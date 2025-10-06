The post ‘Scarcity Magnet’ To Pull Bitcoin Price To $1 Million Before Mega Bull Run Ends — Analyst PlanB ⋆ ZyCrypto appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Advertisement PlanB, the pseudonymous creator of the popular stock-to-flow (S2F) Bitcoin price model, notes that a magnet of scarcity is poised to propel Bitcoin to sky-high targets of up to $1 million apiece before the current bull market ends. Bitcoin May Never Fall Below $100,000 Again: PlanB In his latest update on YouTube, PlanB said he doesn’t expect Bitcoin to plummet below the psychologically important $100,000 level as unabated money printing (debasement of fiat currencies) pushes investors toward hard assets like Bitcoin and gold. “I know there’s two out of three people who think that Bitcoin can still drop below 100,000 again. I don’t think it will,” the Bitcoiner stated. “Because [the] current rally is not based on paper Bitcoin or some top of a bull market. According to PlanB, this is a sustainable rally as all other assets, including gold, are also surging to record highs. “The entire reason why Bitcoin was created was as a hedge against that money printing. So as long as governments are printing money and the money supply increases, Bitcoin will go up as well as other assets, but Bitcoin will go up faster.” Advertisement He further suggested that the world’s oldest and largest cryptocurrency could skyrocket to the $250,000-$1 million range before the end of 2025 due to its capped supply. “If the average of the halving period is somewhere in that range, that would be very nice, and I see it as a scarcity magnet. Bitcoin, of course, is very scarce. It will pull the value of Bitcoin up in an environment where money is being printed. So it will go up. This is a rough target. I don’t know if we get there. I hope we do.” Bitcoin’s price blasted to a new all-time high above… The post ‘Scarcity Magnet’ To Pull Bitcoin Price To $1 Million Before Mega Bull Run Ends — Analyst PlanB ⋆ ZyCrypto appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Advertisement PlanB, the pseudonymous creator of the popular stock-to-flow (S2F) Bitcoin price model, notes that a magnet of scarcity is poised to propel Bitcoin to sky-high targets of up to $1 million apiece before the current bull market ends. Bitcoin May Never Fall Below $100,000 Again: PlanB In his latest update on YouTube, PlanB said he doesn’t expect Bitcoin to plummet below the psychologically important $100,000 level as unabated money printing (debasement of fiat currencies) pushes investors toward hard assets like Bitcoin and gold. “I know there’s two out of three people who think that Bitcoin can still drop below 100,000 again. I don’t think it will,” the Bitcoiner stated. “Because [the] current rally is not based on paper Bitcoin or some top of a bull market. According to PlanB, this is a sustainable rally as all other assets, including gold, are also surging to record highs. “The entire reason why Bitcoin was created was as a hedge against that money printing. So as long as governments are printing money and the money supply increases, Bitcoin will go up as well as other assets, but Bitcoin will go up faster.” Advertisement He further suggested that the world’s oldest and largest cryptocurrency could skyrocket to the $250,000-$1 million range before the end of 2025 due to its capped supply. “If the average of the halving period is somewhere in that range, that would be very nice, and I see it as a scarcity magnet. Bitcoin, of course, is very scarce. It will pull the value of Bitcoin up in an environment where money is being printed. So it will go up. This is a rough target. I don’t know if we get there. I hope we do.” Bitcoin’s price blasted to a new all-time high above…