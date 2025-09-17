Seattle Seahawks Great Marshawn Lynch Details His New Fragrance Line BEASTMODE: ‘It’s Immaculate’

Seattle Seahawks great Marshawn Lynch showing off his “BEASTMODE” jersey as part of his Dove Men+Care fragrance collection. Dove

It’s safe to say that Marshawn Lynch is beyond enthusiastic that he has his own fragrance line for the first time.

The Seattle Seahawks great is known for one of the greatest plays ever — he broke nine tackles in one play against the New Orleans Saints in a playoff game — and for one of the greatest catchphrases ever, “Beast Mode.” Lynch is now getting into the fragrance game with Dove, releasing two different variants, “You Just Got Got and Beast To The Bone” as part of his “BEASTMODE” collection.

Lynch — who retired after the 2019 season — says it’s “crazy as hell” that he has his own limited edition fragrance line. The body wash and deodorant products will be sold at Target stores.

“Words can’t describe the partnership that I have with them,” says Lynch in a one-on-one interview. “It’s crazy because in a situation like this, my family has been the biggest supporters in this. They all actually use this. I remember when we were younger and Dove commercials used to come on with the little white bird. My mom had it, but we can’t use that, that’s mom’s. Now we have Dove Men + Care and now you add Beast Mode to it. It’s hella hard to explain.”

The 39-year-old is keeping busy these days with his podcast “Da Get Got Pod” with former teammate Michael Robinson along with his segment during Prime Video’s Thursday Night Football, where he shows off his personality and his humor.

The great thing about the Dove partnership is that Lynch is able to be himself and show off that trademark humor — with a lot of expletives — in the social media teasers for the fragrance.

Marshawn Lynch Explains Creative Process, Details Scent Of ‘BEASTMODE’

Lynch makes it clear this isn’t some partnership where his name is just attached to it, he’s releasing his own fragrance because he had a direct hand in the creative process of the making of the product.

“That’s something that was big,” says Lynch of being involved in the creative process. “Through the whole process, they had me involved with it. We went over the smells that I like and then they actually put something together. I would bust some jokes that I like Hennessy, off-the-wall s—. But I don’t want any fragrances with Hennessy in it. I’m a big fan of eucalyptus. That was something that was really important to include.”

The body wash and deodorant for “You Just Got Got” has bold citrus, lime and cedarwood scents. The “Beast to the Bone” product has oak moss, patchouli and citrus scents.

Marshawn Lynch showing off his new fragrance line with Dove Men+Care, which will feature body wash and deodorant. Dove

The five-time Pro Bowler details that the creation of the fragrance started a “year, year-and-a-half ago.” Lynch says some of the commercials they filmed for the fragrance collection took him to Mexico and Las Vegas.

“This was special, we had an opportunity to film some commercials and I was talking to the international team and they said, ‘Yeah, we could do it in Vegas. We got a place in Mexico City. I’m like, ‘Hold on, we can get out of the country and film these commercials?’ I shot stuff with them in Mexico City. I shot stuff with them in Vegas in my beach store.

“It felt like we’ve been working together for a lifetime — how in tune we are when it comes to this,” Lynch continues to say. “It’s crazy, because you got so many brands out there that you could just see that they fit the model of what Beast Mode is. The last thing that you would think about would be deodorants and the whole fragrance-type of situation. Their team is like they just come from up underneath this beast mode-ism and this is working to some awesome special s—.”

Marshawn Lynch Explains What ‘Beast Mode’ Is Really All About

Lynch — who was nicknamed “Beast Mode” during his playing career — describes what the term means in his post-playing career.

“To be honest with you, not too much has changed, because it was never a persona or a costume or a mask or nothing like that,” says Lynch. “It was more so like, this is who Marshawn was before, before the cameras and the sports and all that, this is who I am. Not too much has changed. It’s just now I’m not on TV every Sunday running through your favorite team’s defense and shit like that.

“It’s more like now, it’s an opportunity where you can go and find me at that Target on a Dove bottle with my own fragrance,” Lynch continues to say. “I think people would limit Beast Mode to a certain box and the thing is, it’s unbox-able. There’s these cliche sayings like ‘You can’t tame the beast.’ Realistically you really can’t. You can’t just put me in one box and think that’s going to define me or define Beast Mode.”

Simply put, everything about the fragrance he says is “Beast Mode.”

“The fact that I’m even having a conversation about me partnering with Dove to drop a body wash and deodorant with my own signature fragrance, you really can’t give a name for it,” says Lynch. “I always say you can’t deny the fact that this Beast Mode s— is still official. It’s immaculate.”

As part of the “BEASTMODE” release, 24 custom Dove Men+Care jerseys — with Lynch’s trademark No. 24 — will be given away to fans. Fans can enter by tagging Dove and Lynch’s Instagram, then comment on what they think “BEASTMODE” smells

like.

Lynch says what’s also great about working with Dove is that they’ve supported his podcast. which has over 182K followers and launched a year ago. He also leaves the door open for more fragrances and products to be released through Dove.

“They have been probably one of the biggest supporters of my podcast as well,” says Lynch of Dove, “The way that Dove has embraced me, it’s almost like they adopted me as a stepchild. It’s a feeling that can’t be explained and the excitement that I have, ‘This is the kind of s— that we talk about when we are young.

“The best part of this whole campaign, and the thing that I’m most excited about is the actual picture that they use, because it’s so sentimental,” Lynch continues to say of the photo involving him. “I don’t even think the Dove team understands how big the photo that they use to put on the product, how big that is, and what that really means to me, is on a whole another level.”