TLDR SBI Hyper Deposit automates transfers between bank and securities accounts. Users receive XRP gifts and enjoy lower mortgage rates when joining. The service offers an interest rate of 0.42% on yen deposits. SBI strengthens its push for XRP adoption with integrated banking features. SBI Holdings, a major Japanese financial institution, has launched a new [...] The post SBI Holdings Unveils Hyper Deposit with XRP Rewards and Reduced Rates appeared first on CoinCentral.TLDR SBI Hyper Deposit automates transfers between bank and securities accounts. Users receive XRP gifts and enjoy lower mortgage rates when joining. The service offers an interest rate of 0.42% on yen deposits. SBI strengthens its push for XRP adoption with integrated banking features. SBI Holdings, a major Japanese financial institution, has launched a new [...] The post SBI Holdings Unveils Hyper Deposit with XRP Rewards and Reduced Rates appeared first on CoinCentral.

SBI Holdings Unveils Hyper Deposit with XRP Rewards and Reduced Rates

By: Coincentral
2025/09/19 11:56
Hyperlane
HYPER$0.30395-1.61%
XRP
XRP$2.9884-1.64%
EPNS
PUSH$0.03629-0.73%
Major
MAJOR$0.15984-2.14%
Lorenzo Protocol
BANK$0.07875-7.65%

TLDR

  • SBI Hyper Deposit automates transfers between bank and securities accounts.
  • Users receive XRP gifts and enjoy lower mortgage rates when joining.
  • The service offers an interest rate of 0.42% on yen deposits.
  • SBI strengthens its push for XRP adoption with integrated banking features.

SBI Holdings, a major Japanese financial institution, has launched a new service called SBI Hyper Deposit, aimed at automating transfers between customers’ bank and securities accounts. This service offers enhanced convenience, allowing users to manage their banking and investment accounts more efficiently through automatic transfers. As part of the launch, SBI is offering XRP gifts and reduced mortgage rates as incentives to early adopters, highlighting its continued push for XRP adoption in Japan.

The launch of SBI Hyper Deposit aligns with the growing trend of integrating cryptocurrency with traditional financial services. This initiative is not only about improving user experience but also about promoting the utility of XRP as a reward and transaction tool in mainstream finance. By tying financial products to the XRP ecosystem, SBI reinforces its long-standing commitment to Ripple and the cryptocurrency space.

How SBI Hyper Deposit Works

SBI Hyper Deposit connects a customer’s yen deposit account to both SBI Shinsei Bank and SBI Securities accounts, making transactions more seamless. When customers sell securities, the proceeds flow directly into their deposit balance without the need for manual transfers.

Additionally, customers can set up automatic transfers from their regular accounts to Hyper Deposit on a recurring basis.

The service also offers an interest rate of 0.42% per year on deposits, slightly higher than SBI Shinsei Bank’s current maximum interest of 0.40%. This small but valuable increase in interest rate, coupled with XRP incentives, aims to attract customers who are looking for both practical banking solutions and exposure to the growing crypto space.

XRP Rewards and Mortgage Rate Reductions

As part of the promotional campaign, customers who open an account with SBI Hyper Deposit will receive XRP rewards directly into their exchange wallets. This incentive further strengthens XRP’s role as a means of broadening financial access.

Moreover, users who join the service are eligible for reduced mortgage rates, making this offering more appealing for individuals looking to lower their borrowing costs.

The XRP reward is particularly notable because it ties cryptocurrency directly into traditional banking services, encouraging users to engage with both financial systems. By connecting the XRP ecosystem with everyday banking needs like savings accounts and mortgages, SBI Holdings continues to pave the way for cryptocurrency adoption in Japan’s financial landscape.

Strengthening XRP Adoption and Partnership with Ripple

SBI’s launch of the Hyper Deposit service is the latest step in its ongoing efforts to promote XRP adoption in Japan. The financial giant has a long history with Ripple, having first invested in the company back in 2012. Since then, SBI has worked closely with Ripple to expand XRP-based remittances and blockchain solutions across the Asia-Pacific region.

SBI and Ripple have previously collaborated on several initiatives, including the launch of SBI Ripple Asia, a joint venture aimed at expanding the use of XRP in cross-border payments.

In 2021, SBI Remit launched Japan’s first international transfer service using Ripple’s On-Demand Liquidity (ODL) technology, cutting costs and improving transaction speeds.

The post SBI Holdings Unveils Hyper Deposit with XRP Rewards and Reduced Rates appeared first on CoinCentral.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

SOL Faces Pressure, DOT Climbs 2.3%, While BullZilla Presale Rockets Past $460K as the Top New Crypto to Join Now

SOL Faces Pressure, DOT Climbs 2.3%, While BullZilla Presale Rockets Past $460K as the Top New Crypto to Join Now

What if the next meme coin wasn’t just about culture but also structure? It’s the question many investors ask as meme coin volatility rises. Communities demand more than hype, and the search for the Top New cryptos to join now is heating up. In the past 24 hours, Solana fell 0.75% to $236.52 while Polkadot […] Continue Reading: SOL Faces Pressure, DOT Climbs 2.3%, While BullZilla Presale Rockets Past $460K as the Top New Crypto to Join Now
Threshold
T$0.01677-0.94%
Solana
SOL$238.24-2.56%
Hyperliquid
HYPE$55.94-2.44%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/18 05:15
Share
MoonBull Sets Pace as Q4’s Best Upcoming Crypto, While Mog Coin And Official TRUMP Lose Steam – Snag It Before It Vanishes Away

MoonBull Sets Pace as Q4’s Best Upcoming Crypto, While Mog Coin And Official TRUMP Lose Steam – Snag It Before It Vanishes Away

Which meme coin could be the next giant bull charging across the crypto arena? With so many coins fighting for attention, it takes a special mix of hype, tokenomics, and market positioning to stand tall. MoonBull, Mog Coin, and Official Trump are three names dominating conversations, each bringing its own flair to the table. Over […]
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.44-1.02%
Hyperliquid
HYPE$55.94-2.44%
Tron Bull
BULL$0.002428-15.19%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/20 09:15
Share
Former SEC Chairman Gensler Says He's "Proud" of Cryptocurrency Law Enforcement

Former SEC Chairman Gensler Says He's "Proud" of Cryptocurrency Law Enforcement

PANews reported on September 20th that, according to Cointelegraph, former U.S. SEC Chairman Gary Gensler admitted in an interview on Wednesday that he has no regrets about his approach to cryptocurrency law enforcement during his four years at the agency. Gensler expressed "proud" of the correct decisions he made regarding the regulation of digital assets during his tenure at the SEC and reiterated his view that cryptocurrency is a "highly speculative, extremely risky asset." Speaking about enforcement actions against cryptocurrency companies, Gensler stated, "We have always worked hard to ensure investor protection. However, during this time, we have also encountered many fraudsters: look at Sam Bankman-Fried; he's not the only one."
Union
U$0.013977-2.68%
Notcoin
NOT$0.00185-3.39%
Share
PANews2025/09/20 09:57
Share

Trending News

More

SOL Faces Pressure, DOT Climbs 2.3%, While BullZilla Presale Rockets Past $460K as the Top New Crypto to Join Now

MoonBull Sets Pace as Q4’s Best Upcoming Crypto, While Mog Coin And Official TRUMP Lose Steam – Snag It Before It Vanishes Away

Former SEC Chairman Gensler Says He's "Proud" of Cryptocurrency Law Enforcement

BitGo Revenue Skyrockets: Quadruples Year-Over-Year in Astounding H1

Based Eggman $GGs Grabs Ethereum Investors’ Focus in 2025 Institutional Presale Rally