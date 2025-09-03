SCO Statement: Promote joint research and development in areas such as blockchain and exchange experiences and knowledge in the digital economy

PANews reported on September 3 that according to the official website of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Council of Heads of State of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization member states issued a statement on further strengthening cooperation in scientific and technological innovation, which pointed out that it will promote joint research and development in the fields of cloud computing, big data, blockchain, etc., exchange experience and knowledge in the field of digital economy, and strengthen cooperation in the areas of cross-border data flow, bridging the digital divide, opening up digital markets and setting international standards.

