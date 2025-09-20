TLDR Scroll DAO will report to the Scroll Foundation for strategic oversight and veto power. The DAO treasury allocations will shift to a biannual schedule. Scroll DAO will recruit a Governance Council to draft a new constitution. The restructure aims to balance community input with faster execution. Scroll DAO, the decentralized autonomous organization behind the [...] The post Scroll DAO Restructures Governance to Improve Efficiency and Execution appeared first on CoinCentral.TLDR Scroll DAO will report to the Scroll Foundation for strategic oversight and veto power. The DAO treasury allocations will shift to a biannual schedule. Scroll DAO will recruit a Governance Council to draft a new constitution. The restructure aims to balance community input with faster execution. Scroll DAO, the decentralized autonomous organization behind the [...] The post Scroll DAO Restructures Governance to Improve Efficiency and Execution appeared first on CoinCentral.

Scroll DAO Restructures Governance to Improve Efficiency and Execution

By: Coincentral
2025/09/20 00:51
DAO Maker
DAO$0.1177-1.34%

TLDR

  • Scroll DAO will report to the Scroll Foundation for strategic oversight and veto power.
  • The DAO treasury allocations will shift to a biannual schedule.
  • Scroll DAO will recruit a Governance Council to draft a new constitution.
  • The restructure aims to balance community input with faster execution.

Scroll DAO, the decentralized autonomous organization behind the Ethereum Layer 2 scaling solution, has announced a major restructuring of its governance model. The change aims to improve efficiency, better allocate resources, and streamline decision-making to keep pace with the project’s rapid growth.

The DAO will now report to the Scroll Foundation, which will provide strategic oversight and retain veto power when necessary. While this move marks a shift in governance, the project emphasized that it is not disbanding the DAO. Instead, it is evolving the structure to balance faster execution with community participation.

“Scroll’s rapid growth demands faster alignment, efficiency, and resource allocation than current DAO processes allow,” stated the team. They also assured the community that the changes carry no protocol-level risks and that user funds will remain fully secure.

Execution Council to Manage Operations

Under the new structure, the Execution Council will take over the operational responsibilities of the DAO. This change comes as the Scroll team aims to address the increasing need for faster decision-making and resource management.

The Execution Council will be tasked with running the day-to-day operations of the DAO, while the Scroll Foundation will focus on providing high-level guidance and oversight.

The restructuring is expected to enhance the responsiveness of the DAO to market conditions, enabling Scroll to act more swiftly and effectively in the rapidly evolving blockchain space. The Execution Council will play a crucial role in executing DAO operations efficiently, ensuring that the project remains agile.

Governance Council to Draft New Constitution

As part of the governance overhaul, Scroll DAO plans to recruit members for a new Governance Council. This council will be responsible for drafting an updated DAO constitution.

The new governance structure is scheduled to be implemented in the January 2026 voting cycle.

The Governance Council will be tasked with ensuring that the community’s voice is still heard while accommodating the need for faster, more market-responsive decisions. The new constitution will be key to shaping the future of the DAO and guiding the project through its next phase of development.

Continued Focus on Existing Initiatives

Despite the restructuring of the governance model, Scroll DAO assured the community that existing initiatives would continue as planned.

Programs such as the Delegate Accelerator Program, the Ecosystem Growth Council, and the Security Subsidy Program will continue under their approved budgets and timelines.

This continuity in existing initiatives shows the commitment to ongoing projects while implementing the governance changes. The project aims to ensure that the shift in governance will not disrupt the current momentum but will instead enhance Scroll’s ability to execute its goals more efficiently.

The post Scroll DAO Restructures Governance to Improve Efficiency and Execution appeared first on CoinCentral.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

SOL Faces Pressure, DOT Climbs 2.3%, While BullZilla Presale Rockets Past $460K as the Top New Crypto to Join Now

SOL Faces Pressure, DOT Climbs 2.3%, While BullZilla Presale Rockets Past $460K as the Top New Crypto to Join Now

What if the next meme coin wasn’t just about culture but also structure? It’s the question many investors ask as meme coin volatility rises. Communities demand more than hype, and the search for the Top New cryptos to join now is heating up. In the past 24 hours, Solana fell 0.75% to $236.52 while Polkadot […] Continue Reading: SOL Faces Pressure, DOT Climbs 2.3%, While BullZilla Presale Rockets Past $460K as the Top New Crypto to Join Now
Threshold
T$0.01677-0.94%
Solana
SOL$238.24-2.56%
Hyperliquid
HYPE$55.94-2.44%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/18 05:15
Share
MoonBull Sets Pace as Q4’s Best Upcoming Crypto, While Mog Coin And Official TRUMP Lose Steam – Snag It Before It Vanishes Away

MoonBull Sets Pace as Q4’s Best Upcoming Crypto, While Mog Coin And Official TRUMP Lose Steam – Snag It Before It Vanishes Away

Which meme coin could be the next giant bull charging across the crypto arena? With so many coins fighting for attention, it takes a special mix of hype, tokenomics, and market positioning to stand tall. MoonBull, Mog Coin, and Official Trump are three names dominating conversations, each bringing its own flair to the table. Over […]
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.44-1.02%
Hyperliquid
HYPE$55.94-2.44%
Tron Bull
BULL$0.002428-15.19%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/20 09:15
Share
Former SEC Chairman Gensler Says He's "Proud" of Cryptocurrency Law Enforcement

Former SEC Chairman Gensler Says He's "Proud" of Cryptocurrency Law Enforcement

PANews reported on September 20th that, according to Cointelegraph, former U.S. SEC Chairman Gary Gensler admitted in an interview on Wednesday that he has no regrets about his approach to cryptocurrency law enforcement during his four years at the agency. Gensler expressed "proud" of the correct decisions he made regarding the regulation of digital assets during his tenure at the SEC and reiterated his view that cryptocurrency is a "highly speculative, extremely risky asset." Speaking about enforcement actions against cryptocurrency companies, Gensler stated, "We have always worked hard to ensure investor protection. However, during this time, we have also encountered many fraudsters: look at Sam Bankman-Fried; he's not the only one."
Union
U$0.013977-2.68%
Notcoin
NOT$0.00185-3.39%
Share
PANews2025/09/20 09:57
Share

Trending News

More

SOL Faces Pressure, DOT Climbs 2.3%, While BullZilla Presale Rockets Past $460K as the Top New Crypto to Join Now

MoonBull Sets Pace as Q4’s Best Upcoming Crypto, While Mog Coin And Official TRUMP Lose Steam – Snag It Before It Vanishes Away

Former SEC Chairman Gensler Says He's "Proud" of Cryptocurrency Law Enforcement

BitGo Revenue Skyrockets: Quadruples Year-Over-Year in Astounding H1

Based Eggman $GGs Grabs Ethereum Investors’ Focus in 2025 Institutional Presale Rally