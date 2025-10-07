ExchangeDEX+
Buy CryptoMarketsSpotFutures500XEarnEvents
More
Blue Chip Blitz
The post Seattle’s Non-Profit Housing Sector In Trouble appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The warning signs about non-profit housing in Seattle have been up for years. getty The problems being faced by Seattle’s affordable, subsidized housing sector described in a recent Seattle Times article (“Why thousands of Seattle’s affordable-housing apartments became vacant,” Seattle Times, August 31st), are entirely self-inflicted and the product of a decade of ineffective policies and profligate spending. Developers and operators of affordable housing are now faced with rising vacancies, falling rent collections, and insolvency. How did this happen? A decade ago, when the City Council was considering Mandatory Housing Affordability (MHA), it zeroed in on “workforce” housing, units that could be affordable to the wages of policemen and firefighters, people who were actually quite well paid. These units are now just as expensive, if not more so than comparable market-rate units. When our organization criticized the MHA proposal in 2015, part of that criticism was that the greatest need for housing help was at lower levels of income. This should be obvious; people with less income struggle with housing costs and everything else. Now, after MHA has been in place for more than 5 years, there is a glut of workforce units on the market, and they are sitting vacant. Aside from the lack of sustainability, these apartments are incredibly expensive to build. One of these projects built by one of the non-profits now in trouble, 12th Avenue Arts, rang in at $47 million for just 88 units, a total development cost per unit of $534,090 per unit. At that price, a household could buy a modest townhome in some Seattle neighborhoods. The costs for these projects – usually built using complicated and expensive federal Low Income Housing Tax Credits (LIHTC) – just keep rising in Seattle and across the country, reaching as much as $1 million per unit… The post Seattle’s Non-Profit Housing Sector In Trouble appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The warning signs about non-profit housing in Seattle have been up for years. getty The problems being faced by Seattle’s affordable, subsidized housing sector described in a recent Seattle Times article (“Why thousands of Seattle’s affordable-housing apartments became vacant,” Seattle Times, August 31st), are entirely self-inflicted and the product of a decade of ineffective policies and profligate spending. Developers and operators of affordable housing are now faced with rising vacancies, falling rent collections, and insolvency. How did this happen? A decade ago, when the City Council was considering Mandatory Housing Affordability (MHA), it zeroed in on “workforce” housing, units that could be affordable to the wages of policemen and firefighters, people who were actually quite well paid. These units are now just as expensive, if not more so than comparable market-rate units. When our organization criticized the MHA proposal in 2015, part of that criticism was that the greatest need for housing help was at lower levels of income. This should be obvious; people with less income struggle with housing costs and everything else. Now, after MHA has been in place for more than 5 years, there is a glut of workforce units on the market, and they are sitting vacant. Aside from the lack of sustainability, these apartments are incredibly expensive to build. One of these projects built by one of the non-profits now in trouble, 12th Avenue Arts, rang in at $47 million for just 88 units, a total development cost per unit of $534,090 per unit. At that price, a household could buy a modest townhome in some Seattle neighborhoods. The costs for these projects – usually built using complicated and expensive federal Low Income Housing Tax Credits (LIHTC) – just keep rising in Seattle and across the country, reaching as much as $1 million per unit…

Seattle’s Non-Profit Housing Sector In Trouble

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/07 00:12
COM
COM$0.004955-2.40%
WHY
WHY$0.00000002085-8.06%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00266+1.14%
Manchester City Fan
CITY$0.6363-3.63%
ConstitutionDAO
PEOPLE$0.01001-5.56%

The warning signs about non-profit housing in Seattle have been up for years.

getty

The problems being faced by Seattle’s affordable, subsidized housing sector described in a recent Seattle Times article (“Why thousands of Seattle’s affordable-housing apartments became vacant,” Seattle Times, August 31st), are entirely self-inflicted and the product of a decade of ineffective policies and profligate spending. Developers and operators of affordable housing are now faced with rising vacancies, falling rent collections, and insolvency. How did this happen?

A decade ago, when the City Council was considering Mandatory Housing Affordability (MHA), it zeroed in on “workforce” housing, units that could be affordable to the wages of policemen and firefighters, people who were actually quite well paid. These units are now just as expensive, if not more so than comparable market-rate units. When our organization criticized the MHA proposal in 2015, part of that criticism was that the greatest need for housing help was at lower levels of income. This should be obvious; people with less income struggle with housing costs and everything else. Now, after MHA has been in place for more than 5 years, there is a glut of workforce units on the market, and they are sitting vacant.

Aside from the lack of sustainability, these apartments are incredibly expensive to build. One of these projects built by one of the non-profits now in trouble, 12th Avenue Arts, rang in at $47 million for just 88 units, a total development cost per unit of $534,090 per unit. At that price, a household could buy a modest townhome in some Seattle neighborhoods. The costs for these projects – usually built using complicated and expensive federal Low Income Housing Tax Credits (LIHTC) – just keep rising in Seattle and across the country, reaching as much as $1 million per unit in some larger cities like Los Angeles and Washington DC. Paying for these pricey units means having to collect higher rents.

Another issue is with the wild eviction bans that the City imposed during Covid and before, including a winter-time eviction ban when tenants could stop paying the rent without fear of eviction simply because the calendar changed. Making it harder to evict people when they don’t pay rent encourages non-payment, and there is no rent fairy in housing; if the rents don’t get paid, even non-profits can face bankruptcy. In late 2019 we were among the few organizations to oppose eviction bans, urging more cash assistance instead. We expressed the concern then that most of the evictions that were being filed were by the Seattle Housing Authority and non-profit housing organizations. Now, with some buildings mentioned in another Seattle Times story only collecting 50 percent of the rent, non-profits are asking for a bailout from the City.

What was needed then and is still needed now, is thoughtful policies that prioritize construction subsidies for people truly in need, who survive on fixed incomes and need services. The City should expand incentive programs like the Multifamily Tax Exemption (MFTE) program which, according to the latest City-sponsored report, created more than 7,000 affordable units at a cost of just $35 million in forgone tax revenue.

The basic rules of economics don’t stop at the Seattle City Limits. Fewer rules mean more, lower-cost, market-rate housing for working households. That means subsidies can focus on harder-to-serve households. Banning eviction just encourages households with less income to hang on to their cash rather than paying rent. Maybe Seattle still has a chance to get its house in order, but the solution isn’t more money; rather, it is the more efficient use of existing resources and eliminating policies that add problems rather than solve them.

Source: https://www.forbes.com/sites/rogervaldez/2025/10/06/seattles-non-profit-housing-sector-in-trouble/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Will Bitcoin Soar or Stumble Next?

Will Bitcoin Soar or Stumble Next?

The post Will Bitcoin Soar or Stumble Next? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. With the Federal Reserve’s forthcoming decision on interest rates causing speculation, Bitcoin‘s value remains stable at $115,400. China’s surprising maneuvers in the financial landscape have shifted expected market trends, prompting deeper examination by investors into analysts’ past evaluations regarding rate reductions. Continue Reading:Will Bitcoin Soar or Stumble Next? Source: https://en.bitcoinhaber.net/will-bitcoin-soar-or-stumble-next
COM
COM$0.004973-0.65%
LayerNet
NET$0.00000205-5.96%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 03:09
Forward Industries zet $4 miljard in om Solana bezit uit te breiden

Forward Industries zet $4 miljard in om Solana bezit uit te breiden

Forward Industries gooit het roer om met een flinke financiële zet: het bedrijf lanceert een zogeheten “At The Market” aandelenprogramma van maar liefst $4 miljard. Het programma geeft het bedrijf flexibiliteit om op elk gewenst moment aandelen te verkopen, wat vooral handig is voor het uitbreiden van hun Solana treasury... Het bericht Forward Industries zet $4 miljard in om Solana bezit uit te breiden verscheen het eerst op Blockchain Stories.
Meteora
MET$0.1688-3.37%
MANTRA
OM$0.09209-4.53%
OP
OP$0.3592-5.24%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/18 01:31
OpenVPP accused of falsely advertising cooperation with the US government; SEC commissioner clarifies no involvement

OpenVPP accused of falsely advertising cooperation with the US government; SEC commissioner clarifies no involvement

PANews reported on September 17th that on-chain sleuth ZachXBT tweeted that OpenVPP ( $OVPP ) announced this week that it was collaborating with the US government to advance energy tokenization. SEC Commissioner Hester Peirce subsequently responded, stating that the company does not collaborate with or endorse any private crypto projects. The OpenVPP team subsequently hid the response. Several crypto influencers have participated in promoting the project, and the accounts involved have been questioned as typical influencer accounts.
OpenVPP
OVPP$0.01493-27.62%
Notcoin
NOT$0.0006644-7.29%
Share
PANews2025/09/17 23:58

Trending News

More

Will Bitcoin Soar or Stumble Next?

Forward Industries zet $4 miljard in om Solana bezit uit te breiden

OpenVPP accused of falsely advertising cooperation with the US government; SEC commissioner clarifies no involvement

Crypto Whales Bet Big On The Top Crypto Presales: Should You Buy These Crypto Presales Before 2026?

IP Hits $11.75, HYPE Climbs to $55, BlockDAG Surpasses Both with $407M Presale Surge!

Quick Reads

More

What Drives Dino Tycoon (TYCOON) Price? 7 Factors You Must Watch

What is Dino Tycoon TYCOON? An Introduction to Cryptocurrency

MYX Finance: A Rising Force in Decentralized Finance

CROS: Revolutionizing Game Advertising with Blockchain and AI

How to Buy Dino Tycoon (TYCOON)

Crypto Prices

mc_price_img_alt

Bitcoin

BTC

$103,884.00
$103,884.00$103,884.00

-1.76%

mc_price_img_alt

Ethereum

ETH

$3,514.99
$3,514.99$3,514.99

-2.06%

mc_price_img_alt

Solana

SOL

$161.22
$161.22$161.22

-3.31%

mc_price_img_alt

XRP

XRP

$2.2689
$2.2689$2.2689

-2.49%

mc_price_img_alt

DOGE

DOGE

$0.16309
$0.16309$0.16309

-2.31%