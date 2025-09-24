The post SEC and White House Fast-Track Crypto Rules by Year-End appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. SEC Chairman Paul Atkins said the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) plans to introduce a new “innovation exemption” by December, allowing crypto firms to launch products faster. He explained that the change would let companies deploy services first and move into compliance later, giving the market what he called a more stable platform for innovation. Sponsored Sponsored SEC Recasts Oversight Amid Policy Shift Since President Donald Trump took office in January, the SEC has dropped multiple enforcement cases and set up a crypto task force. The regulator is also drafting new rules that could define how tokens and trading platforms fit under securities law. The administration is also driving legislative action. Patrick Witt, executive director of the White House Council of Advisors on Digital Assets, said at Korea Blockchain Week that a comprehensive market structure bill should arrive by year-end. Crypto Retirement Access Sparks Fierce Debate Trump signed an executive order in August that directs regulators to revise retirement plan rules. The measure would let employer-sponsored 401(k) accounts include “alternative assets,” such as private equity, real estate, commodities, infrastructure, and Bitcoin. House Republicans, including Financial Services Chair French Hill, pressed the SEC to act quickly. They argued that offering new options to about 90 million Americans could broaden diversification and cut reliance on traditional assets. Supporters highlight Bitcoin’s potential as a hedge. Rep. Warren Davidson said adding Bitcoin to retirement accounts could surpass exchange-traded funds in long-term flows, since contributions are automatically allocated. Sponsored Sponsored Research from Deutsche Bank concluded that Bitcoin and gold may coexist as reserve assets by 2030, with volatility falling as institutional demand grows. Critics warn that the risks are serious. Analysts have cautioned that fees, liquidity mismatches, and volatility could expose fiduciaries to lawsuits under the Employee Retirement Income Security Act. Consumer advocates have… The post SEC and White House Fast-Track Crypto Rules by Year-End appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. SEC Chairman Paul Atkins said the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) plans to introduce a new “innovation exemption” by December, allowing crypto firms to launch products faster. He explained that the change would let companies deploy services first and move into compliance later, giving the market what he called a more stable platform for innovation. Sponsored Sponsored SEC Recasts Oversight Amid Policy Shift Since President Donald Trump took office in January, the SEC has dropped multiple enforcement cases and set up a crypto task force. The regulator is also drafting new rules that could define how tokens and trading platforms fit under securities law. The administration is also driving legislative action. Patrick Witt, executive director of the White House Council of Advisors on Digital Assets, said at Korea Blockchain Week that a comprehensive market structure bill should arrive by year-end. Crypto Retirement Access Sparks Fierce Debate Trump signed an executive order in August that directs regulators to revise retirement plan rules. The measure would let employer-sponsored 401(k) accounts include “alternative assets,” such as private equity, real estate, commodities, infrastructure, and Bitcoin. House Republicans, including Financial Services Chair French Hill, pressed the SEC to act quickly. They argued that offering new options to about 90 million Americans could broaden diversification and cut reliance on traditional assets. Supporters highlight Bitcoin’s potential as a hedge. Rep. Warren Davidson said adding Bitcoin to retirement accounts could surpass exchange-traded funds in long-term flows, since contributions are automatically allocated. Sponsored Sponsored Research from Deutsche Bank concluded that Bitcoin and gold may coexist as reserve assets by 2030, with volatility falling as institutional demand grows. Critics warn that the risks are serious. Analysts have cautioned that fees, liquidity mismatches, and volatility could expose fiduciaries to lawsuits under the Employee Retirement Income Security Act. Consumer advocates have…

SEC and White House Fast-Track Crypto Rules by Year-End

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/24 02:17
SEC Chairman Paul Atkins said the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) plans to introduce a new “innovation exemption” by December, allowing crypto firms to launch products faster.

He explained that the change would let companies deploy services first and move into compliance later, giving the market what he called a more stable platform for innovation.

SEC Recasts Oversight Amid Policy Shift

Since President Donald Trump took office in January, the SEC has dropped multiple enforcement cases and set up a crypto task force. The regulator is also drafting new rules that could define how tokens and trading platforms fit under securities law.

The administration is also driving legislative action. Patrick Witt, executive director of the White House Council of Advisors on Digital Assets, said at Korea Blockchain Week that a comprehensive market structure bill should arrive by year-end.

Crypto Retirement Access Sparks Fierce Debate

Trump signed an executive order in August that directs regulators to revise retirement plan rules. The measure would let employer-sponsored 401(k) accounts include “alternative assets,” such as private equity, real estate, commodities, infrastructure, and Bitcoin.

House Republicans, including Financial Services Chair French Hill, pressed the SEC to act quickly. They argued that offering new options to about 90 million Americans could broaden diversification and cut reliance on traditional assets.

Supporters highlight Bitcoin’s potential as a hedge. Rep. Warren Davidson said adding Bitcoin to retirement accounts could surpass exchange-traded funds in long-term flows, since contributions are automatically allocated.

Research from Deutsche Bank concluded that Bitcoin and gold may coexist as reserve assets by 2030, with volatility falling as institutional demand grows.

Critics warn that the risks are serious. Analysts have cautioned that fees, liquidity mismatches, and volatility could expose fiduciaries to lawsuits under the Employee Retirement Income Security Act.

Consumer advocates have argued that most savers lack the tools to evaluate complex digital assets, raising investor protection concerns.

The White House’s market structure bill builds on the bipartisan CLARITY Act passed in July and aims to draw a clear line between the SEC and the Commodity Futures Trading Commission. The legislation also follows the GENIUS Act, which introduced stablecoin standards earlier this year.

Crypto Policy Crossroads: Innovation vs. Protection

Together, the SEC’s innovation exemption, Trump’s retirement order, and the upcoming market bill mark the most coordinated US strategy yet for digital assets.

Proponents argue the moves will boost innovation and expand investment choice. Critics counter that they could weaken safeguards and raise risks for ordinary workers.

The SEC and Department of Labor now face a 180-day deadline to update regulations. Atkins will share more details in upcoming appearances.

Whether Bitcoin enters retirement portfolios or crypto firms secure faster approvals will depend on how regulators balance innovation against protection.

Source: https://beincrypto.com/sec-white-house-fast-track-crypto-rules/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
