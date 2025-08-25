SBI Group and Chainlink announced a strategic partnership aimed at accelerating institutional adoption of digital assets in Japan and key Asia‑Pacific (APAC) markets by developing infrastructure for tokenized real‑world assets, tokenized funds and regulated stablecoins. The collaboration will initially focus on Japan, leveraging SBI’s financial market expertise and Chainlink’s oracle and interoperability technologies — including […]
Source: https://news.bitcoin.com/sbi-and-chainlink-partner-to-accelerate-institutional-tokenization-and-stablecoin-use-in-japan-and-apac/