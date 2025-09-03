SBI Launches Crypto CFDs with Major Partnership: What’s Next?

TLDR

Japan’s SBI Securities has launched cryptocurrency contracts for differences (CFDs) on its platform. The launch marks the broker’s first venture into the crypto market. This new offering enables users to trade CFDs on popular cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP, Solana, and Dogecoin.

SBI Securities Teams Up with B2C2 for Crypto Launch

SBI Securities has partnered with B2C2 as the primary liquidity provider for its crypto offerings. This collaboration supports the smooth execution of trades on the platform. B2C2 is a key player in the crypto liquidity market, and its involvement is expected to enhance the platform’s trading experience.

David Rogers, CEO of B2C2 in Asia-Pacific, commented, “SBI Securities’ entry into the digital assets market opens opportunities for traditional asset investors to gain exposure to crypto.” He further highlighted that this move enables crypto access through existing accounts, a significant step for the market.

Leveraged CFDs for Active Traders

Crypto CFDs on SBI allow leveraged trading. This lets traders speculate on price movements without owning the underlying assets. The product is geared towards active traders who open and close positions quickly, sometimes within minutes or hours.

The minimum margin requirement for crypto CFDs on SBI Securities is 50%. This allows traders to take leveraged positions but also exposes them to risks such as margin fees. The platform will also offer weekend trading, catering to different trading schedules.

SBI launch of crypto CFDs comes as Japan continues to evolve its regulatory framework for cryptocurrencies. The country now has 32 licensed crypto exchanges, with more platforms awaiting approval. The government also plans to categorize cryptocurrencies as financial products in 2026.

SBI Securities operates a crypto exchange under a different unit, SBI VC Trade, while B2C2 supports its market-making services.

The post SBI Launches Crypto CFDs with Major Partnership: What’s Next? appeared first on CoinCentral.