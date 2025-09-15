Scammers Drain $25,000 From Woman After Calling Wells Fargo Number – But the Bank Refuses To Reimburse

A woman from Austin, Texas, was reportedly scammed out of $25,000 after calling a phone number associated with Wells Fargo, and now she says the bank won’t reimburse her.

According to a new report by FOX7, Jody Filipot received a text message on June 7 that appeared to have come from Wells Fargo asking her to confirm if she had recently purchased something at Walmart.

Instead of responding, she called the number on the back of her Wells Fargo card and found that no issues were reported. However, about 15 minutes later, she got a call back from the same number from someone who claimed to be a senior supervisor at the bank.

The fraudster – who knew a lot of personal information about Filipot – told her that she needed to go to a Wells Fargo location and withdraw $15,000 from her checking account, and deposit the money into a Chase bank account, promising her it was part of an operation by the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) and that she would be reimbursed.

The next day, she was instructed to do the same thing, except with $10,000. However, when her partner checked her account the following day, they found that the money was gone

According to Connie Adams, Filipot’s partner, Wells Fargo is not doing enough to help them.

As stated by Adams to FOX 7,

“We just don’t understand, like Wells Fargo could have done so much more to protect us and they didn’t, and now we’re having to fight them to get our money back.”

In a statement to FOX 7, a Wells Fargo spokesperson said,

“We deeply empathize with those affected by financial scams. When a customer reports a suspected fraud or scam scenario, we take the situation seriously and thoroughly investigate the matter.”

