SEC Approves Hashdex Crypto Index ETF With XRP, Solana, and Stellar

Altcoins

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has opened the door to a broader class of digital assets with the approval of the Hashdex Nasdaq Crypto Index ETF.

The fund, which will be listed under the regulator’s new public listing standards, includes not only Bitcoin and Ethereum but also other major altcoins such as Solana, XRP, and Stellar.

Industry watchers see the move as another milestone in the SEC’s evolving approach to crypto-linked products.

Nate Geraci, president of The ETF Store, highlighted the development, noting that investors can now gain regulated exposure to a wider range of cryptocurrencies through a single exchange-traded product.

Until now, U.S. investors looking for multi-asset crypto exposure had limited options.

The Grayscale Digital Large Cap Fund (GDLC) became the first multi-crypto spot ETF to gain approval under the SEC’s general listing rules, but Hashdex’s offering is the first to benefit from the regulator’s newly introduced framework.

By broadening the scope of digital assets available through ETFs, the SEC’s latest decision could significantly shift how mainstream investors allocate to the sector — signaling that regulated access to the wider crypto market is steadily moving forward.

The information provided in this article is for educational purposes only and does not constitute financial, investment, or trading advice. Coindoo.com does not endorse or recommend any specific investment strategy or cryptocurrency. Always conduct your own research and consult with a licensed financial advisor before making any investment decisions.

Author

Reporter at Coindoo

Related stories







Next article