Scottish distillery Bowmore and Avalanche launch first tokenized whisky collection

PANews reported on August 18th that Bowmore, a long-established Scottish distillery, has partnered with blockchain platform Avalanche to release its first tokenized whisky collection, combining rare spirits with digital ownership. The collection will officially debut at the TOKEN2049 event in Singapore on September 30th, with pre-sales now open. The first release includes the Bowmore 30 Year Old Collector's Edition (limited to 8 bottles) valued at $5,500 and the Bowmore 12 Year Old (limited to 150 bottles) valued at $180. Each bottle of whisky is tied to a uniquely numbered NFT, providing verifiable ownership and tamper-proof authentication.

