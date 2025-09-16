Scheffler Wins Ryder Cup Tune-up At Procore Championship

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/16 06:17
Major championships, elevated events or fall events like the Procore Championship in Napa, if Scottie Scheffler steps on the tee box, he is there to do what he does best, win. Scheffler won for the sixth time this season on Sunday, his second straight season with six or more victories. He joins an exclusive group of players in PGA Tour history to have back-to-back seasons with six wins or more. The list includes Arnold Palmer(3x), Jack Nicklaus, Tiger Woods(3x) and now, Scottie Scheffler. That is some rarified air for the world’s current number one player.

NAPA, CALIFORNIA – SEPTEMBER 14: Scottie Scheffler of the United States plays a shot on the 15th hole during the final round of the Procore Championship 2025 at Silverado Resort and Spa on September 14, 2025 in Napa, California. (Photo by Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)

Getty Images

In Sunday’s final round, Scheffler fired a 5 under par 67 to back up his brilliant play on Saturday when he shot a 64 at the Silverado Resort in Napa, California. Not only did he get his sixth win of the season, Scheffler also kept his top-10 streak that dates back to mid-March intact.

“I knew I was going to have to have another really good day. I was chasing down some pretty talented guys on the leaderboard,” Scheffler said. “I got off to a good start on the front nine and did some good stuff on the back nine and was fortunate to be the winner this week.”

Scheffler got off to a slow start at the Procore Championship, with his first round 70, he snapped a streak of 21 straight rounds in the 60’s. But his blistering pace on the weekend propelled him to victory in what was seen as a tune up for America’s Ryder Cup team, most of which played in the event.

Ben Griffin, Scheffler’s Ryder Cup teammate held the lead for most of the round on Sunday, but needed to two-putt from 60 feet on the 72nd hole of the tournament to force a playoff. Griffin failed to do so as his five foot birdie putt slid by the hole, marking the second time this year he has finished runner-up to Scheffler.

NAPA, CALIFORNIA – SEPTEMBER 14: Ben Griffin of the United States reacts to his putt on the 16th green during the final round of the Procore Championship 2025 at Silverado Resort and Spa on September 14, 2025 in Napa, California. (Photo by Jed Jacobsohn/Getty Images)

Getty Images

Griffin, who struggled to find fairways off the tee, even though he played conservatively and hit less than driver most of the day, pointed to his putter letting him down. “I hit some putts that I thought I hit decent putts that didn’t fall. I still made some five, six-footers. I think I just left myself way too many of them. You need to either convert those or make a few more from mid range. It’s all good, I’ll get to work, I’ll look at things and I’ll practice hard this week and make sure I’m ready for the Ryder Cup.”

Another story coming out of the Procore Championship is the continued great play of twenty-year-old Jackson Koivun. Playing in the final group on Sunday, the world’s number one amateur and junior at Auburn University held his own under pressure, shooting a one-under 71 on his way to a T4 finish. Koivun now has four straight top 10 finishes on the PGA Tour since July.

NAPA, CALIFORNIA – SEPTEMBER 14: Amateur Jackson Koivun plays his shot from the fifth tee during the final round of the Procore Championship 2025 at Silverado Resort and Spa on September 14, 2025 in Napa, California. (Photo by Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)

Getty Images

The PGA Tour now takes a break as the best players in the world head to New York for next week’s Ryder Cup at Bethpage Black. Scottie Scheffler looks primed to lead an American team that will have its hands full against a loaded and experienced European squad.

Mike is a founding member of Break80 Golf and a contributing golf and sports writer for Forbes with PGA Tour and LIV Golf media credentials. He can be found on social media platforms @short_sided_golf

Source: https://www.forbes.com/sites/mikefore/2025/09/15/scheffler-wins-ryder-cup-tune-up-at-procore-championship/

