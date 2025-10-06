ExchangeDEX+
The post 'Scarcity Magnet' To Pull Bitcoin Price To $1 Million Before Mega Bull Run Ends — Analyst PlanB ⋆ ZyCrypto appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com.

‘Scarcity Magnet’ To Pull Bitcoin Price To $1 Million Before Mega Bull Run Ends — Analyst PlanB ⋆ ZyCrypto

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/06 21:46
PlanB, the pseudonymous creator of the popular stock-to-flow (S2F) Bitcoin price model, notes that a magnet of scarcity is poised to propel Bitcoin to sky-high targets of up to $1 million apiece before the current bull market ends.

Bitcoin May Never Fall Below $100,000 Again: PlanB

In his latest update on YouTube, PlanB said he doesn’t expect Bitcoin to plummet below the psychologically important $100,000 level as unabated money printing (debasement of fiat currencies) pushes investors toward hard assets like Bitcoin and gold. 

“I know there’s two out of three people who think that Bitcoin can still drop below 100,000 again. I don’t think it will,” the Bitcoiner stated. “Because [the] current rally is not based on paper Bitcoin or some top of a bull market.

According to PlanB, this is a sustainable rally as all other assets, including gold, are also surging to record highs.

“The entire reason why Bitcoin was created was as a hedge against that money printing. So as long as governments are printing money and the money supply increases, Bitcoin will go up as well as other assets, but Bitcoin will go up faster.”

He further suggested that the world’s oldest and largest cryptocurrency could skyrocket to the $250,000-$1 million range before the end of 2025 due to its capped supply.

“If the average of the halving period is somewhere in that range, that would be very nice, and I see it as a scarcity magnet. Bitcoin, of course, is very scarce. It will pull the value of Bitcoin up in an environment where money is being printed. So it will go up. This is a rough target. I don’t know if we get there. I hope we do.”

Bitcoin’s price blasted to a new all-time high above $125,500 earlier today as the crypto market’s ‘Uptober’ momentum builds amid a U.S. government shutdown.

Bitcoin was trading at $124,585 as of press time, according to crypto data provider CoinGecko. The OG crypto has registered October gains in 10 of the last 12 years, and has gained over 10% since the beginning of this month.


Source: https://zycrypto.com/scarcity-magnet-to-pull-bitcoin-price-to-1-million-before-mega-bull-run-ends-analyst-planb/

Will Bitcoin Soar or Stumble Next?

Will Bitcoin Soar or Stumble Next?

The post Will Bitcoin Soar or Stumble Next? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. With the Federal Reserve’s forthcoming decision on interest rates causing speculation, Bitcoin‘s value remains stable at $115,400. China’s surprising maneuvers in the financial landscape have shifted expected market trends, prompting deeper examination by investors into analysts’ past evaluations regarding rate reductions. Continue Reading:Will Bitcoin Soar or Stumble Next? Source: https://en.bitcoinhaber.net/will-bitcoin-soar-or-stumble-next
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 03:09
Forward Industries zet $4 miljard in om Solana bezit uit te breiden

Forward Industries zet $4 miljard in om Solana bezit uit te breiden

Forward Industries gooit het roer om met een flinke financiële zet: het bedrijf lanceert een zogeheten “At The Market” aandelenprogramma van maar liefst $4 miljard. Het programma geeft het bedrijf flexibiliteit om op elk gewenst moment aandelen te verkopen, wat vooral handig is voor het uitbreiden van hun Solana treasury... Het bericht Forward Industries zet $4 miljard in om Solana bezit uit te breiden verscheen het eerst op Blockchain Stories.
Coinstats2025/09/18 01:31
OpenVPP accused of falsely advertising cooperation with the US government; SEC commissioner clarifies no involvement

OpenVPP accused of falsely advertising cooperation with the US government; SEC commissioner clarifies no involvement

PANews reported on September 17th that on-chain sleuth ZachXBT tweeted that OpenVPP ( $OVPP ) announced this week that it was collaborating with the US government to advance energy tokenization. SEC Commissioner Hester Peirce subsequently responded, stating that the company does not collaborate with or endorse any private crypto projects. The OpenVPP team subsequently hid the response. Several crypto influencers have participated in promoting the project, and the accounts involved have been questioned as typical influencer accounts.
PANews2025/09/17 23:58

Will Bitcoin Soar or Stumble Next?

Forward Industries zet $4 miljard in om Solana bezit uit te breiden

OpenVPP accused of falsely advertising cooperation with the US government; SEC commissioner clarifies no involvement

Crypto Whales Bet Big On The Top Crypto Presales: Should You Buy These Crypto Presales Before 2026?

IP Hits $11.75, HYPE Climbs to $55, BlockDAG Surpasses Both with $407M Presale Surge!

What Drives Dino Tycoon (TYCOON) Price? 7 Factors You Must Watch

What is Dino Tycoon TYCOON? An Introduction to Cryptocurrency

MYX Finance: A Rising Force in Decentralized Finance

CROS: Revolutionizing Game Advertising with Blockchain and AI

How to Buy Dino Tycoon (TYCOON)

