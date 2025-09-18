SEC approves generic listing rules for commodity-based trusts

By: Cryptopolitan
2025/09/18 09:09

The US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has reportedly accepted earlier proposals on new listing standards for commodity-based trust shares. This significant change paves the way for listing digital assets without individual approvals.

The SEC’s decision, which is documented in its filing simplifying the process under Rule 6c-11, particularly relates to stock exchanges like NYSE Arca, Cboe BZX, and Nasdaq. Notably, this has greatly reduced the approval timeframe, which lasted several months.

The SEC gives green light to the commodity-based trust’s new generic listing standards 

In a statement, Paul Atkins, the US Securities and Exchange Commission Chairman, mentioned that their principal aim in approving these general listing standards was to position their capital markets as the most preferred globally for the groundbreaking advancement of digital assets.

The chairman further highlighted that this approval facilitates the listing process and reduces obstacles hindering the accessibility of digital asset products in America’s stable capital markets, encouraging innovation and improving investor options.

This update was released at a time when applications for Solana, XRP, Litecoin, and Dogecoin spot ETFs are waiting for the SEC’s approval. Concerning this, the commission faces deadlines starting in October to decide on the situation, along with a few others. 

In the meantime, for one to be eligible for listing, a crypto spot ETF needs to have a commodity that either trades on a market related to the Intermarket Surveillance Group and has surveillance access, or is connected to a futures contract with an official market listing at a minimum of six months and a deal for sharing surveillance.

Another option to qualify for listing is if another ETF already tracks the proposed ETF with no less than 40% exposure. Additionally, the securities regulator stated that it should be listed on a national securities exchange. It is worth noting that when an exchange intends to list and trade ETPs that do not follow the standards set for approved generic listing,  it is required to file a rule submission with the SEC. 

Crypto Analysts such as ETF analyst James Seyffart have viewed this change as a game-changer in the crypto ecosystem. Seyffart stated that this is the kind of crypto ETP framework he has long awaited. Following this, he anticipated that any surge of crypto investment products would be introduced in the US soon. 

Despite being viewed as a game-changer, SEC Commissioner Caroline Crenshaw has raised concerns about the new listing standards. Based on her argument, they might raise consumer safety issues by flooding the market with products not been carefully inspected for investor safety.

The SEC approves REX-Osprey’s new altcoin exchange-traded funds

Reports dated September 16 had highlighted that two new altcoin exchange-traded funds (ETFs) tied to XRP and Dogecoin were set to launch in the US this week. This action revealed that the SEC has recently become more accepting of crypto investment options. 

This announcement came after REX-Osprey, a fund issuer, informed the public that the REX-Osprey XRP ETF will be launched during the week. Trading under the ticker XRPR, these new US ETFs will be the first in history to grant investors direct accessibility to the third-largest cryptocurrency by market cap.

The tremendous success followed REX and Osprey’s successful completion of the SEC’s 75-day review period, and they were expected to begin trading on Friday, September 19, if no delays arise.

Interestingly, the product will be launched in a simple approval process, under the Investment Company Act of 1940, compared to the previous approval process, the Securities Act of 1933, used for spot Bitcoin ETFs. 

In contrast to products that directly own the actual asset, the 1940 Act approval process enables the fund to start on its own immediately, 75 days after filing. However, if the commission raises any concerns, this will not occur.

Want your project in front of crypto’s top minds? Feature it in our next industry report, where data meets impact.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Plasma announces airdrop for verified sale participants and early contributors

Plasma announces airdrop for verified sale participants and early contributors

The post Plasma announces airdrop for verified sale participants and early contributors appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Takeaways Plasma is conducting an airdrop for early token sale contributors. The airdrop rewards smaller depositors who completed Sonar verification during Plasma’s fundraising phase. Plasma today announced a token distribution for contributors to its public sale, with eligibility verified through Sonar. The airdrop targets smaller depositors who participated in Plasma’s fundraising round and completed Sonar verification, rewarding early backers with XPL tokens as the network moves toward broader availability. Plasma’s deposit campaign drew more than $1 billion in stablecoin commitments in just over 30 minutes, granting participants the right to join the public sale. The public sale, conducted on Echo, attracted $373 million in commitments, seven times its $50 million cap. Source: https://cryptobriefing.com/sonar-airdrop-ai-reputation-web3/
1
1$0.0142+1,320.00%
Echo
ECHO$0.03988-0.34%
Moonveil
MORE$0.08818+0.42%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/19 03:46
Share
Incrypted Conference raised about 750,000 UAH to support the Ukrainian army

Incrypted Conference raised about 750,000 UAH to support the Ukrainian army

On June 14, the largest crypto conference in Eastern Europe — Incrypted Conference 2025 — took place at the Parkovy Exhibition and Convention Center in Kyiv. As part of the event, a charity auction was held, raising nearly 750,000 UAH, which will be donated to support Ukrainian soldiers. The first auction lot was the «Motanka-Stalker» […] Сообщение Incrypted Conference raised about 750,000 UAH to support the Ukrainian army появились сначала на INCRYPTED .
League of Traders
LOT$0.01988-3.58%
BounceToken
AUCTION$9.832+0.88%
ARMY
ARMY$0.01931-0.97%
Share
Incrypted2025/06/19 19:50
Share
Bitcoin Cash: price +7% at $647

Bitcoin Cash: price +7% at $647

The post Bitcoin Cash: price +7% at $647 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Bitcoin Cash gains 7% and reaches $647, at highs not seen since last April: the movement fits into a risk-on climate, driven by speculation of new US ETFs Reuters and by a technical breakout that revives the trend. In this context, here’s what changes and which levels to follow. According to data collected by our research desk, there has been an increase in participation on spot and futures order books for BCH over the last 48 hours, with heightened activity on major exchanges. The analysts from the team also observe a relative increase in open interest, an element that has helped sustain the movement during the breakout. For more insights into the exchanges and prices of Bitcoin Cash (BCH), please refer to our latest report. Rally in numbers: what happened The price of BCH has advanced by 7% in the last 24 hours, peaking at $646 and an intraday update to $647. According to data from CoinDesk, the rebound brings the asset back to the highs observed since April 2024, after weeks of bearish pressure that had slowed the momentum. The return of liquidity to the market and the improvement in sentiment – also highlighted by the recent Fed rate cut, as reported by Reuters – have favored widespread buying. Indeed, short-term trading activity has also increased, demonstrating greater risk tolerance and a rotation towards high-beta assets. Key Metrics (update September 18, 2025) Indicative price: $647 (intraday) 24h Change: +7% 24h Range: data updating 24h Volume: data updating Market cap: data being updated Circulating supply: data being updated Price source: CoinDesk; sentiment: Santiment (X) Why BCH Rose: Macro and Regulatory Context The BCH rally fits into a more favorable macro context. Expectations of lower rates in the USA – confirmed by the recent Fed rate cut Reuters – have helped…
Bitcoin Cash Node
BCH$631.7+2.31%
ChangeX
CHANGE$0.00199007+0.02%
Moonveil
MORE$0.08818+0.42%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/19 04:13
Share

Trending News

More

Plasma announces airdrop for verified sale participants and early contributors

Incrypted Conference raised about 750,000 UAH to support the Ukrainian army

Bitcoin Cash: price +7% at $647

The HackerNoon Newsletter: Startups, Meet Your New Distribution Channel: AI (9/18/2025)

DEX aggregator Titan completes $7 million seed round led by Galaxy Ventures