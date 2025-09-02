Scam Tokens Prompt Shiba Inu Team To Issue Emergency Alert – Details

By: NewsBTC
2025/09/02 04:00
The Shiba Inu development team has sounded the alarm over a wave of scams tied to LEASH and other tokens within its ecosystem.

In notices put up on X by Susbarium, a Shiba Inu-committed profile, scam websites and pretend migrant links are being exploited to deceive owners into attaching wallets and confirming malicious transactions.

Fraudulent Sites And Phishing Attempts

One of the scams highlighted involved a website promoting a fake LEASH migration. The warnings stress that any messages on Telegram encouraging users to take part in “LEASH V2 Migration” are phishing schemes designed to drain funds.

Shiba Inu holders were told to avoid clicking links or approving wallet requests that do not come from official channels.

LEASH Supply Concerns Spark V2

On August 11, 2025, LEASH supply unexpectedly grew by 10%, sparking concern across the community. This event contradicted the long-standing belief that the token’s supply was fixed and that rebasing had been disabled.

After reviewing the incident, developers and the community agreed that LEASH v2 would be launched under a new audited non-rebase contract.

Shiba Inu developers noted that work on LEASH v2 is already underway. The stated goal is to provide a secure migration process, with full verification and protections for token holders.

At the same time, the team emphasized that any announcements about LEASH migration outside the official SHIB website should be treated as scams.

Warnings Against False Claims

Susbarium also pointed out that coordinated groups of bad actors are spreading misinformation across social media through networks of fake accounts.

These efforts, according to the watchdog, are aimed at creating confusion and preying on less experienced investors.

The Shiba Inu team has made clear there is no official LEASH token on Solana. Claims of migration to that blockchain are fraudulent, and any Solana-based version of LEASH is fake.

Only tokens listed on the official SHIB website are valid parts of the ecosystem, the team stated.

Community On Alert

The repeated warnings underline how token migrations or contract changes often become a magnet for scams.

Shiba Inu developers say their priority is protecting holders during the shift to LEASH v2 while ensuring every step is transparent and verifiable.

For now, the community is being told to remain vigilant and avoid any unofficial migration offers.

Featured image from Unsplash, chart from TradingView

