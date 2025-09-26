Key Takeaways The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ( SEC) and the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA) are investigating some of the more than 200 companies that have recently announced the purchase of cryptocurrencies as part of their treasury. The companies came under scrutiny due to unusual trading patterns exhibited by their stocks just before ... Read more The post SEC and FINRA Probe Suspicious Trading Before Crypto-Treasury Announcements appeared first on BiteMyCoin.Key Takeaways The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ( SEC) and the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA) are investigating some of the more than 200 companies that have recently announced the purchase of cryptocurrencies as part of their treasury. The companies came under scrutiny due to unusual trading patterns exhibited by their stocks just before ... Read more The post SEC and FINRA Probe Suspicious Trading Before Crypto-Treasury Announcements appeared first on BiteMyCoin.

SEC and FINRA Probe Suspicious Trading Before Crypto-Treasury Announcements

By: Bitemycoin
2025/09/26 19:40
Union
U$0.01037-11.39%
Moonveil
MORE$0.07422-9.25%
Particl
PART$0.2135+7.61%

Key Takeaways

  • The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ( SEC) and the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA) are investigating some of the 200 companies that have recently announced plans to hold cryptocurrencies as treasury stock.
  • The probe is a wake-up call for companies to have strict internal audits, compliance mechanisms, and avoid violations of Regulation Fair Disclosure.
  • The move is expected to bring more accountability and transparency in the crypto landscape. 

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ( SEC) and the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA) are investigating some of the more than 200 companies that have recently announced the purchase of cryptocurrencies as part of their treasury. The companies came under scrutiny due to unusual trading patterns exhibited by their stocks just before the announcement of the crypto purchase, making the regulators suspicious of alleged insider trading. The move is seen as a significant step towards bringing the crypto market under stricter regulatory oversight and promoting more fairness and transparency. The investigations are crucial for all stakeholders as they enhance the market integrity and bring investor confidence to the emerging crypto market.

SEC and FINRA Probes into Potential Crypto Insider Trading

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA) are investigating some of the 200 companies that have recently announced plans to hold cryptocurrencies, such as Bitcoin, as treasury stock. The probe was launched against the backdrop of alleged insider trading. Insider trading refers to using confidential, non-public information to buy or sell securities for personal financial gain, undermining the integrity of the market. Individuals who have access to sensitive data, such as upcoming token listings, delistings, or technological updates, may use this data to make informed investment decisions. Once the information is made public, they make profits from the price movements. 

The market witnessed abnormal trading patterns with an unusual surge in trading volumes and stock prices preceding the announcements regarding the crypto purchases. The unusual surge in trading within a short term has raised suspicions regarding insider trading. The regulators have sent letters seeking information from the digital asset treasury companies (DATs) under focus. The move is seen as a sign of increased crypto market scrutiny and the need for enhanced compliance from companies.

What Does it Mean for the Companies and Investors?

The SEC would be checking if the companies had made all the required information public before the announcement. The probe is a wake-up call for companies to have strict internal audits, compliance mechanisms, and avoid violations of the Fair Disclosure Regulation. The Regulation Fair Disclosure prevents companies from selectively disclosing material non-public information. In the long run, the probe is expected to bring more trust and confidence in the crypto market. Moreover, it would bring regulatory clarity. For investors, the move would pave the way for a more regulated and trustworthy market environment. It’s worth noting that there has been a surge in corporate companies purchasing crypto and making them part of their treasury. The trend shows more institutional interest in the crypto market. At the same time, the investigations are bringing the spotlight on the crypto treasury trend, where certain unprofitable companies may try to inflate their stock prices by announcing crypto purchases. On the other hand, some firms utilize the strategy to diversify the portfolio and enable investors to get exposure to the crypto market through regulated channels. 

Why the Probe Marks a Critical Point for the Crypto Market 

The probe may cause some short-term disturbance in the dynamic crypto market. But from a long-term perspective, it’s a sign of the crypto market maturing where institutional investments are balanced by regulatory oversight. Hence, it will contribute to building market integrity, accountability, and transparency in the crypto landscape.  

The post SEC and FINRA Probe Suspicious Trading Before Crypto-Treasury Announcements appeared first on BiteMyCoin.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Grayscale’s Near Trust Fund is now available for trading on the secondary market OTCQB

Grayscale’s Near Trust Fund is now available for trading on the secondary market OTCQB

PANews reported on September 26 that according to Globenewswire, Grayscale announced that Grayscale Near Trust has begun trading on the U.S. secondary market OTCQB operated by OTC Markets Group Inc. under the code GSNR.
NEAR
NEAR$2.674-8.14%
Trust The Process
TRUST$0.0004105+1.55%
FUND
FUND$0.0188+9.62%
Share
PANews2025/09/26 21:08
Share
Analysis: August core PCE data supports gradual easing, the Fed's rate cut pace will remain unchanged

Analysis: August core PCE data supports gradual easing, the Fed's rate cut pace will remain unchanged

PANews reported on September 26th that, according to Jinshi, CNBC commented that US core PCE inflation remained largely stable in August, which may allow the Federal Reserve to maintain its previously planned pace of interest rate cuts. The US Department of Commerce reported on Friday that the PCE price index rose 0.3% month-over-month in August, bringing the overall annualized inflation rate to 2.7%. The more closely watched core PCE price index, excluding food and energy, rose 0.2% month-over-month, bringing the annualized rate to 2.9%. Although the Fed's inflation target is 2%, these data are unlikely to change the course of policymakers, who stated last week that they expected two more 25 basis point rate cuts before the end of the year.
Core DAO
CORE$0.3742-4.39%
MAY
MAY$0.0379-1.50%
Index Cooperative
INDEX$1.055-4.26%
Share
PANews2025/09/26 20:48
Share
Mira: Token claiming is now open via the backup link

Mira: Token claiming is now open via the backup link

PANews reported on September 26th that Mira announced on the X platform that due to excessive traffic, the server crashed and token claims are now open through a backup link. Officials also released query and claim links, and reminded users to only trust information released by the official Mira Network and Mira Foundation accounts.
Mira
MIRA$1.677+235.40%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01146-3.69%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00505-9.49%
Share
PANews2025/09/26 21:27
Share

Trending News

More

Grayscale’s Near Trust Fund is now available for trading on the secondary market OTCQB

Analysis: August core PCE data supports gradual easing, the Fed's rate cut pace will remain unchanged

Mira: Token claiming is now open via the backup link

Huma Finance: The second round of airdrops for the first quarter is now live

REX-Osprey Debuts First U.S. Spot ETFs Offering Exposure To XRP, Dogecoin ⋆ ZyCrypto