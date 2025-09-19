SBI Group Launches Hyper Deposit With 0.42% Yield and XRP Rewards

Key Takeaways:

SBI Shinsei Bank and SBI Securities launch SBI Hyper Deposit , a yen deposit product with 0.42% annual interest.

SBI Hyper Deposit The service automates transfers between banking and securities accounts, streamlining crypto-linked transactions.

Customers opening Hyper Deposit accounts receive XRP rewards , reinforcing SBI’s commitment to Ripple’s ecosystem.

SBI Group, one of Japan’s most influential financial conglomerates, has unveiled a new product that merges traditional banking with digital asset incentives. The SBI Hyper Deposit, launching on September 23, 2025, offers depositors above-market interest rates and promotional rewards in XRP, strengthening the group’s long-standing partnership with Ripple.

How SBI Hyper Deposit Works

The new deposit account is designed for customers holding both SBI Shinsei Bank and SBI Securities accounts. By linking the two, deposit balances in Hyper Deposit automatically reflect purchasing power within a securities account. This eliminates the need for manual transfers, letting users buy stocks, funds, or other assets instantly.

When customers sell securities, the proceeds flow back into the Hyper Deposit account, ensuring smooth cash management. The product also integrates a scheduled auto-transfer service, enabling users to move fixed amounts from their standard yen deposits into Hyper Deposit at regular intervals.

Attractive Yields and Seamless Integration

The most impressive is the interest rate of 0.42% per year (before tax) compared to the interest rate of 0.40% being offered on the normal yen deposits in SBI Shinsei Bank. This will make Hyper Deposit one of the best-priced savings products that the yield-seeking savers in the Japanese low-interest rate environment can enjoy.

In addition to rates, Hyper Deposit makes it easy to manage the customer experience by completely automating the transfer of money between bank accounts and brokerage accounts. This aspect may be of interest to Japan which has increasing number of retail investors who are seeking quicker and more effective access to capital to trade.

XRP Rewards and Crypto Incentives

As a way of celebrating the launch, SBI has declared that those customers who open Hyper Deposit accounts will earn XRP tokens as a token of a promotion. These online rewards can be added to the crypto exchange wallet of the customer indicating the approach of SBI to mix traditional banking with blockchain-based incentives.

Moreover, SBI will also provide preferential rates to Hyper Deposits holders, which will form an additional value layer that can introduce digital asset economy into everyday finance.

Tying the product launch to the XRP, SBI strengthens its commitment towards Ripple, a company it has been investing in since 2012. The action is also indicative of the larger goal of SBI, which is to drive actual implementation of XRP within the Japanese financial market.

Building on SBI’s Deep Partnership with Ripple

SBI Group has a well-documented history of collaboration with Ripple. In 2016, the two companies established SBI Ripple Asia together with the goal of implementing remittance services based on XRP throughout the Asia-Pacific region. They have since introduced several programs, which use the On-Demand Liquidity (ODL) technology of Ripple to reduce the cross-border transaction fees and settlement periods.

In 2021, SBI Remit became the first Japanese provider to use XRP for international transfers. More recently, SBI Digital Community partnered with Ripple on the issuance of NFTs on XRPL using solutions such as xrp.cafe, paying creators with XRP.

SBI has also been proactively enabling the growth of Ripple into tokenized assets and stablecoins this year. In August 2025, SBI entered into an MOU with both Ripple and SBI VC Trade to launch RLUSD, the U.S.dollar stablecoin of Ripple, in the Japanese market by 2026.

A Strategic Push for Crypto in Everyday Banking

Hyper Deposit is not a simple case of a new financial product, but a calculated attempt at making crypto an organ of Japanese mainstream banking. Through the incorporation of XRP rewards in deposit accounts and direct connection to the securities accounts, SBI is building a smooth transition between fiat and crypto ecosystems.

This is being considered by industry analysts as a game-changing move that would lead to the faster adoption of digital assets by the Japanese retail and institutional investors. With appealing returns, automated funds flow, and incentives backed by blockchain, SBI can be at the lead in financial innovation in Asia.

