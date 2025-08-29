SBI-backed game maker Gumi announces $17 million XRP purchase

Key Takeaways

Gumi plans to invest $17 million in XRP between September 2025 and February 2026.

The dual-asset strategy includes both Bitcoin and XRP to diversify business and financial opportunities.

Tokyo-listed game developer and publisher Gumi announced Friday its plan to purchase 2.5 billion Japanese yen (approximately $17 million) worth of XRP, expanding its digital asset holdings beyond Bitcoin.

After acquiring 1 billion yen ($6.6 million) worth of Bitcoin in early 2025, Gumi’s board of directors has approved the addition of Ripple’s native crypto asset to its balance sheet to expand its web3 and blockchain focus.

The company intends to execute the purchase between September 2025 and February 2026.

The Gumi team said the XRP decision is part of a long-term strategy to join the XRP ecosystem, which underpins international remittance and liquidity networks. The move also represents an opportunity to expand its revenue.

SBI Holdings has a deep and longstanding connection with Ripple. The two entities have a joint venture called SBI Ripple Asia aimed at promoting blockchain-based payment infrastructure in Japan and across Asia.

Earlier this month, Ripple and SBI agreed to distribute Ripple’s RLUSD stablecoin in Japan, aiming to introduce a regulated and trusted stablecoin option for enterprises by early 2026.

The company said it plans to pursue a dual-asset strategy centered on Bitcoin and XRP, using Bitcoin for income and value stability while leveraging XRP’s financial utility to grow sector revenues and strengthen its blockchain business.

The company said it will evaluate its crypto holdings at market value quarterly, with valuation gains and losses to be recorded in its income statement.