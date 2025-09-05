SEC and CFTC push for regulatory clarity on DeFi, on-chain finance

By: Crypto.news
2025/09/05 22:58
DeFi
DEFI$0.001584+0.63%
EPNS
PUSH$0.03645+0.80%
Major
MAJOR$0.15851-0.77%

Two major financial regulators are considering potential regulatory “innovation exemptions” for DeFi.

Summary
  • SEC and CFTC issued another joint statement to harmonize crypto regulation
  • According to the two agencies, DeFi may get a temporary exemption from some rules
  • Agencies also outlined the innovative potential of on-chain finance

SEC and CFTC continue to work together to bring regulatory clarity on crypto. On Friday, September 5, the Securities and Exchange Commission and the Commodity Futures Trading Commission regulators issued a joint statement about their efforts on regulatory harmonization.

https://twitter.com/SECGov/status/1963963901915144268

Citing rapid innovation in crypto, the statement noted that the agencies’ work has “never been more intertwined.” To advance regulatory harmonization, the SEC and CFTC also announced a roundtable on September 29 aimed at bringing innovative onchain technology back to the United States.

SEC and CFTC to consider DeFi regulatory exemptions

The agencies said they are prepared to consider “innovation exemptions” for DeFi. Such exemptions could permit peer-to-peer trading and other complex market operations under defined guardrails. They also referenced prior work to bring crypto perpetual contracts back onshore.

Among some of the topics in the latest statement were the potential advantages of on-chain finance. The agencies discussed expanding trading hours and noted that other markets, including crypto, already offer 24/7 trading.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

The Turkish lira has been depreciating for many years. When the fiat currency is lost in the crisis, can crypto assets become a safe haven?

The Turkish lira has been depreciating for many years. When the fiat currency is lost in the crisis, can crypto assets become a safe haven?

Looking back over the past five years, every time Turkey experienced a major currency devaluation crisis, Bitcoin trading volume mostly saw a significant increase. As global economic volatility intensifies, will cryptocurrency become a financial hedging tool for people in more countries with unstable currencies?
Moonveil
MORE$0.09689-1.30%
Safe Token
SAFE$0.4182+1.08%
Major
MAJOR$0.15851-0.47%
Share
PANews2025/03/21 12:35
Share
Trump reimposes tariffs on Mexico and Canada, blames drug trafficking

Trump reimposes tariffs on Mexico and Canada, blames drug trafficking

The U.S. government is moving fast to reopen the USMCA, setting the stage for what could become a brutal trade clash with both Mexico and Canada. The Office of the U.S. Trade Representative is expected to begin public consultations in the next few weeks. Under the 2020 law that launched the pact, those talks must […]
Union
U$0.01-10.71%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.316+0.61%
PUBLIC
PUBLIC$0.06522-0.68%
Share
Cryptopolitan2025/09/05 22:55
Share
Tongyi Qianwen: Launch of Qwen3-Max-Preview

Tongyi Qianwen: Launch of Qwen3-Max-Preview

PANews reported on September 5th that Alibaba's Tongyi Qianwen announced the release of Qwen3-Max-Preview, its largest model to date, boasting over 1 trillion parameters. It is now available through Qwen Chat and the Alibaba Cloud API. Benchmark tests show that its performance surpasses Tongyi Qianwen's previous best, the Qwen3-235B-A22B-2507. Internal testing and early user feedback confirm its enhanced performance, broader knowledge base, and superior performance in conversation, task handling, and command following.
Cloud
CLOUD$0.08175-5.05%
Solchat
CHAT$0.2282-3.30%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00717-2.04%
Share
PANews2025/09/06 00:08
Share

Trending News

More

The Turkish lira has been depreciating for many years. When the fiat currency is lost in the crisis, can crypto assets become a safe haven?

Trump reimposes tariffs on Mexico and Canada, blames drug trafficking

Tongyi Qianwen: Launch of Qwen3-Max-Preview

Dogecoin Price Prediction Faces Limits While Pepeto Presale Emerges Best Crypto

Coinsilium, a listed company, increased its holdings by about 10.2 bitcoins, bringing its total holdings to about 43.1 bitcoins