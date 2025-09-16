SC Ventures to Launch $250M Fund Focused on Digital Assets in 2026

TLDR

Standard Chartered’s venture arm, SC Ventures, is preparing to launch a $250 million digital asset fund in 2026. The initiative will focus on investment opportunities in the digital asset sector, particularly in financial services. The fund is expected to attract significant capital from Middle Eastern investors, further signaling the region’s growing interest in blockchain and digital assets. The news was confirmed by Gautam Jain, an operating partner at SC Ventures, who shared the details at the Money 20/20 event in Riyadh.

The decision to launch this fund reflects the increasing institutional appetite for digital assets. SC Ventures joins a growing number of corporate treasury firms that are developing long-term strategies for crypto and digital asset investments. This fund aims to capitalize on this trend, which is expected to draw more institutional investments in the digital asset space over the coming years.

Middle Eastern Backing and Global Focus

The fund will have a significant backing from investors in the Middle East, a region that has become increasingly involved in blockchain innovation. Countries like the UAE and Saudi Arabia have introduced progressive regulations that foster a conducive environment for crypto and blockchain projects.

These regulations are seen as key drivers behind the region’s growing influence in the global digital asset market.

Gautam Jain emphasized that SC Ventures will target global digital asset opportunities. The fund will invest in sectors of the financial services industry that are ripe for transformation by digital assets. As more financial institutions move towards blockchain technology, SC Ventures aims to position itself as a leading player in the space by offering financial products that leverage digital assets.

Growth of Institutional Interest in Digital Assets

SC Ventures’ decision to raise $250 million for digital assets comes at a time when institutional interest in this space is growing. Other major financial institutions, such as JPMorgan and Goldman Sachs, have expanded their crypto-related offerings. JPMorgan’s launch of Kinexys and Goldman’s partnership with BNY Mellon to create a tokenized money market fund demonstrate the broader trend of financial giants entering the digital asset space.

The $250 million fund will not only focus on well-established cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin but will also likely include investment in newer digital assets.

SC Ventures has not disclosed which specific cryptocurrencies will be part of its portfolio, but the emphasis will be on the broader potential of digital assets to transform financial services. As institutional capital continues to flow into the space, the fund could serve as a significant source of capital for innovative projects in the digital asset ecosystem.

Expansion Plans Beyond Digital Assets

In addition to the $250 million digital asset fund, SC Ventures is also preparing to launch a $100 million investment fund focused on Africa. While this fund’s focus may not include digital assets, it signals SC Ventures’ broader approach to global investment.

The firm is also considering launching its first venture debt fund, which could further diversify its investment portfolio.

These funds are part of SC Ventures’ broader strategy to invest in global markets and sectors that are undergoing significant transformation. While the digital asset fund will capture much of the attention, the firm’s activities in other markets reflect its commitment to fostering innovation and supporting growth in emerging sectors worldwide.

Growing Corporate Interest in Digital Assets

The launch of SC Ventures’ $250 million digital asset fund signals an important shift towards corporate adoption of digital assets. As traditional financial institutions increasingly explore blockchain technology, funds like these are helping to pave the way for more mainstream acceptance. This growing interest from institutional investors, particularly in the Middle East, suggests that the digital asset market will continue to expand in the coming years.

As SC Ventures prepares for its fund launch, it is likely that other financial institutions will follow suit, considering digital assets as key elements of their investment strategies. The industry’s evolving landscape is attracting both traditional financial firms and emerging players, making it an exciting time for digital asset investors.

