Scammer Steals R$169,000 From Cancer Patient; Community Unmasks Culprit

By: LiveBitcoinNews
2025/09/25 02:00
Scammer kills the hope of a cancer victim by robbing him of R$169,000. The community identifies the fraud and reveals an Argentina-based offender.

Raivo Plavnieks, a cancer patient who was fighting stage 4 sarcoma, lost over US$32,000 (about R$169,000) when he downloaded a malicious game via Steam. 

Plavanieks, the creator of a cryptocurrency known as CANCER, which he used to cover his chemotherapy and treatment, lost it to a scammer who hacked his system in a live stream. 

Source – X

He complained on Pump.Fun, where he wrote that he was suddenly devoid of money, and worried about his survival necessities.

Community Detects Fraud Through OSINT

The crypto community was in speedy action. The members tracked down the origin of malicious activity to a game containing malware called BlockBlasters, which was said to have infected more than 900 victims. 

The viruses collected personal wallet data and details. The community investigators were able to trace the scammer using open-source intelligence (OSINT) and discovered him as an Argentine immigrant living in Miami, Florida. The digital forensics involved the hacking of a Telegram channel to which stolen information was posted. 

The Telegram credentials gave the scammer a social media presence, consisting of Instagram, PayPal, and YouTube accounts, which revealed his identity and lifestyle.

Raivo Plavnieks collected an aggregate of about US$118,700 through Pump Fun rewards and another 23,457 on GoFundMe, as a self-challenge to combat cancer. 

The blow resulted in sudden financial losses that left him in distress and uncertainty. He described how his life temporarily improved following the fundraiser, before the scammer took away $32,000 in the form of his creator fees.

Malware on Legitimate Platforms Raises Safety Concerns

BlockBlasters had been on Steam since the end of July, and this raised many concerns about the security of the platform. Past incidents have revealed that Steam has accidentally been hosting malware-infested crypto games, endangering the safety of its users. 

These cases underscore the persistent security deficiencies in mainstream gaming and app distribution. U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) has reported the scam, but the authorities have not officially responded to the action. 

The investigations on the Internet are ongoing, and the members of the community are still watching and seeking justice on behalf of the victims, such as Plavnieks.

This warning shows that those who are vulnerable and charismatic web users are at more risk. It stresses how important it is for those who have to rely on digital platforms to be more aware of cyber threats.

The strength of the community in battling crime on the internet shows how important it is to expose fraudsters and other crooks.

The post Scammer Steals R$169,000 From Cancer Patient; Community Unmasks Culprit appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.

