SEC and CFTC Propose Regulated U.S. Perpetual Swaps

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/06 04:17
Key Points:
  • U.S. SEC and CFTC discuss introducing perpetual swaps under new regulations.
  • Could reduce capital outflows from U.S. to overseas platforms.
  • Regulatory clarity may shift liquidity back to U.S. markets.

The U.S. SEC and CFTC are exploring regulatory measures to permit perpetual swaps in American markets, intending broader crypto-asset harmonization, including a stakeholder roundtable on September 29, 2025.

If adopted, these regulations might shift perpetual swaps trading from offshore to U.S. markets, aligning with investor protection standards and potentially boosting domestic market liquidity.

SEC, CFTC Eye Regulated Perpetual Swaps to Boost U.S. Markets

The U.S. SEC and CFTC have announced plans to explore the introduction of perpetual swaps in regulated U.S. markets. SEC Chairman Paul S. Atkins and CFTC Acting Chair Caroline D. Pham will host a roundtable on September 29 to discuss the proposal further.

The initiative aims to provide U.S. traders with access to perpetual swaps under new frameworks focused on investor protection and risk management. This would shift trading options from offshore platforms to domestic exchanges.

Regulatory Changes Could Mirror Futures Market Impact

Did you know? The introduction of regulated perpetual swaps could echo the regulatory shifts witnessed during the CFTC’s approval of Bitcoin and Ethereum futures, greatly enhancing institutional crypto market participation.

As of September 5, 2025, Bitcoin is trading at $110,430.98 with a market cap of $2.20 trillion and a 57.85% market dominance, according to CoinMarketCap. The 24-hour trading volume was $58.67 billion, reflecting a 0.59% price rise.

Bitcoin(BTC), daily chart, screenshot on CoinMarketCap at 17:39 UTC on September 5, 2025. Source: CoinMarketCap

The Coincu research team suggests that successful implementation of these regulations may offer U.S. markets a competitive edge. This could result in higher institutional involvement, bringing more stability and oversight to the crypto industry.

Largest Russian bank Sberbank set to launch Bitcoin and Ethereum crypto derivatives

Sberbank has come up with another investment option for Russians who want to bet their money on major cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin and Ethereum without actually owning them. The banking giant will pitch its new product to Russia’s young market for digital assets and derivatives that has been growing with the nod of the country’s generally […]
PA Daily | Moonshot launches New XAI gork ($gork); analysis shows that Trump’s crypto assets account for about 40% of his total assets

CryptoQuant predicts three future trend scenarios for Bitcoin: in an optimistic scenario, it will rise to $150,000 to $175,000; Binance Alpha will launch Anon, BEETS and SHADOW; Moonshot announced the launch of New XAI gork ($gork).
Exclusive interview with the founder of Galois Capital: I gave up mathematics and switched to trading because I was too afraid of being poor

In this article, Kevin Zhou shares his legendary experience from being born in Shanghai as an immigrant from a poor family to being addicted to games and then to being a cryptocurrency trader, as well as his profound insights and personal participation in major market events such as the Luna collapse and Ethereum merger.
