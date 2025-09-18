The SEC has approved the conversion of the Grayscale Digital Large Cap Fund (GDLC) into an ETP that can be listed on NYSE Arca.The SEC has approved the conversion of the Grayscale Digital Large Cap Fund (GDLC) into an ETP that can be listed on NYSE Arca.

SEC approves GDLC: the first multi-crypto ETP debuts in the USA

By: The Cryptonomist
2025/09/18 21:32
Capverse
CAP$0.15242-2.85%
American Coin
USA$0.0000006579-5.47%
Multichain
MULTI$0.0401-11.63%
FUND
FUND$0.01851--%

The SEC has approved the conversion of the Grayscale Digital Large Cap Fund (GDLC) into an ETP listable on NYSE Arca, as documented in the S-3 filing submitted to the SEC SEC EDGAR – S-3 GDLC and confirmed by the issuer on its own site Grayscale.

This is the first time a multi-crypto product has received explicit approval in the United States for listing on a regulated exchange, opening a regulated channel for diversified exposure to digital assets.

The public confirmation came on September 18, 2025 through official communications from the issuer and updates on market bodies. In this context, the market’s attention immediately shifted to timing and operational details.

According to the data collected by our research team monitoring SEC filings since 2023, this is one of the few cases where the authority’s staff has authorized the listing of a multi-asset product with explicit reference to the Generic Listing Standards.

Industry analysts note that the decision could accelerate the timeline of over 90 related filings currently in the pipeline in 2025, increasing the likelihood of new listings in the next 6-12 months.

In the intraday monitoring of ETF flows, we found that Bitcoin products have recently recorded daily flow averages close to $292 million, a value used in our numerical analysis to size the potential impact.

What has been approved and why it matters

The SEC has authorized the conversion of the GDLC from an OTC fund to a listable ETP on NYSE Arca, along with the adoption of Generic Listing Standards for selected crypto-assets.

As highlighted by SEC.gov, the move aims to streamline bureaucracy and accelerate the introduction of new products, impacting access, liquidity, and transparency. That said, the potential impact concerns both retail investors and institutional players.

Key Data on GDLC

  • Full name: Grayscale Digital Large Cap Fund (GDLC)
  • Structure: multi-crypto ETP (conversion from OTC)
  • Expected market: NYSE Arca
  • AUM: over $915 million (latest data reported by the issuer)
  • NAV per share: $57.70 (latest data reported by the issuer)
  • Ticker ETP: in definition (awaiting official communication)
  • Expense ratio: not disclosed at the publication date
  • Date of public confirmation: September 18, 2025

Composition: the 5 cryptocurrencies included

The GDLC offers diversified exposure to five large-cap digital assets, namely Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), XRP, Solana (SOL) and Cardano (ADA).

According to Grayscale, this combination aims to build a multi-asset profile that goes beyond the exposure of individual ETFs, with benefits in terms of diversification and reduction of specific risk.

The percentage weights of the components will be detailed in the prospectus and may vary over time based on periodic realignments; transparency on the weights will be a key element for evaluating the risk/return ratio.

How to Invest

Once listed, GDLC shares will be tradable intraday through brokers that offer access to NYSE Arca.

The ETP structure allows for real-time execution, ensures transparency on prices, and integrates with institutional portfolios, providing investors with a regulated path to digital assets. It should be noted that market depth and trading spreads remain central issues.

The operational issue regarding the ticker, total costs, and custody remains to be defined, elements that will influence the product’s attractiveness for different types of investors.

Market Impact: What Changes Immediately

The approval of the GDLC could serve as a catalyst for the launch of new products. According to Bloomberg (Eric Balchunas), in similar situations, the conversion of ETFs has led to a tripling of launches on an annual basis.

There are over 90 active applications on the market, with close deadlines. That said, the actual pace of listings will depend on the outcome of individual reviews.

As Nate Geraci of the ETF Institute observes, the current wave of filings represents only the beginning of a broader cycle.

Market flows also highlight a situation in rotation: during a typical day, Bitcoin ETFs recorded net inflows of +$292 million, while Ethereum products showed net outflows of -$61.7 million. In this context, interest in diversified instruments might intensify.

Brief Numerical Analysis

If a multi-crypto ETP like the GDLC were to capture even just 5% of the daily flows observed in traditional Bitcoin ETFs (amounting to $292 million), this would equate to about $15 million in a single market session.

This is a hypothetical scenario, useful for framing the magnitude of potential demand.

New filings and “exotic” products: between opportunities and risks

The easing of regulatory rules is spurring proposals on less established assets. Recently, requests have emerged for products linked to Avalanche, the meme coin Bonk, Orbs, Litecoin, Sui, and for leveraged, income-focused, and basis trade strategies on Bitcoin and Ethereum.

Analysts believe that solutions based on infrastructures with greater liquidity and robustness, such as those of Avalanche, have better chances of approval, while proposals linked to memecoins or complex strategies might encounter obstacles related to volatility, transparency, and price formation. Yet, the range of ideas in the pipeline remains broad.

Crypto ETF vs OTC Funds: What Really Changes

Crypto ETP/ETFs offer advantages such as real-time pricing, market making, and arbitrage opportunities, reducing deviations from the NAV. In contrast, OTC funds frequently exhibit persistent discounts or premiums, more limited access, and lower liquidity.

The migration to an ETP structure also facilitates due diligence, improves compliance, and can reduce the tracking error compared to the underlying assets. Indeed, the format transition also impacts the quality of price formation.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the difference between multi-crypto ETP and single asset ETF?

The multi-crypto ETP like the GDLC offers diversification within a single instrument, while an ETF on a single asset concentrates the exposure and risk on just one cryptocurrency.

When is the listing expected?

The exact date of the listing on NYSE Arca has not yet been announced. With the SEC authorization now confirmed, an official statement from the exchange will follow with the indication of the ticker and operational timelines.

What are the costs?

The expense ratio has not been disclosed and will be indicated in the final prospectus, affecting the long-term holding cost.

How will the custody of assets occur?

The custody methods have not yet been specified in detail. The final documents will define the role of the custodian, the adoption of cold storage, and the security measures.

What main risks should be considered?

Among the main risks are the high volatility of assets, possible deviations from the NAV during periods of stress, operational risk, and regulatory uncertainty. While on one hand, diversification helps mitigate these risks, on the other hand, these factors are not completely eliminated.

Context and Next Steps

With the adoption of the Generic Listing Standards, the listing path for products with established assets becomes more straightforward.

A new wave of filings and updates to existing prospectuses is expected to comply with the new rules, as confirmed by SEC.gov. In this context, the predictability of the process can encourage a greater number of initiatives.

For investors, the focus remains on costs, liquidity, tracking, and governance of the product. Transparency on weights and possible reallocations will be decisive for evaluating the risk/return ratio.

Related Insights

  • Crypto ETP/ETF: guide and updates
  • Timeline of SEC Approvals on Bitcoin ETFs
  • Flows into Ethereum products: recent trends

Editorial note: allocation weights, expense ratio, ticker, and custody methods were not public at the time of writing. The piece will be updated as soon as the issuer’s or exchange’s final documents are available.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Crypto Market Cap Edges Up 2% as Bitcoin Approaches $118K After Fed Rate Trim

Crypto Market Cap Edges Up 2% as Bitcoin Approaches $118K After Fed Rate Trim

The global crypto market cap rose 2% to $4.2 trillion on Thursday, lifted by Bitcoin’s steady climb toward $118,000 after the Fed delivered its first interest rate cut of the year. Gains were measured, however, as investors weighed the central bank’s cautious tone on future policy moves. Bitcoin last traded 1% higher at $117,426. Ether rose 2.8% to $4,609. XRP also gained, rising 2.9% to $3.10. Fed Chair Jerome Powell described Wednesday’s quarter-point reduction as a risk-management step, stressing that policymakers were in no hurry to speed up the easing cycle. His comments dampened expectations of more aggressive cuts, limiting enthusiasm across risk assets. Traders Anticipated Fed Rate Trim, Leaving Little Room for Surprise Rally The Federal Open Market Committee voted 11-to-1 to lower the benchmark lending rate to a range of 4.00% to 4.25%. The sole dissent came from newly appointed governor Stephen Miran, who pushed for a half-point cut. Traders were largely prepared for the move. Futures markets tracked by the CME FedWatch tool had assigned a 96% probability to a 25 basis point cut, making the decision widely anticipated. That advance positioning meant much of the potential boost was already priced in, creating what analysts described as a “buy the rumour, sell the news” environment. Fed Rate Decision Creates Conditions for Crypto, But Traders Still Hold Back Andrew Forson, president of DeFi Technologies, said lower borrowing costs would eventually steer more money toward digital assets. “A lower cost of capital indicates more capital flows into the digital assets space because the risk hurdle rate for money is lower,” he noted. He added that staking products and blockchain projects could become attractive alternatives to traditional bonds, offering both yield and appreciation. Despite the cut, crypto markets remained calm. Open interest in Bitcoin futures held steady and no major liquidation cascades followed the Fed’s decision. Analysts pointed to Powell’s language and upcoming economic data as the key factors for traders before building larger positions. Powell’s Caution Tempers Immediate Impact of Fed Rate Move on Crypto Markets History also suggests crypto rallies after rate cuts often take time. When the Fed eased in Dec. 2024, Bitcoin briefly surged 5% cent before consolidating, with sustained gains arriving only weeks later. This time, market watchers are bracing for a similar pattern. Powell’s insistence on caution, combined with uncertainty around inflation and growth, has kept short-term volatility muted even as sentiment for risk assets improves. BitMine’s Tom Lee this week predicted that Bitcoin and Ether could deliver “monster gains” in the next three months if the Fed continues on an easing path. His view echoes broader expectations that liquidity-sensitive assets will outperform once the cycle gathers pace. For now, the crypto sector has digested the Fed’s move with restraint. Traders remain focused on signals from the central bank’s October meeting to determine whether Wednesday’s step marks the beginning of a broader policy shift or just a one-off adjustment
Capverse
CAP$0.15242-3.05%
Share
CryptoNews2025/09/18 13:14
Share
Microsoft introduced several AI agents to provide workers with AI assistance

Microsoft introduced several AI agents to provide workers with AI assistance

Microsoft introduced several AI agents to provide workers with AI assistance during meetings by creating agendas, taking notes, and more.
Moonveil
MORE$0.08462-4.84%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1386-5.77%
Share
Cryptopolitan2025/09/20 03:20
Share
Grayscale GDLC kan multi-crypto ETF worden

Grayscale GDLC kan multi-crypto ETF worden

Connect met Like-minded Crypto Enthusiasts! Connect op Discord! Check onze Discord   De Amerikaanse Securities and Exchange Commission heeft groen licht gegeven voor de omzetting van het Grayscale Digital Large Cap Fund naar een exchange traded product op NYSE Arca. Daarmee wordt voor het eerst in de Verenigde Staten een multi crypto product officieel toegelaten tot een gereguleerde beurs. Deze beslissing is een nieuwe fase in de adoptie van crypto door de financiële sector. Van OTC naar gereguleerd beursproduct Tot nu toe werd de GDLC verhandeld als een OTC fonds wat vaak samen ging met beperkte toegang en structurele prijsafwijkingen van de onderliggende waarde. Met de conversie naar een ETP verdwijnt dit nadeel. Beleggers krijgen de mogelijkheid om intraday exposure te verkrijgen tot meerdere cryptocurrencies tegelijk. Volgens de laatste cijfers beheert het fonds meer dan $915 miljoen aan activa. Het product wordt opgebouwd uit vijf grote namen: Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP, Solana en Cardano. Deze samenstelling zorgt voor een bredere spreiding van risico’s. Verspreiden binnen een product Het belangrijkste voordeel van een multi crypto ETF is de mogelijkheid tot directe diversificatie. Waar beleggers bij een Bitcoin ETF enkel afhankelijk zijn van de prijs van BTC, biedt GDLC in een product toegang tot meerdere top altcoins. Daarmee ontstaat een beter evenwicht tussen rendement en risico, vooral voor institutionele beleggers die op zoek zijn naar een gereguleerde manier om hun allocatie te verbreden. SEC zet stap richting duidelijker regelgeving De goedkeuring van de GDLC past binnen de nieuwe generic listing standards van de SEC. Deze standaarden zijn bedoeld om de beoordeling van crypto ETF’s te versnellen en voorspelbaarder te maken. In plaats van elk afzonderlijk dossier langdurig te analyseren, kunnen producten die aan basiscriteria voldoen sneller op de markt komen. Voor de sector is dit een signaal dat de toezichthouder zich beweegt van een handhavings gerichte aanpak naar een meer gestructureerd regelgevende aanpak. Institutionele partijen die eerder huiverig waren, zien hiermee de drempel verlaagd om toe te treden. Grayscale Digital Large Cap Fund $GDLC was just approved for trading along with the Generic Listing Standards. The Grayscale team is working expeditiously to bring the *FIRST* multi #crypto asset ETP to market with Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP, Solana, and Cardano#BTC #ETH $XRP $SOL… — Peter Mintzberg (@PeterMintzberg) September 17, 2025 Impact op markt en instroom De timing van deze beslissing is verrassend. Bitcoin ETF’s hadden recent nog dagelijkse instromen van gemiddeld $290 miljoen, terwijl Ethereum producten juist uitstromen zagen. Een multi crypto product aantrekkelijk worden als alternatief dat beide assets en belangrijke altcoins combineert. Analisten wijzen erop dat als GDLC slechts vijf procent van de huidige instromen naar Bitcoin-ETF’s weet aan te trekken, dit al kan neerkomen op zo’n $15 miljoen per dag. Nieuwe routes voor institutionele allocatie Voor institutionele beleggers die diversificatie zoeken binnen de crypto markt zonder afhankelijk te zijn van ongecontroleerde exchanges, opent GDLC een gereguleerde en transparante route. Met een aankoop krijgen zij toegang tot meerdere leidende blockchains, waarbij de custody en naleving van regelgeving gewaarborgd zijn. De komst van dit product kan bovendien een domino effect veroorzaken. Er liggen momenteel nog tientallen aanvragen voor crypto ETF’s bij de SEC, variërend van stablecoin exposure tot altcoins als Avalanche en Litecoin. Best wallet - betrouwbare en anonieme wallet Best wallet - betrouwbare en anonieme wallet Meer dan 60 chains beschikbaar voor alle crypto Vroege toegang tot nieuwe projecten Hoge staking belongingen Lage transactiekosten Best wallet review Koop nu via Best Wallet Let op: cryptocurrency is een zeer volatiele en ongereguleerde investering. Doe je eigen onderzoek. Het bericht Grayscale GDLC kan multi-crypto ETF worden is geschreven door Timo Bruinsel en verscheen als eerst op Bitcoinmagazine.nl.
Solana
SOL$236.44-4.70%
Bitcoin
BTC$115,309.31-1.77%
Capverse
CAP$0.15242-3.05%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/20 02:31
Share

Trending News

More

Crypto Market Cap Edges Up 2% as Bitcoin Approaches $118K After Fed Rate Trim

Microsoft introduced several AI agents to provide workers with AI assistance

Grayscale GDLC kan multi-crypto ETF worden

Bank of Japan Maintains Rates, USD/JPY Surges

Crypto scammers allegedly tried to bribe X employees for account reinstatement