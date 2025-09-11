SEC Announces Regulatory Shift to Boost U.S. Crypto Markets

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/11 06:45
Key Points:
  • SEC to establish clear crypto regulations; aims for global leadership.
  • Regulatory clarity expected to boost U.S. crypto markets.
  • Impacts include market growth and innovation.

Paul S. Atkins, Chairman of the SEC, announced at the OECD’s Global Financial Markets Roundtable that clear regulatory frameworks for the U.S. crypto industry are forthcoming.

This shift aims to stabilize crypto markets, encouraging innovation and reducing legal uncertainties, potentially leading to increased investor confidence and market participation in the U.S. crypto sector.

SEC Overhauls Crypto Framework: U.S. Aims for Leadership

Paul S. Atkins, the SEC Chairman, declared a broad policy overhaul aiming to foster innovation by introducing predictable regulations for cryptocurrencies. The U.S. plans to position itself as a global leader in the cryptocurrency space, facilitated by President Trump’s directive to turn the nation into a crypto hub. Atkins emphasized that most cryptocurrencies will no longer be classified as securities, providing more stability for crypto entrepreneurs and innovators.

The impact of this shift is expected to be substantial, opening new opportunities for capital formation and attracting global crypto projects to the U.S. The SEC’s plan includes allowing trading platforms to offer comprehensive services like trading, lending, and staking under one regulatory framework. This approach intends to reduce regulatory fragmentation and support market growth.

Key figures and market participants have responded positively, noting the potential for increased innovation. Atkins highlighted the collaboration with agencies to harmonize oversight and enhance market protection. The move marks a departure from the previous enforcement-heavy stance, aligning with global trends toward accommodating financial innovation.

Crypto Market Responds as Ethereum Surges

Did you know? The SEC’s reversal from its previous enforcement approach mimics similar steps taken by international regulators to foster innovation, aiming to strengthen the U.S. position in the global crypto arena.

Ethereum (ETH) currently trades at $4,343.83 with a market cap of $524.32 billion and holds 13.34% market dominance. Over the last 90 days, ETH’s price has increased by 58.69%, according to CoinMarketCap data. The 24-hour trading volume is $35.99 billion, reflecting a 7.97% change. Despite a recent 2.67% weekly decrease, interest remains strong, potentially buoyed by regulatory developments.

Ethereum(ETH), daily chart, screenshot on CoinMarketCap at 18:42 UTC on September 10, 2025. Source: CoinMarketCap

Insights from the Coincu research team suggest that new regulations may trigger increased institutional involvement and investments in the U.S., supported by historical trends favoring clear rules. This could lead to significant financial growth, positioning the U.S. at the forefront of crypto innovation.

Source: https://coincu.com/news/sec-shift-clear-crypto-rules/

Source: https://coincu.com/news/sec-shift-clear-crypto-rules/
