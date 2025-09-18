The post SEC Approves Grayscale GDLC for NYSE Arca Debut appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Notes Bitcoin makes up over 72% of GDLC’s holdings, followed by Ethereum at 17%, with XRP, Solana, and Cardano at smaller allocations. Grayscale recently reduced BTC weightage in GDLC to increase exposure to other top digital assets. The approval of GDLC could streamline the launch of additional multi-asset crypto ETFs. Crypto asset manager Grayscale secured a major victory as the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) approved the crypto large-cap fund (GDLC). This fund will hold the top five digital assets by market cap, such as Bitcoin BTC $117 165 24h volatility: 0.6% Market cap: $2.33 T Vol. 24h: $58.16 B , Ethereum ETH $4 581 24h volatility: 2.1% Market cap: $552.78 B Vol. 24h: $42.37 B , XRP XRP $3.11 24h volatility: 3.3% Market cap: $185.83 B Vol. 24h: $7.49 B , Solana SOL $246.0 24h volatility: 4.9% Market cap: $133.48 B Vol. 24h: $11.31 B , and Cardano ADA $0.91 24h volatility: 5.0% Market cap: $33.34 B Vol. 24h: $2.53 B , and shall debut soon on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE). Grayscale’s Crypto Large Cap Fund Makes Way to NYSE Following the latest SEC approval, the Grayscale GDLC fund will start trading on NYSE Arca. The launch of this fund on Wall Street can lead to strong institutional interest. Speaking on the development, Grayscale CEO Peter Mintberg said: “Grayscale Digital Large Cap Fund $GDLC was just approved for trading along with the Generic Listing Standards. The Grayscale team is working expeditiously to bring the *FIRST* multi crypto asset ETP to market with Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP, Solana, and Cardano.” Bitcoin accounts for more than 72% of the fund’s portfolio, followed by Ethereum at over 17%. XRP, Solana, and Cardano carry allocations of 5.62%, 4.03%, and 1%, respectively. Grayscale recently trimmed its BTC weighting to boost exposure… The post SEC Approves Grayscale GDLC for NYSE Arca Debut appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Notes Bitcoin makes up over 72% of GDLC’s holdings, followed by Ethereum at 17%, with XRP, Solana, and Cardano at smaller allocations. Grayscale recently reduced BTC weightage in GDLC to increase exposure to other top digital assets. The approval of GDLC could streamline the launch of additional multi-asset crypto ETFs. Crypto asset manager Grayscale secured a major victory as the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) approved the crypto large-cap fund (GDLC). This fund will hold the top five digital assets by market cap, such as Bitcoin BTC $117 165 24h volatility: 0.6% Market cap: $2.33 T Vol. 24h: $58.16 B , Ethereum ETH $4 581 24h volatility: 2.1% Market cap: $552.78 B Vol. 24h: $42.37 B , XRP XRP $3.11 24h volatility: 3.3% Market cap: $185.83 B Vol. 24h: $7.49 B , Solana SOL $246.0 24h volatility: 4.9% Market cap: $133.48 B Vol. 24h: $11.31 B , and Cardano ADA $0.91 24h volatility: 5.0% Market cap: $33.34 B Vol. 24h: $2.53 B , and shall debut soon on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE). Grayscale’s Crypto Large Cap Fund Makes Way to NYSE Following the latest SEC approval, the Grayscale GDLC fund will start trading on NYSE Arca. The launch of this fund on Wall Street can lead to strong institutional interest. Speaking on the development, Grayscale CEO Peter Mintberg said: “Grayscale Digital Large Cap Fund $GDLC was just approved for trading along with the Generic Listing Standards. The Grayscale team is working expeditiously to bring the *FIRST* multi crypto asset ETP to market with Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP, Solana, and Cardano.” Bitcoin accounts for more than 72% of the fund’s portfolio, followed by Ethereum at over 17%. XRP, Solana, and Cardano carry allocations of 5.62%, 4.03%, and 1%, respectively. Grayscale recently trimmed its BTC weighting to boost exposure…

SEC Approves Grayscale GDLC for NYSE Arca Debut

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/18 21:49
Key Notes

  • Bitcoin makes up over 72% of GDLC’s holdings, followed by Ethereum at 17%, with XRP, Solana, and Cardano at smaller allocations.
  • Grayscale recently reduced BTC weightage in GDLC to increase exposure to other top digital assets.
  • The approval of GDLC could streamline the launch of additional multi-asset crypto ETFs.

Crypto asset manager Grayscale secured a major victory as the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) approved the crypto large-cap fund (GDLC). This fund will hold the top five digital assets by market cap, such as Bitcoin

, Ethereum

, XRP

, Solana

, and Cardano

, and shall debut soon on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE).

Grayscale’s Crypto Large Cap Fund Makes Way to NYSE

Following the latest SEC approval, the Grayscale GDLC fund will start trading on NYSE Arca. The launch of this fund on Wall Street can lead to strong institutional interest. Speaking on the development, Grayscale CEO Peter Mintberg said:


“Grayscale Digital Large Cap Fund $GDLC was just approved for trading along with the Generic Listing Standards. The Grayscale team is working expeditiously to bring the *FIRST* multi crypto asset ETP to market with Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP, Solana, and Cardano.”

Bitcoin accounts for more than 72% of the fund’s portfolio, followed by Ethereum at over 17%. XRP, Solana, and Cardano carry allocations of 5.62%, 4.03%, and 1%, respectively. Grayscale recently trimmed its BTC weighting to boost exposure to the other assets.

Grayscale Crypto Large Cap Fund | Source: Grayscale

ETF specialist Nate Geraci credited Grayscale for paving the way for crypto ETFs through its legal challenge against the SEC. He added that the approval of the large-cap fund GDLC could open the gates for multi-asset crypto ETFs, from other asset managers.

Earlier this year, in July, the US securities regulator postponed its decision on Grayscale’s proposal to convert the Digital Large Cap Fund (GDLC) from an over-the-counter product into an exchange-listed ETP on NYSE Arca, citing the need for additional review.

With the Generic Listing Standards now in place, the process is expected to be more streamlined. It potentially paves the way for additional crypto ETPs.

Grayscale Pushes for Spot ETFs for LINK, AVAX, ADA

Digital asset manager Grayscale has been pushing to bring different crypto exchange-traded funds (ETFs). Its recent application targets some of the emerging crypto assets like Chainlink

, Avalanche

, and Cardano

.

Grayscale has filed a Form S-1 to convert its Chainlink Trust (LINK) into an exchange-traded fund, the Grayscale Chainlink Trust ETF, which is expected to trade on NYSE Arca under the ticker GLNK.

Disclaimer: Coinspeaker is committed to providing unbiased and transparent reporting. This article aims to deliver accurate and timely information but should not be taken as financial or investment advice. Since market conditions can change rapidly, we encourage you to verify information on your own and consult with a professional before making any decisions based on this content.

Connect met Like-minded Crypto Enthusiasts! Connect op Discord! Check onze Discord   De Amerikaanse Securities and Exchange Commission heeft groen licht gegeven voor de omzetting van het Grayscale Digital Large Cap Fund naar een exchange traded product op NYSE Arca. Daarmee wordt voor het eerst in de Verenigde Staten een multi crypto product officieel toegelaten tot een gereguleerde beurs. Deze beslissing is een nieuwe fase in de adoptie van crypto door de financiële sector. Van OTC naar gereguleerd beursproduct Tot nu toe werd de GDLC verhandeld als een OTC fonds wat vaak samen ging met beperkte toegang en structurele prijsafwijkingen van de onderliggende waarde. Met de conversie naar een ETP verdwijnt dit nadeel. Beleggers krijgen de mogelijkheid om intraday exposure te verkrijgen tot meerdere cryptocurrencies tegelijk. Volgens de laatste cijfers beheert het fonds meer dan $915 miljoen aan activa. Het product wordt opgebouwd uit vijf grote namen: Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP, Solana en Cardano. Deze samenstelling zorgt voor een bredere spreiding van risico’s. Verspreiden binnen een product Het belangrijkste voordeel van een multi crypto ETF is de mogelijkheid tot directe diversificatie. Waar beleggers bij een Bitcoin ETF enkel afhankelijk zijn van de prijs van BTC, biedt GDLC in een product toegang tot meerdere top altcoins. Daarmee ontstaat een beter evenwicht tussen rendement en risico, vooral voor institutionele beleggers die op zoek zijn naar een gereguleerde manier om hun allocatie te verbreden. SEC zet stap richting duidelijker regelgeving De goedkeuring van de GDLC past binnen de nieuwe generic listing standards van de SEC. Deze standaarden zijn bedoeld om de beoordeling van crypto ETF’s te versnellen en voorspelbaarder te maken. In plaats van elk afzonderlijk dossier langdurig te analyseren, kunnen producten die aan basiscriteria voldoen sneller op de markt komen. Voor de sector is dit een signaal dat de toezichthouder zich beweegt van een handhavings gerichte aanpak naar een meer gestructureerd regelgevende aanpak. Institutionele partijen die eerder huiverig waren, zien hiermee de drempel verlaagd om toe te treden. Grayscale Digital Large Cap Fund $GDLC was just approved for trading along with the Generic Listing Standards. The Grayscale team is working expeditiously to bring the *FIRST* multi #crypto asset ETP to market with Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP, Solana, and Cardano#BTC #ETH $XRP $SOL… — Peter Mintzberg (@PeterMintzberg) September 17, 2025 Impact op markt en instroom De timing van deze beslissing is verrassend. Bitcoin ETF’s hadden recent nog dagelijkse instromen van gemiddeld $290 miljoen, terwijl Ethereum producten juist uitstromen zagen. Een multi crypto product aantrekkelijk worden als alternatief dat beide assets en belangrijke altcoins combineert. Analisten wijzen erop dat als GDLC slechts vijf procent van de huidige instromen naar Bitcoin-ETF’s weet aan te trekken, dit al kan neerkomen op zo’n $15 miljoen per dag. Nieuwe routes voor institutionele allocatie Voor institutionele beleggers die diversificatie zoeken binnen de crypto markt zonder afhankelijk te zijn van ongecontroleerde exchanges, opent GDLC een gereguleerde en transparante route. Met een aankoop krijgen zij toegang tot meerdere leidende blockchains, waarbij de custody en naleving van regelgeving gewaarborgd zijn. De komst van dit product kan bovendien een domino effect veroorzaken. Er liggen momenteel nog tientallen aanvragen voor crypto ETF’s bij de SEC, variërend van stablecoin exposure tot altcoins als Avalanche en Litecoin. Best wallet - betrouwbare en anonieme wallet Best wallet - betrouwbare en anonieme wallet Meer dan 60 chains beschikbaar voor alle crypto Vroege toegang tot nieuwe projecten Hoge staking belongingen Lage transactiekosten Best wallet review Koop nu via Best Wallet Let op: cryptocurrency is een zeer volatiele en ongereguleerde investering. Doe je eigen onderzoek. Het bericht Grayscale GDLC kan multi-crypto ETF worden is geschreven door Timo Bruinsel en verscheen als eerst op Bitcoinmagazine.nl.
