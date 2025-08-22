The post SBI Holdings and Startale Unite for New On-chain Trading Era appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News
Japan’s SBI Holdings has partnered with Startale Group to launch a comprehensive on-chain trading platform. This platform will offer trading for cryptocurrencies, tokenized stocks, and real-world assets (RWAs). With this move, SBI aims to make investing easier and more secure, using blockchain technology for transparency and efficiency. The partnership positions SBI as a leader in Japan’s rapidly growing crypto market and signals a major step toward mainstream adoption of digital assets
