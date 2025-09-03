SEC and CFTC open doors for spot crypto trading on US-registered exchanges

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/03 05:24
Bitcoin
BTC$111,246.24+2.55%
Seed.Photo
PHOTO$1.55+4.00%
Moonveil
MORE$0.09712-1.43%
Movement
MOVE$0.119+3.29%
CROSS
CROSS$0.2121+4.58%

Photo: Tierney L. Cross

Key Takeaways

  • The SEC and CFTC issued a joint staff statement clarifying that registered US exchanges are not prohibited from listing certain spot crypto products.
  • Agency leaders framed the move as a reversal from past mixed signals, part of efforts to make the US a global hub for blockchain innovation.

The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) have issued a joint staff statement clearing the way for US-registered exchanges to list and facilitate trading of certain spot crypto asset products.

The statement signals that US regulators are ready to bring spot crypto into the registered exchange framework, noting that current law does not bar SEC- or CFTC-registered platforms from listing such products if requirements are met.

SEC Chair Paul Atkins called the statement a major step in bringing crypto innovation back to the US. CFTC Acting Chair Caroline Pham said it marked a turning point from past policies and aligned with efforts to make America the crypto capital of the world.

The Divisions of Trading and Markets (SEC) and Market Oversight, Clearing and Risk (CFTC) outlined several considerations for exchanges seeking to offer spot crypto products, including margin, clearing, settlement, and public dissemination of trade data.

The initiative builds on the SEC’s Project Crypto and the CFTC’s Crypto Sprint, as well as recommendations from the President’s Working Group on Digital Asset Markets.

The agencies said their staff stand ready to review filings from national securities exchanges (NSEs), designated contract markets (DCMs), and foreign boards of trade (FBOTs) looking to list spot crypto products.

Source: https://cryptobriefing.com/sec-cftc-outline-crypto-framework-on-chain-trading-rules/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Ether Machine: treasury at 495,362 ETH towards the IPO

Ether Machine: treasury at 495,362 ETH towards the IPO

The Ether Machine strengthens its ETH treasury before the IPO with an in-kind commitment of 150,000 ETH The Ether Machine strengthens its ETH treasury with an in-kind commitment of 150,000 ETH underwritten by Jeffrey Berns, founder of Blockchains, bringing the total holdings to 495,362 ETH – equivalent to an estimated value of approximately […]
Ethereum
ETH$4,330.67+1.21%
Share
The Cryptonomist2025/09/03 00:54
Share
U.S. manufacturing has contracted for six consecutive months as of August 2025

U.S. manufacturing has contracted for six consecutive months as of August 2025

The U.S. manufacturing industry reportedly contracted again in August, the sixth time in a row it has happened this year.  This comes as factories struggle with the fallout from Trump’s import tariffs, which have affected the current business environment so much, some manufacturers are reminded of the Great Recession. Trump’s import tariffs may be doing […]
SIX
SIX$0.02145-0.32%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.41+1.50%
MAY
MAY$0.04288+0.23%
Share
Cryptopolitan2025/09/03 05:30
Share
Aggressive $19M USDC Inflow in HYPE Signals Investor Confidence: Will Whales Push HYPE Price to New ATHs?

Aggressive $19M USDC Inflow in HYPE Signals Investor Confidence: Will Whales Push HYPE Price to New ATHs?

Analysis of whale activity, USDC integration, technical levels, and how Outset PR helps crypto projects engineer visibility with data-driven campaigns.
Hyperliquid
HYPE$44.83+4.93%
USDCoin
USDC$0.9999+0.01%
EPNS
PUSH$0.03653+2.81%
Share
Cryptodaily2025/09/03 05:40
Share

Trending News

More

Ether Machine: treasury at 495,362 ETH towards the IPO

U.S. manufacturing has contracted for six consecutive months as of August 2025

Aggressive $19M USDC Inflow in HYPE Signals Investor Confidence: Will Whales Push HYPE Price to New ATHs?

Ethena’s USDe has become the third-largest stablecoin, surpassing DAI and USDS

PA Daily | "Stock God" Buffett announced that he will retire at the end of the year; Arthur Hayes: U.S. debt pressure and stereotypes may hinder the United States from increasing its holdings of Bitco