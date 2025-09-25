PANews reported on September 25th that according to Globenewswire, Scilex Holding Company (NASDAQ: SCLX), an innovative revenue-generating company, announced that it has completed its previously disclosed transaction pursuant to a Securities Purchase Agreement with an institutional investor, exchanging $200 million worth of common stock in its majority-owned subsidiary, Semnur Pharmaceuticals, Inc., for $200 million worth of Bitcoin. Scilex has now received the $200 million in Bitcoin into its crypto account.PANews reported on September 25th that according to Globenewswire, Scilex Holding Company (NASDAQ: SCLX), an innovative revenue-generating company, announced that it has completed its previously disclosed transaction pursuant to a Securities Purchase Agreement with an institutional investor, exchanging $200 million worth of common stock in its majority-owned subsidiary, Semnur Pharmaceuticals, Inc., for $200 million worth of Bitcoin. Scilex has now received the $200 million in Bitcoin into its crypto account.

Scilex, a publicly listed company, has completed a transaction to exchange shares for $200 million worth of Bitcoin.

By: PANews
2025/09/25 18:17
Nowchain
