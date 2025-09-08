Scott Bessent says Trump tariffs will survive Supreme Court but warns of massive Treasury refund risk

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/08 08:01
DAR Open Network
D$0.03184+1.66%
Threshold
T$0.01619+1.18%
Whiterock
WHITE$0.0004351-2.48%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.493+0.93%
Movement
MOVE$0.1198+1.01%

Scott Bessent said on Sunday that Donald Trump’s sweeping tariffs are likely to pass Supreme Court scrutiny, but warned the Treasury may be forced to return hundreds of billions in tariff revenue if the court rules against the White House.

Speaking on NBC’s Meet the Press, the Treasury Secretary said he was “confident” Trump’s trade moves would be upheld.

Still, he admitted that “we would have to give a refund on about half the tariffs, which would be terrible for the Treasury,” if the court strikes them down. “If the court says it, we’d have to do it,” he added.

The Trump administration is now urging the court to move fast. After a federal appeals court ruled last month that most of Trump’s tariffs were illegal, the Justice Department filed a request for an expedited decision.

The legal fight is over what Trump calls “reciprocal tariffs,” which were applied to nearly every country under his “liberation day” policy. The Federal Circuit Court found that Trump went beyond the limits of presidential authority when imposing those measures. However, that ruling won’t go into effect until October 14, giving the administration a narrow window to appeal.

White House warns delay could trigger trillion-dollar refund

Bessent warned that if the court delays a final ruling until 2026, the Treasury could be sitting on top of as much as $1 trillion in collected tariffs.

“Delaying a ruling until June 2026 could result in a scenario in which $750 billion to $1 trillion in tariffs have already been collected, and unwinding them could cause significant disruption,” he said. A refund of that size would be an enormous cash windfall to importers, and a serious financial hit to the federal government.

During the same interview, NBC’s Kristen Welker asked Bessent whether he believes American companies are passing the cost of those tariffs on to regular consumers. “Do you acknowledge that these tariffs are attacks on American consumers?” she asked.

“No, I don’t,” Bessent replied, dismissing criticism that the tariffs are driving up prices across the country. “You’re taking these from earnings calls, and on earnings calls, they have to give the draconian scenario,” he said. “There aren’t companies coming out and saying, ‘Oh, because of the tariffs, we’re doing this.’”

He defended the economic outlook under Trump, pointing to headline numbers. “If things are so bad, why was the GDP 3.3%? Why is the stock market at a new high? Because, you know, with President Trump, we care both about big companies and small companies.”

Manufacturing jobs fall as hiring slows and wages stall

Welker then turned to new numbers from the Bureau of Labor Statistics. In August, the U.S. lost 12,000 manufacturing jobs. That brings total losses in the sector to 42,000 since April, when Trump rolled out his new tariffs.

Welker pressed Bessent on whether those numbers prove that the tariffs are falling short of Trump’s job promises. Bessent pushed back: “It’s been a couple of months.

And with the manufacturing sector… we can’t snap our fingers and have factories built.” He insisted that things would turn around before the end of the year. “By the fourth quarter, we’re going to see a substantial acceleration,” he said.

But the hiring freeze isn’t limited to factory floors. The Center for American Progress reported that since April, job openings are down by 76,000 and hires have dropped by 18,000.

While the administration insists the tariffs are about protecting American industry, economists estimate that U.S. households are now spending $2,400 more per year as a direct result.

At the same time, manufacturing wages are barely rising. In August, the average hourly pay for a factory worker was $35.50, just 10 cents higher than it was in July.

All this pressure hasn’t changed the administration’s legal approach. Trump is pushing ahead with the Supreme Court appeal, and Bessent is backing him. But if the justices don’t agree, Bessent has made it clear who’s left holding the bag: “If the court says it, we’d have to do it.”

KEY Difference Wire: the secret tool crypto projects use to get guaranteed media coverage

Source: https://www.cryptopolitan.com/scott-bessent-trump-tariffs-massive-refund/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Shiba Inu exploded in 2021, PEPE in 2023, this frog token under $0.002 could soar in 2025

Shiba Inu exploded in 2021, PEPE in 2023, this frog token under $0.002 could soar in 2025

Little Pepe emerges as the next big frog-themed memecoin after SHIB and PEPE. #partnercontent
SHIBAINU
SHIB$0.00001249+1.29%
Just Memecoin
MEMECOIN$0.001863+16.29%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01282+2.23%
Share
Crypto.news2025/06/19 03:55
Share
Shiba Inu (SHIB) Biggest 2025 Breakout Is Around, Bitcoin (BTC) Recovery Failed, Ethereum (ETH): Worst Since Hitting $4,000?

Shiba Inu (SHIB) Biggest 2025 Breakout Is Around, Bitcoin (BTC) Recovery Failed, Ethereum (ETH): Worst Since Hitting $4,000?

Situation can turn around pretty quickly, but Bitcoin's inability to retrace might push Shiba Inu and Ethereum down
SHIBAINU
SHIB$0.00001249+1.29%
Bitcoin
BTC$111,158.95+0.54%
EPNS
PUSH$0.03584+0.22%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/08 08:01
Share
Ripple CTO Joins Meme Coin Effect, Fuels 40% Price Rally for PHNIX

Ripple CTO Joins Meme Coin Effect, Fuels 40% Price Rally for PHNIX

PHNIX, a token built on the XRP Ledger and the associated NFT, surged by almost 40% after Ripple (Twitter) profile picture to a PHNIX NFT. The move mirrors token reactions after the purported DOGE father flips his profit picture to a particular meme coin. Ripple CTO Sparks PHNIX Frenzy With Profile Picture Shift, Token Soars 40% The move sent traders into a frenzy, reviving comparisons with Elon Musk’s history of sparking meme coin rallies through subtle social media tweaks. “The Phoenix rises higher today. Thank you, Joel Katz, for embracing the vision. From ashes to eternity, $PHNIX lives on XRPL,” the official Phoenix account wrote. In the immediate aftermath, PHNIX token rose nearly 40% to trade for $0.00002264 as of this writing. Phoenix (PHNIX) Price Performance. Source: CoinGecko The rally mirrors past episodes tied to Elon Musk. In 2021, Dogecoin jumped 20% after Musk briefly changed his X profile picture to reference the DOGE meme coin. Earlier this year, his decision to rename his profile to “Harry Bōlz” triggered a 3,000% rally in the associated token. Similarly, the KEKIUS soared 120% in May after Musk adopted it as part of his X branding. Therefore, Schwartz’s move brings that same speculative energy into the XRP ecosystem. However, unlike Musk, the Ripple CTO is not known for meme coin antics, making the endorsement all the more surprising. The PHNIX surge highlights the influence of high-profile crypto figures on market psychology. While Schwartz did not comment on whether his profile change was intended as an endorsement, the effect was immediate. Data on CoinGecko highlights liquidity and trading volumes in PHNIX spiked as retail traders rushed to buy in. This phenomenon suggests a broader theme in crypto markets, where meme coins become a shilling point for speculative liquidity. “Meme coins may seem unconventional, but they highlight the power of community in crypto,” Tron founder and Huobi Global advisor Justin Sun said during Token2049. Personality-driven actions, memes, and cultural signals can often overshadow fundamentals in the short term. Nonetheless, Musk-related rallies have historically fizzled after initial euphoria, often leaving latecomers exposed. This suggests the PHNIX price could suffer a similar pattern unless a subsequent fundamental event or announcement presents.
ChangeX
CHANGE$0.00197745-7.13%
SUN
SUN$0.021023+2.65%
HARRY
HARRY$0.07653+1.59%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/08 07:38
Share

Trending News

More

Shiba Inu exploded in 2021, PEPE in 2023, this frog token under $0.002 could soar in 2025

Shiba Inu (SHIB) Biggest 2025 Breakout Is Around, Bitcoin (BTC) Recovery Failed, Ethereum (ETH): Worst Since Hitting $4,000?

Ripple CTO Joins Meme Coin Effect, Fuels 40% Price Rally for PHNIX

Best Poker Software for Players in 2025 – Easy-to-Use Tools to Improve Your Game

China's $1.3T market rally casts shadow on PBOC rate cuts