Scilex Completes $150 Million Bitcoin Investment in Datavault AI, Acquiring Nearly 279 Million Common Shares

PANews reported on September 27 that according to Globenewswire, Nasdaq-listed Scilex Holding announced that its previously disclosed first Bitcoin investment transaction worth US$150 million in Datavault AI has been completed. According to the terms of the investment, the company expects to receive a total of 278,914,094 shares of Datavault common stock with an effective purchase price of US$0.5378 per share.
Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected]
for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.