: Can EOS Reach $50 or Even $100 in the Next 10 Years?

Crypto Prices

mc_price_img_alt

Bitcoin

BTC

$105,521.92
$105,521.92$105,521.92

+0.44%

mc_price_img_alt

Ethereum

ETH

$3,539.63
$3,539.63$3,539.63

+0.57%

mc_price_img_alt

XRP

XRP

$2.5498
$2.5498$2.5498

+0.81%

mc_price_img_alt

Solana

SOL

$165.75
$165.75$165.75

-0.32%

mc_price_img_alt

DOGE

DOGE

$0.17893
$0.17893$0.17893

-0.16%