Scilex, a publicly listed company, has completed a transaction to exchange shares for $200 million worth of Bitcoin.

PANews reported on September 25th that according to Globenewswire, Scilex Holding Company (NASDAQ: SCLX), an innovative revenue-generating company, announced that it has completed its previously disclosed transaction pursuant to a Securities Purchase Agreement with an institutional investor, exchanging $200 million worth of common stock in its majority-owned subsidiary, Semnur Pharmaceuticals, Inc., for $200 million worth of Bitcoin. Scilex has now received the $200 million in Bitcoin into its crypto account.
