SEC and CFTC to Host Joint Roundtable on Crypto Regulation

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/05 23:56
Key Points:
  • SEC and CFTC to discuss crypto regulation at a roundtable.
  • Regulatory coordination aimed at fostering market innovation.
  • Focus on harmonizing definitions and reducing regulatory gaps.

On September 29, 2025, the SEC and CFTC will hold a roundtable in the United States to discuss regulatory coordination for cryptocurrency, DeFi, and related financial products.

The discussion aims to harmonize regulations, potentially enhancing market access for innovative crypto products by reducing regulatory discrepancies, thus impacting BTC, ETH, and related assets.

SEC and CFTC Jointly Address Crypto Market Regulation

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) have announced a joint initiative to coordinate cryptocurrency regulation. This roundtable event, scheduled for September 29, 2025, will include significant discussions on harmonizing definitions, reporting standards, and regulatory exemptions among both agencies. According to the enthusiastic market watchers, this represents a formidable move toward more integrated U.S. market structures.

The CFTC and SEC will explore mechanisms to simplify existing frameworks, thereby providing innovators and investors with both clarity and predictability. In the words of Paul S. Atkins, SEC Chairman:

Market reactions have been generally positive, with investors and agencies applauding the step toward regulatory clarity. Statements from SEC Chairman Paul S. Atkins and CFTC Acting Chairman Caroline D. Pham highlight the potential for market transformation by creating a jurisdictional advantage in crypto innovation and investor protection.

Bitcoin Price Surges Amid Regulatory Integration Efforts

Did you know? The SEC and CFTC’s move to integrate market regulation aligns with a broader historical trend, as earlier initiatives such as the approval of Bitcoin futures ETFs led to a market boost and increased trading volumes.

As of 14:09 UTC on September 5, 2025, Bitcoin (BTC) is priced at $112,707.08, with a market cap of $2.24 trillion, showcasing a dominant market position of 57.84% according to CoinMarketCap data. The 24-hour trading volume stands at $54.22 billion, with a price increase of 2.54% in the past 24 hours.

Bitcoin(BTC), daily chart, screenshot on CoinMarketCap at 14:09 UTC on September 5, 2025. Source: CoinMarketCap

Research from the Coincu team suggests that this coordinated regulatory effort may lead to increased capital inflows into U.S. exchanges. The alignment of regulatory standards can potentially enhance the market’s competitive edge, leading to a stronger investment landscape in the long run.

DISCLAIMER: The information on this website is provided as general market commentary and does not constitute investment advice. We encourage you to do your own research before investing.

Source: https://coincu.com/news/sec-cftc-crypto-regulation-roundtable/

Source: https://coincu.com/news/sec-cftc-crypto-regulation-roundtable/
