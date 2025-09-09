SEC acknowledges filing for Canary Staked SEI ETF

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/09 16:35
The U.S. SEC has officially acknowledged a filing from Cboe BZX Exchange for the Canary Staked SEI ETF, marking the start of the review and public comment process for the first U.S.-listed SEI ETF.

Summary

  • The notice follows shortly after 21Shares filed its own SEI ETF proposal, highlighting growing interest in U.S.-listed SEI products.
  • The SEI token currently trades at $0.32, with technical support at $0.26–$0.28 and potential resistance levels up to $0.43.

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission has acknowledged a filing from Cboe BZX Exchange that seeks approval to list and trade the Canary Staked SEI ETF. This acknowledgment, announced Sept. 8, begins a public comment period before the agency makes a decision. The agency typically has an initial 45-day window to act on such filings, which it may extend up to 240 days.

According to the filing, the ETF would be structured as a Delaware statutory trust and sponsored by Canary Capital Group LLC. Cboe BZX argues that the proposal is consistent with the Securities Exchange Act and should be treated similarly to recently approved products holding spot Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH).

If approved, the Canary Staked SEI ETF would become the first U.S.-listed exchange-traded product designed to provide investors exposure to staked SEI tokens.

Canary Staked SEI ETF joins 21Shares in SEI ETF race

The SEC’s acknowledgment follows an S-1 registration statement that Canary Capital submitted on April 30.

The notice also comes just over a week after 21Shares filed its own S-1 on Aug. 28 for a separate SEI ETF. That product, which names Coinbase as custodian, would track the price of SEI and may also include staking features depending on regulatory approval.

Meanwhile, the SEI token is trading at $0.32, having recently confirmed horizontal support in the $0.26–$0.28 range. The next resistance levels are around $0.32–$0.33, followed by $0.36 and $0.39. According to crypto.news, a breakout above $0.39 could pave the way for further gains, potentially reaching $0.43.

Source: https://crypto.news/sec-acknowledges-filing-for-canary-staked-sei-etf/

