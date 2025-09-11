Scientists Propose Technology To Make Bitcoin An Interplanetary Monetary Standard

By: Bitemycoin
2025/09/11 20:34
Bitcoin
BTC$114,519.33+0.42%
Moonveil
MORE$0.10024-2.43%
Planet
PLANET$0.0000009131-5.59%
MicroVisionChain
SPACE$0.2083+12.65%
RedStone
RED$0.6089-6.40%

Two tech scientists have published a paper exploring the feasibility of deploying Bitcoin as an interplanetary monetary standard for financial transactions between Earth and Mars. Apparently, BTC can be transferred in as little as three minutes using existing technologies, but only needs a human or machine to receive it on the red planet.

International space agencies are busy working on plans to terraform Mars, and usually bring up the subject of water, radiation, and agriculture; however, this groundbreaking research speculates currency as a frontier that may be just as essential as the others. 

Late last month, Jose E. Puente and Carlos Puente released a whitepaper titled “Bitcoin as an interplanetary Monetary Standard with Proof-of-Transit Timestamping,” suggesting that the apex cryptocurrency’s scarcity, decentralized verification model, and predictable issuance make it a “natural” candidate for a universal monetary standard.

Proof-of-Transit Timestamping to Send BTC Between Earth and Mars by Relying on Ground Stations and Satellites

The main challenge here is the 3 to 22-minute radio transmission delay between Earth and Mars, which makes it impossible to conduct synchronized Bitcoin mining activities on both planets. This level of latency would also make real-time proof-of-work (PoW) consensus impractical and even simple payment unreliable.

The proposed Proof-of-Transit Timestamping (PoTT) model aims to solve this bottleneck as it suggests that if a Bitcoin user wants to send a payment to someone on Mars in the future, then that transaction would be delivered through different stations, such as ground antennas, satellites, or even via a relay around the moon. 

PoTT introduces a proof-of-concept cryptographic, tamper-evident audit system where the transaction is signed and timestamped at each relay station before continuing the journey until it reaches the recipient’s destination. If a block or transaction is delayed, the consensus algorithm tells exactly where the transmission delay occurred.

The researchers noted that PoTT serves as a receipt layer on the Bitcoin and Lightning Network while leveraging optical links built by NASA, Elon Musk’s Starlink, or other satellite providers. According to them, the technology is “essentially ready” and Bitcoin could become the first currency to operate across planets as soon as a stable link is established between Earth and Mars.

Once up and running, BTC Lightning transactions could reach Mars in as little as three minutes, or as long as 22 minutes under a worst-case scenario.

Jose and Carlos Puente assured that the consensus mechanism does not alter Bitcoin’s layer-1 economics or its monetary policy; instead, it adds a responsibility layer that allows Mars to process BTC transactions, Lightning payments, and sidechains locally, while still back-pegging against the Layer-1 on Earth for settlement.

Technically, Bitcoin mining won’t take place on Mars, but the planet could have a local economy based on BTC pegged to the supply available on Earth. Consumer payments would be made instantly over Lightning channels, while bulk transactions would be settled asynchronously between both planets.

On addressing the issue with the two-week blackout period on Mars that occurs every 26 months, their solution is to deliberately route transactions around the Sun using relay satellites to avoid the blackout. Jose Puente explained that PoTT functions like any ordinary Bitcoin timestamping technology except that it can extend into outer space.

Bitcoin is Planet-Agnostic and has Already Made it to Space

Bitcoin Between Earth and Mars

The concept builds on top of Blockstream’s satellite service from 2018, when the blockchain development firm leased five satellites to broadcast the Bitcoin network over Africa, Europe, South and North America, and the Asia Pacific, providing internet-free transactions and information sharing to crypto users across the five continents. The company also released an API that enabled the satellites to transmit encrypted messages, while allowing users to pay for the service using micropayments on the Lightning Network.

In August 2020, SpaceChain partnered with the European Space Agency (ESA) to complete the first Bitcoin transaction from the International Space Station (ISS). This was made possible by transmitting encrypted data from a ground station to the ISS, where a hardware wallet containing the private key signed off on the transaction. The space-as-a-service focused blockchain startup delivered the multi-sig hardware wallet technology to the space station via a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket that was launched at the end of 2019.

However, the biggest caveat is that for a Bitcoin transaction to occur on Mars, a human or an AI would need to be present, which hasn’t happened yet. Currently, only rovers, landers, and orbiters from NASA and other space agencies have explored the planet’s surface.

Amazon founder Jeff Bezos’s Blue Origin has started accepting cryptocurrencies, including BTC, Ether (ETH), Solana (SOL), USDT, and USDC, but so far the company’s shuttles have only reached about 100 kilometers above Earth. 

Musk’s SpaceX is aiming to reach Mars by the end of 2026, and plans to build a self-sustaining settlement there. Like Jose Puente, the Tesla and X owner also argued that a standardized form of money is needed to transact between Earth and Mars, but expressed concerns over Bitcoin’s 10-minute block time.

Also Read: Top 3 Crypto Price Predictions today: Pi Coin, AVAX, and XRP

PoTT Ready for Early Prototyping as Space Agencies Race to Send Humans to Mars 

Puente argued that Lightning Network addresses this issue, as PoTT and Lightning combine to provide local speed with global settlement that works across planets.

While making his case for Bitcoin being the most appropriate form of interplanetary currency, the tech entrepreneur said that if humanity is serious about becoming a multi-planet civilization, then it needs an open, neutral monetary base that is not dependent on any single company, government, or ground station.

He also noted that PoTT is designed to be planet-agnostic across a star’s habitable zone, meaning that the travel receipts it generates could have come from transactions sent to the moon or any other planet.

Currently, the research is focused on Earth and Mars because it is the cleanest near-term case study. The authors reiterated that the proposal for Bitcoin as a shared monetary standard between the neighboring planets is already concrete enough for early prototyping.

At the time of writing, Bitcoin (BTC) is trading at $113,966, up 1.46% in the last 24 hours.

The post Scientists Propose Technology To Make Bitcoin An Interplanetary Monetary Standard appeared first on BiteMyCoin.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Top Altcoins to Buy Today — BlockchainFX’s $7.1M Presale Leaves Cronos And Hedera Behind

Top Altcoins to Buy Today — BlockchainFX’s $7.1M Presale Leaves Cronos And Hedera Behind

Altcoin momentum is heating up again. While Bitcoin trades sideways, smart investors are chasing projects that offer both immediate income opportunities and long-term growth potential. Among the top altcoins to buy today, three names are trending: BlockchainFX (BFX), Cronos (CRO), and Hedera (HBAR). All three bring unique propositions to the market, but only one is […] The post Top Altcoins to Buy Today — BlockchainFX’s $7.1M Presale Leaves Cronos And Hedera Behind appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
Altcoin
ALTCOIN$0.0006045+1.78%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
Cronos
CRO$0.25674-0.03%
Share
LiveBitcoinNews2025/09/11 19:53
Share
The annual rate of the US core CPI in August was 3.1%, and the annual rate of the US CPI in August was 2.9%.

The annual rate of the US core CPI in August was 3.1%, and the annual rate of the US CPI in August was 2.9%.

PANews reported on September 11th that according to Jinshi, the U.S. core CPI annual rate for August was 3.1%, in line with expectations of 3.10% and the previous reading of 3.10%. The U.S. core CPI monthly rate in August was 0.3%, in line with expectations and the previous value of 0.30%. The U.S. unadjusted CPI annual rate in August was 2.9%, in line with expectations of 2.90% and the previous value of 2.70%. The U.S. CPI monthly rate in August was 0.4%, in line with expectations of 0.30% and the previous value of 0.20%.
Union
U$0.009201-4.25%
Core DAO
CORE$0.4585-2.25%
Line Protocol
LINE$0.0001112+33.49%
Share
PANews2025/09/11 20:30
Share
Dow Jones up 100 points as Fed takes focus away from Israel-Iran war

Dow Jones up 100 points as Fed takes focus away from Israel-Iran war

Middle East escalation is taking a back seat in the markets as traders await Fed's decision.
Share
Crypto.news2025/06/19 00:59
Share

Trending News

More

Top Altcoins to Buy Today — BlockchainFX’s $7.1M Presale Leaves Cronos And Hedera Behind

The annual rate of the US core CPI in August was 3.1%, and the annual rate of the US CPI in August was 2.9%.

Dow Jones up 100 points as Fed takes focus away from Israel-Iran war

JPMorgan Chase: Strategy was "snubbed" by the S&P 500 Index, sounding the alarm for corporate Bitcoin reserves

A newly created wallet received $82 million worth of ETH from FalconX