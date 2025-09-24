SBF Returns on X Sending FTT Token Soaring 55 Percent

Key HighlightsSBF reappears online for the first time in months, shaking crypto marketsA mysterious post sparks massive FTT token movement overnightExperts weigh in on the surprising social media comebackFTT Token Reacts to SBF’s First Post Since MarchOn September 24, 2025, Sam Bankman-Fried (SBF), former CEO of the crypto exchange FTX, made his first appearance on X (formerly Twitter) since March 2025. The post, however, was not written by SBF himself but by a friend, who clarified:Following this update, the FTT token surged over 55%, though the price later declined and is currently around $0.99.Reactions and ContextTravis Kling, founder of Ikigai Asset Management, expressed forgiveness for SBF, a sentiment he shared shortly after the FTX collapse. Kling urged those affected by SBF’s actions to let go of grudges, noting that hatred can destroy a person from within.Earlier in 2025, SBF had been interviewed by Tucker Carlson, discussing prison conditions, his daily life, cryptocurrency, and the SEC. In May, reports suggested he could be released four years early, on December 14, 2044.This post marks one of the rare communications from SBF while in prison, highlighting the ongoing interest in his opinions and the continuing impact on crypto markets, particularly FTT token trading.The crypto community reacted quickly to SBF’s return to social media. Analysts noted that while short-term FTT volatility is high, investor sentiment may be influenced by SBF’s previous reputation and public statements.By combining these elements, SBF’s activity demonstrates how key figures in crypto can still affect markets, even indirectly, from prison.Key HighlightsSBF reappears online for the first time in months, shaking crypto marketsA mysterious post sparks massive FTT token movement overnightExperts weigh in on the surprising social media comebackFTT Token Reacts to SBF’s First Post Since MarchOn September 24, 2025, Sam Bankman-Fried (SBF), former CEO of the crypto exchange FTX, made his first appearance on X (formerly Twitter) since March 2025. The post, however, was not written by SBF himself but by a friend, who clarified:Following this update, the FTT token surged over 55%, though the price later declined and is currently around $0.99.Reactions and ContextTravis Kling, founder of Ikigai Asset Management, expressed forgiveness for SBF, a sentiment he shared shortly after the FTX collapse. Kling urged those affected by SBF’s actions to let go of grudges, noting that hatred can destroy a person from within.Earlier in 2025, SBF had been interviewed by Tucker Carlson, discussing prison conditions, his daily life, cryptocurrency, and the SEC. In May, reports suggested he could be released four years early, on December 14, 2044.This post marks one of the rare communications from SBF while in prison, highlighting the ongoing interest in his opinions and the continuing impact on crypto markets, particularly FTT token trading.The crypto community reacted quickly to SBF’s return to social media. Analysts noted that while short-term FTT volatility is high, investor sentiment may be influenced by SBF’s previous reputation and public statements.By combining these elements, SBF’s activity demonstrates how key figures in crypto can still affect markets, even indirectly, from prison.

SBF Returns on X Sending FTT Token Soaring 55 Percent

By: Coinstats
2025/09/24 23:42
Key Highlights

  • SBF reappears online for the first time in months, shaking crypto markets
  • A mysterious post sparks massive FTT token movement overnight
  • Experts weigh in on the surprising social media comeback

FTT Token Reacts to SBF’s First Post Since March

On September 24, 2025, Sam Bankman-Fried (SBF), former CEO of the crypto exchange FTX, made his first appearance on X (formerly Twitter) since March 2025. The post, however, was not written by SBF himself but by a friend, who clarified:

Following this update, the FTT token surged over 55%, though the price later declined and is currently around $0.99.

Reactions and Context

Travis Kling, founder of Ikigai Asset Management, expressed forgiveness for SBF, a sentiment he shared shortly after the FTX collapse. Kling urged those affected by SBF’s actions to let go of grudges, noting that hatred can destroy a person from within.

Earlier in 2025, SBF had been interviewed by Tucker Carlson, discussing prison conditions, his daily life, cryptocurrency, and the SEC. In May, reports suggested he could be released four years early, on December 14, 2044.

This post marks one of the rare communications from SBF while in prison, highlighting the ongoing interest in his opinions and the continuing impact on crypto markets, particularly FTT token trading.

The crypto community reacted quickly to SBF’s return to social media. Analysts noted that while short-term FTT volatility is high, investor sentiment may be influenced by SBF’s previous reputation and public statements.

By combining these elements, SBF’s activity demonstrates how key figures in crypto can still affect markets, even indirectly, from prison.

