Scaramucci Compares Crypto to Uber

During a recent appearance at SALT’s Wyoming Blockchain Symposium, prominent American financier Anthony Scaramucci stated that he believes that crypto will be able to gain mainstream acceptance in the same way as ride-hailing giant Uber.

“So it’s just the forces are such that these things will happen whether Wall Street is fully embracing it or not,” Scaramucci said.

Uber comparison

Scaramucci has stressed that the nascent technology provides a higher level of efficiency and security.

That said, traditional banking institutions will make their moves based on regulatory guidance from the Federal Reserve as well as the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

“I mean, obviously, Larry Fink is ready for tokenization. He sees the vision of it. I think that the traditional banks are probably going to take regulatory guidance from places like the Fed or the SEC before they move forward,” Scaramucci said.

He went on to compare crypto to Uber, which used to face severe resistance from politicians. “Remember, everyone in this room has been in an Uber, but there wasn’t one government official in any major city that wanted Uber to exist,” he said.

Two main categories of investors

Scaramucci says that he would break investors into several categories. First, he thinks there’s a store of value category. “You’ve certainly got a large group of people at places like BlackRock selling that idea to big institutions,” he added.

The second category is related to utility and tokenization, with the main focus being placed on replacing third-party transaction systems.

No such thing as anti-crypto voters

Speaking of politics, Scaramucci has opined that the Democrats (especially younger ones) will not be willing to adopt the hostile anti-crypto attitude of Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren.

“There’s there’s just no anti-crypto voters out there,” he told the audience during the event.