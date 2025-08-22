SBI enters deals with Circle, Startale, and Ripple as Japanese bank forms crypto ties

By: Cryptopolitan
2025/08/22 21:55
Moonveil
MORE$0.10304+2.52%
Lorenzo Protocol
BANK$0.06165+15.16%

Japan’s SBI Holdings is expanding its crypto footprint through partnerships with blockchain firms Circle, Startale, and Ripple. The financial giant said it will develop new platforms for tokenized trading with more stablecoin products, pending changes in Japan’s digital asset market regulations.

SBI Holdings, a global financial services group with over 11 trillion yen ($75 billion) in assets under management, announced a joint venture with Singapore-based Startale Group. 

The deal, unveiled on Friday, will focus on building an on-chain trading platform for tokenized stocks and real-world assets. SBI serves more than 65 million customers worldwide, including 14 million securities account holders.

SBI Venture announces tokenized equities and stablecoin integration plans 

Sota Watanabe, founder of Startale, said the partnership could help transform how investors trade equities. 

“The whole financial market is moving from an offchain environment to onchain. We believe that the tokenized stock revolution is the largest opportunity and onchain trading is the next frontier,” he remarked. 

Watanabe explained that the system will allow continuous, programmable trading of US and Japanese equities, with instantaneous settlements.

“While traditional markets remain closed 70% of the time, our platform will enable continuous trading,” Watanabe added. He explained that the initiative is about creating new financial instruments that merge traditional equities with the flexibility of decentralized finance.

Startale, best known for co-developing Sony’s layer-2 blockchain Soneium and Astar Network, did not specify what technology stack the venture will use. Watanabe told reporters that the technical architecture is not ready to be revealed.

“What matters is the joint venture’s mission: to deliver an always-on, compliant trading platform for tokenized assets,” he surmised, adding that a timeline will be disclosed later.

Ripple stablecoin RLUSD sets sights on Japan market

Alongside the Startale deal, SBI also signed a memorandum of understanding with Ripple Labs to bring Ripple USD (RLUSD) to Japan. The stablecoin is expected to launch in the fiscal year ending March 2026. 

SBI’s crypto subsidiary, SBI VC Trade, will act as the distributor. It is licensed as an Electronic Payment Instruments Exchange Service Provider.

“RLUSD is designed to be a true industry standard, providing a reliable and efficient bridge between traditional and decentralized finance,” said Jack McDonald, Ripple’s senior vice president of stablecoins. He added that the development could contribute to the digitalization of capital markets, including exchanges.

In its joint statement, the companies said the new stablecoin can be used under Japan’s updated regulatory frameworks, which now provide guidelines for stablecoin issuance and distribution. 

Japan became one of the first countries to formally regulate digital assets in 2017, when it recognized cryptocurrencies as legal payment methods under the Payment Services Act and the Financial Instruments and Exchange Act. The government is also in discussions of approving yen-backed stablecoins, Cryptopolitan reported last week.

“Through our corporate ecosystem together with Startale’s blockchain technology, we have great expectations for creating a new decentralized platform,” the Japanese conglomerate noted.

SBI also confirmed a separate venture with Circle, the issuer of USDC, to promote the adoption of the dollar-backed stablecoin in Japan. The joint initiative could expand USDC’s use in local Web3 applications and financial services. 

The firm said the collaboration is intended to create new use cases for USDC in Japan’s digital finance sector, including settlements and decentralized applications.

Details of the Circle initiative have not been fully disclosed, but the financial entities promised it would promote compliant usage of stablecoins in Web3 platforms.

Meanwhile, SBI Holdings appointed Shotaro Iwano as the managing director of SBI Ventures Europe, the company’s European investment arm, earlier this week. He will now take over the office in Berlin, where the Europe team is based.

Want your project in front of crypto’s top minds? Feature it in our next industry report, where data meets impact.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Financing Weekly Report | 13 public financing events; Privacy blockchain Miden completes $25 million seed round, led by a16z Crypto and others

Financing Weekly Report | 13 public financing events; Privacy blockchain Miden completes $25 million seed round, led by a16z Crypto and others

Funds are mainly concentrated in RWA, payment and infra; crypto venture capital firm dao5 completed the fundraising of US$222 million for its second fund.
SEED
SEED$0.001033+0.09%
MetaDOS
SECOND$0.0000073-1.35%
FUND
FUND$0.02282-7.23%
Share
PANews2025/05/05 11:31
Share
ETF Divergence, Geopolitics, Options Re‑Pricing Weigh on BTC

ETF Divergence, Geopolitics, Options Re‑Pricing Weigh on BTC

Your daily access to the back room.
Bitcoin
BTC$116,172.71+3.18%
Backroom by Virtuals
ROOM$0.00971+10.59%
Share
Blockhead2025/08/22 23:42
Share
Philippines Proposes Strategic Bitcoin Reserve Bill to Accumulate 10,000 BTC

Philippines Proposes Strategic Bitcoin Reserve Bill to Accumulate 10,000 BTC

A lawmaker in the Philippines has submitted a bill seeking to establish a strategic Bitcoin Reserve (SBR) in the country.  In June, Rep. Miguel Luis R. Villafuerte introduced House Bill 421, known as the Strategic Bitcoin Reserve Act, which proposes the establishment of a national BTC stockpile. Although the bill was introduced in June, the public only recently learned about it.  Philippines Strategic Bitcoin Reserve proposalPhilippines Strategic Bitcoin Reserve proposal Philippines’ Bitcoin Reserve Proposal  Notably, the bill proposed that the Philippine government should direct the country’s central bank, Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP), to establish an SBR. Under the program, the BSP governor is mandated to acquire up to 2,000 BTC per year over five years, building a total reserve of 10,000 BTC.  The bill proposes that the acquisition must be transparent and strategic to minimize any potential market disruption. According to the bill, the entire 10,000 BTC will be held in a strategic reserve for a minimum of 20 years.  If the legislation is enacted, the central bank governor shall publish an annual report highlighting the progress of the SBR program throughout the 20-year holding period.  A year before the minimum holding period ends, the BSP governor shall inform Congress on whether the country should continue with the SBR program. Upon expiration of the 20-year holding period, the governor can recommend selling the Bitcoin in the reserve. However, only 10% of the total holdings can be sold over two years to prevent large sell-offs.  Rationale Behind Establishing an SBR in the Philippines  While the Philippines currently holds gold and U.S. dollar reserves, Miguel argued that establishing an SBR is crucial to safeguard the country’s financial standing and tackle its rising debt.  In the explanatory note, Rep. Miguel presented key arguments why the Philippine government should consider creating an SBR. It mentioned Bitcoin’s remarkable growth over the years, with Jerome Powell, the U.S. Federal Reserve Chair, characterizing it as digital gold.  The explanatory note pointed out that Bitcoin has outperformed other financial instruments, boasting a 40% CAGR over the past five years. According to Miguel, Bitcoin’s remarkable performance coincides with President Trump’s endorsement of establishing a national Bitcoin stockpile in the United States.  He also pointed out that other countries, including El Salvador and Brazil, have established their Bitcoin Reserve initiatives. With the U.S. and other countries showing interest in Bitcoin, Miguel emphasized that the trend could trigger a wave of BTC acquisition globally. Hence, he suggests that the Philippines should also get involved in the strategic Bitcoin reserve initiative.
U
U$0.0156+7.58%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.844+5.72%
Bitcoin
BTC$116,172.71+3.18%
Share
The Crypto Basic2025/08/22 22:44
Share

Trending News

More

Financing Weekly Report | 13 public financing events; Privacy blockchain Miden completes $25 million seed round, led by a16z Crypto and others

ETF Divergence, Geopolitics, Options Re‑Pricing Weigh on BTC

Philippines Proposes Strategic Bitcoin Reserve Bill to Accumulate 10,000 BTC

Today, 10 Bitcoin ETFs saw a net outflow of $234 million in BTC, while 9 Ethereum ETFs saw a net inflow of $299 million in ETH.

Ten Web3 games worth watching in May