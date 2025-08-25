SBI Group, Chainlink partner to bring crypto tech to Asia’s finance scene

SBI Group and Chainlink will offer a host of blockchain-based tools aimed at financial institutions, starting in Japan and then the Asia-Pacific under a new partnership.

Japanese finance conglomerate SBI Group has partnered with the blockchain oracle platform Chainlink to create a host of crypto tools for Asia’s financial institutions.

SBI said on Sunday that its collaboration with Chainlink will focus on “a number of key use cases for financial institutions in Japan and the APAC [Asia-Pacific] region,” with its initial attention on Japan’s market.

The pair will look at tools to allow cross-blockchain tokenized real-world assets (RWAs), like onchain bonds, and use Chainlink’s technology to give onchain verification for stablecoin reserves, among other plans.

