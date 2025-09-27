Seattle Mariners Shutting Down ROOT Sports Northwest

ROOT Sports Northwest is shutting down after the 2025 MLB regular season, laying off people like Root Sports reporter Angie Mentink. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images) Getty Images

ROOT Sports Northwest, the regional sports network owned by the Seattle Mariners, is being shut down.

The news comes as the team plays its last three home games against the Dodgers, starting tonight. The last game ROOT Sports Northwest will air will be on Sunday.

The shuttering of ROOT Sports NW has not come as a complete surprise. They did not renew with the Portland Trail Blazers, and the RSN bubble, once highly lucrative for all the clubs, has seen subscribers flee to streaming services.

The RSN has been working collectively with Major League Baseball in a hybrid state. Next season, the Mariners will fall under the umbrella of the league that includes five other clubs: the Twins, Guardians, Padres, Rockies, and Diamondbacks.

According to Ryan Divish of the Seattle Times, Mariners owner John Stanton made the announcement as part of a staff meeting on Monday. According to Divish, more than 25 people will be let go from ROOT Sports NW as of November 3rd.

The Mariners are in the midst of a successful season, making the playoffs for the first time since 2022, and winning the AL West for the first time since 2001.

Much as the five other clubs under MLB’s umbrella, where the league negotiated carriage deals and provide production, the Mariners will be on network television and streaming in 2026. No details have emerged on who those carriers may be, but the league has actually been able to increase distribution with the clubs they have picked up. At the time, MLB negotiated deals with DirecTV, AT&T U-Verse, Cox (now Yurview, and Spectrum, for the Padres. In most all cases, the league contracted camera operators, and other on-the-ground staff from the shuttered RSNs. It is not known if that will be the case with those at ROOT Sports Northwest.

The question now becomes, will the Mariners become part of the reported deal that would see ESPN pick up local media rights for out-of-market games that MLB controls? That deal is reportedly on the cusp of being announced.

“We continue to focus on finding new ways to bring our games in 2026 and beyond to our fans, and we’ve determined joining with Major League Baseball is the best path,” said the Mariners in a statement. “Beginning in 2026 and moving forward, Major League Baseball will provide opportunities to bring new features and benefits to viewers of Mariners baseball.”

“We are incredibly grateful for the dedication and excellence demonstrated by the ROOT SPORTS staff over the (nearly) four decades they have televised our games.”