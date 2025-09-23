Scilex, a listed company, plans to sell shares in its holding subsidiary for $200 million worth of Bitcoin.

PANews reported on September 23rd that according to Globenewswire, Scilex Holding Company (NASDAQ: SCLX), an innovative revenue-generating company, has signed a Securities Purchase Agreement ("SPA") with an institutional investor to exchange $200 million worth of common stock held in its majority-owned subsidiary, Semnur Pharmaceuticals, Inc., for $200 million worth of Bitcoin. Under the agreement, the institutional investor will purchase 12,500,000 shares of Semnur common stock held by Scilex at $16 per share. Closing is expected to occur on or about September 23, 2025.
Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected]
for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.