SEC Approves Grayscale ETF for Bitcoin, Ethereum, Solana, XRP, and ADA

TLDR

The SEC approved Grayscale’s Digital Large Cap Fund for market trading.

The fund tracks five cryptocurrencies, including XRP, Solana, and Cardano.

This approval coincides with SEC’s new generic listing standards for crypto ETFs.

Grayscale’s fund offers exposure to Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP, Solana, and Cardano.

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has officially approved Grayscale’s Digital Large Cap Fund (GDLC) to trade on the market, marking a milestone for cryptocurrency exchange-traded products (ETPs). This approval opens the door for broader institutional access to five major cryptocurrencies — Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), XRP, Solana (SOL), and Cardano (ADA).

Grayscale’s CEO, Peter Mintzberg, confirmed the approval on social media, announcing that GDLC would become the first multi-crypto asset exchange-traded product (ETP) on the market. The move is significant as it underscores the SEC’s growing acceptance of cryptocurrency products, especially as regulatory clarity continues to evolve within the U.S. financial system.

Grayscale’s Fund Composition and Market Impact

The Grayscale Digital Large Cap Fund (GDLC) is designed to provide exposure to five of the largest and most liquid digital assets in the market. Bitcoin represents the largest portion of the fund, making up approximately 72% of its assets.

Ethereum follows with a 17% share, while XRP, Solana, and Cardano account for 5.6%, 4%, and 1%, respectively.

This diversified approach offers investors an opportunity to gain exposure to a broad range of prominent cryptocurrencies in a single product. Grayscale’s approval marks a crucial step in the development of cryptocurrency-backed investment products, which are expected to become more prevalent as the SEC continues to establish clearer guidelines for the market.

Regulatory Developments and SEC’s New Listing Standards

Wednesday’s approval of GDLC coincided with a pivotal shift in how the SEC handles crypto-related exchange-traded funds (ETFs). The SEC approved generic listing standards for crypto ETFs, which will streamline the approval process for a wide range of digital asset-backed funds.

This regulatory development is expected to speed up the launch of many other crypto ETFs, including those tracking assets like XRP, Solana, and Dogecoin.

SEC Chair Paul Atkins expressed that the new standards would “maximize investor choice and foster innovation” by reducing barriers to accessing digital asset products. Analysts predict that the introduction of these new standards will result in a surge in crypto ETF applications, possibly leading to over 100 new products in the next year.

Path Ahead for Grayscale and Crypto ETFs

The approval of GDLC is a significant step forward for Grayscale, as it looks to expand its portfolio of crypto-backed products. Previously, Grayscale had been at odds with the SEC over its attempts to convert its Bitcoin fund into a fully-fledged Bitcoin ETF. After a legal battle, Grayscale emerged victorious, leading to the approval of Bitcoin ETFs and now multi-crypto funds.

Grayscale’s efforts to create a diversified cryptocurrency ETP reflect growing institutional interest in crypto assets. The launch of GDLC could serve as a model for other crypto firms seeking to introduce similar products. Additionally, the SEC’s move to approve generic listing standards for crypto ETFs further paves the way for a broader range of cryptocurrency funds to enter the market.

While GDLC’s approval is a landmark moment, it is just one step in the larger push toward integrating cryptocurrencies into traditional financial markets. The growing availability of crypto ETFs provides more options for investors and signals an increasing acceptance of digital assets in the mainstream investment space.

