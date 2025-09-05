SEC and CFTC Announce Joint Roundtable on Regulatory Harmonization

Key Points: Joint roundtable on crypto regulation by SEC and CFTC.

Focus on regulatory coordination and market innovation.

Potential shifts in the crypto trading landscape.

The SEC and CFTC will host a joint roundtable on September 29, 2025, focusing on regulatory harmonization for crypto assets, live-streamed from the SEC’s website.

This collaboration aims to bolster innovation and competition in the US crypto market, impacting assets like BTC and ETH, with regulatory clarity potentially promoting institutional engagement.

Joint Roundtable to Streamline Crypto Regulation

The SEC and CFTC will hold a joint roundtable on September 29, 2025, addressing regulatory coordination and innovation exemptions. Paul Atkins and Caroline D. Pham, the respective leaders, will oversee discussions aimed at streamlining crypto regulation. This initiative highlights the agencies’ collaborative approach to crypto market regulation.

The joint endeavor seeks to simplify data standards and broaden product definitions to enhance market innovation. Optionality in trading venues for major cryptocurrencies like BTC and ETH remains a focal point. By clarifying regulatory frameworks, the agencies aim to boost U.S. market competitiveness.

The announcements by Paul Atkins and Caroline D. Pham have generated anticipation within financial circles. Paul Atkins, Chairman, SEC, said, “Today’s joint staff statement represents a significant step forward in bringing innovation in the crypto asset markets back to America. Market participants should have the freedom to choose where they trade spot crypto assets. The SEC is committed to working with the CFTC to ensure that our regulatory frameworks support innovation and competition in these rapidly evolving markets.”

Potential Impact on U.S. Crypto Market Landscape

Did you know? Past regulatory roundtables have historically led to greater clarity and legitimacy for crypto products in the U.S., often resulting in increased trading volume on compliant venues.

CoinMarketCap reports that Bitcoin (BTC) is priced at $112,944.19, with a market cap of $2.25 trillion, dominating 57.79% of the market. Its 24-hour trading volume is $50.48 billion, marking a 10.91% decrease. BTC’s 90-day performance saw a 7.15% rise, reflecting positive market sentiment. Data retrieved on September 5, 2025.

Bitcoin(BTC), daily chart, screenshot on CoinMarketCap at 13:09 UTC on September 5, 2025. Source: CoinMarketCap

The Coincu research team highlights the potential for financial and regulatory shifts, as coordinated efforts might establish clear definitions, leading to enhanced market stability. Historical trends indicate possible liquidity changes and regulatory adjustments could significantly impact trading dynamics.