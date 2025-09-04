SEC And CFTC’s New Joint Crypto Initiative–What You Need To Know

By: Bitcoinist
2025/09/04 10:00

On Tuesday, the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) issued a significant joint statement that clarifies the regulatory landscape for spot crypto products. 

Spot Crypto Trading Regulations

The statement stems from a collaborative initiative between the SEC’s Division of Trading and Markets and the CFTC’s Divisions of Market Oversight and Clearing and Risk as part of the SEC’s Project Crypto and the CFTC’s Crypto Sprint, aimed at streamlining the trading of specific spot crypto asset products. 

The collaboration aligns with recommendations from the President’s Working Group on Digital Asset Markets, which advocates for a coordinated regulatory approach to ensure that the United States remains a leader in blockchain innovation and crypto markets.

Key to this initiative is the recognition that existing laws do not prohibit SEC- or CFTC-registered exchanges from facilitating the trading of these spot crypto products. By coordinating their efforts, the two agencies aim to enhance the trading options available to market participants in the US. 

The joint statement encourages exchanges to engage with SEC and CFTC staff as they prepare to submit necessary registrations and proposals for trading these products.

The regulatory framework established by the Commodity Exchange Act requires certain leveraged, margined, or financed retail commodity transactions to be conducted on designated contract markets (DCMs) or foreign boards of trade (FBOTs) registered with the CFTC. 

However, there is an exception for retail transactions listed on SEC-registered national securities exchanges (NSEs). The divisions have clarified that DCMs, FBOTs, and NSEs are permitted to facilitate the trading of specific spot crypto asset products, which could lead to increased market activity.

Enhanced Trading Opportunities Ahead

The SEC’s Division of Trading and Markets is ready to assist SEC-registered clearing agencies interested in participating, while the CFTC’s Division of Clearing and Risk is prepared to address inquiries from registered derivatives clearing organizations. 

Additionally, the statement emphasizes the importance of public dissemination of trade data, which can provide valuable insights to the market. The agencies are committed to fostering fair and orderly markets, believing that transparency and efficient executions will enhance competition and trading opportunities for all participants.

A spokesperson for the CFTC told Crypto In America that the agency’s previous enforcement actions, which had sent a clear message that certain innovative activities in the crypto space would face scrutiny. 

However, the spokesperson asserts that this recent staff statement clarifies that such activities are permissible under current laws and that both agencies are willing to collaborate with registrants to facilitate their market entry.

Crypto

Featured image from DALL-E, chart from TradingView.com

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Blockchain startup Units.Network completes $10 million financing, led by Nimbus Capital

Blockchain startup Units.Network completes $10 million financing, led by Nimbus Capital

PANews reported on June 19 that according to Techinasia, blockchain startup Units.Network has completed a $10 million financing, led by Nimbus Capital, and other investors have not been disclosed. The
Startup
STARTUP$0.007013-2.84%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.1555+24.89%
Notcoin
NOT$0.001865+3.15%
Share
PANews2025/06/19 18:06
Share
A whale added another 2,979 MKRs after a month, and its current holdings are worth over $10.34 million.

A whale added another 2,979 MKRs after a month, and its current holdings are worth over $10.34 million.

PANews reported on September 4th that according to monitoring by on-chain analyst @ai_9684xtpa, the address 0xc23...4D649 has increased its MKR holdings again after a month, and its current holdings are worth over US$10.34 million. 5 hours ago, he withdrew another 2979 MKR (about $5.22 million) from FalconX. In the past 2 months, he has accumulated a total of 8753 MKR, with an average withdrawal price of $1948. The current floating loss is $1.421 million.
Maker
MKR$1,773.4+2.50%
Share
PANews2025/09/04 10:39
Share
Fintech company BD Multimedia raises €1 million to launch “Bitcoin Vault” strategy

Fintech company BD Multimedia raises €1 million to launch “Bitcoin Vault” strategy

PANews reported on June 19 that BD Multimedia ($ALBDM), a fintech company headquartered in Paris, France, successfully raised 1 million euros through the issuance of convertible bonds (OCA), officially launching
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.1555+24.89%
Share
PANews2025/06/19 11:34
Share

Trending News

More

Blockchain startup Units.Network completes $10 million financing, led by Nimbus Capital

A whale added another 2,979 MKRs after a month, and its current holdings are worth over $10.34 million.

Fintech company BD Multimedia raises €1 million to launch “Bitcoin Vault” strategy

Corporate Bitcoin Investment Rises as Real Estate Leads Adoption

RWA commercial lending protocol Kasu receives $1 million in strategic investment from XDC Network