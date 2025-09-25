The SEC has officially approved the Hashdex Nasdaq Crypto Index US ETF to operate under new generic listing standards, giving it the greenlight to add XRP, SOL, and XLM to its existing portfolio of BTC and ETH. The ETF, listed as NASDAQ:NCIQ, made the change last Thursday after updating its trust structure to meet the […]The SEC has officially approved the Hashdex Nasdaq Crypto Index US ETF to operate under new generic listing standards, giving it the greenlight to add XRP, SOL, and XLM to its existing portfolio of BTC and ETH. The ETF, listed as NASDAQ:NCIQ, made the change last Thursday after updating its trust structure to meet the […]

SEC approves Hashdex Nasdaq ETF to hold BTC, ETH, XRP, SOL, and XLM

By: Cryptopolitan
2025/09/25 11:41
Solana
SOL$203.54-2.84%
ChangeX
CHANGE$0.00164723-4.55%
Bitcoin
BTC$111,617.53-0.98%
Trust The Process
TRUST$0.0004423-4.65%
Stellar
XLM$0.3606-1.93%
XRP
XRP$2.8454-0.63%
Ethereum
ETH$3,997.08-4.28%

The SEC has officially approved the Hashdex Nasdaq Crypto Index US ETF to operate under new generic listing standards, giving it the greenlight to add XRP, SOL, and XLM to its existing portfolio of BTC and ETH.

The ETF, listed as NASDAQ:NCIQ, made the change last Thursday after updating its trust structure to meet the new criteria. The revised setup, filed under Form 8-K on Wednesday, includes a “Third Amended and Restated Trust Agreement” signed by Hashdex Asset Management Ltd. and CSC Delaware Trust Company, replacing the previous second agreement.

The ETF, built in Delaware, is tagged as an “emerging growth company.” The filing didn’t show any changes to its fiscal year or include any new financial documents. The updated trust agreement was attached as an exhibit to the filing, confirming compliance with Nasdaq’s current listing demands.

ETF issuers prepare for October launch

Following the SEC’s vote to adopt the updated listing standards last week, several asset managers have kicked into gear. These new rules let qualified crypto ETFs skip the case-by-case review process, something that used to drag on for months. Under the old rules, approval could take as long as 270 days. Now, with the new setup, products can be cleared in as little as 75 days.

“We’ve got about a dozen filings with the SEC now, and more coming,” said Steven McClurg, founder of Canary Capital Group. He confirmed that asset managers are already lining up, ready to take advantage of the rule change. “We’re all getting ready for a wave of launches,” he said. That wave is expected to hit hard in Q4 2025, according to Jonathan Groth at DGIM Law, who called this period a likely “boom time” for crypto ETFs.

The rush began in July, when the SEC first proposed the changes. Since then, firms have scrambled to rewrite filings, address SEC feedback, and meet the updated standards. Sources familiar with the process say the final updates could be submitted by the end of the week.

“These are the rules we had been anticipating,” said Teddy Fusaro, president of Bitwise. Fusaro says most filings are nearing the end of the review phase and could hit the market shortly. Analysts expect ETFs tracking SOL and XRP to debut in early October.

New SEC rules speed up crypto ETF approvals

To qualify for the new approval process, ETFs must meet at least one of three main requirements. One, the coin involved must trade on a regulated exchange, or have CFTC-regulated futures contracts that’ve been active for at least six months. Two, another ETF must already hold that coin with 40% of its assets directly invested in it, not via swaps or options. If any of those conditions are met, the ETF skips the red tape.

But not every firm is ready to roll. “Not all of our existing filings qualify,” said Kyle DaCruz, head of digital assets at VanEck. “The next step is to talk to our lawyers to see which products can move forward and how rapidly will they get onto the market.”

That said, Grayscale Investments didn’t wait around. Less than 48 hours after the SEC’s announcement, it converted its private fund into a public product: the Grayscale CoinDesk Crypto 5 ETF (GDLC.P). This new ETF holds BTC, ETH, XRP, SOL, and cardano. According to Peter Mintzberg, CEO of Grayscale, their quick launch reflects their push for “public market access, regulatory clarity and product innovation.”

The bigger question now is whether investors will actually care about ETFs tied to lesser-known coins. “There will be a flood of tokens that many folks have never heard of,” DaCruz warned. Unlike BTC, which took years to build trust, some of these coins may get only weeks or months of investor education before hitting the market.

KEY Difference Wire helps crypto brands break through and dominate headlines fast

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

BUIDL VIETNAM 2023 is coming back stronger than ever to HCMC this June 2023

BUIDL VIETNAM 2023 is coming back stronger than ever to HCMC this June 2023

BUIDL VIETNAM 2023 will be held at Hong Bang International University, Ho Chi Minh City on June 16-17, 2023.
Manchester City Fan
CITY$0.9528-0.68%
Everscale
EVER$0.01668-3.24%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0981-27.38%
Share
PANews2023/05/11 13:45
Share
Bitcoin spot ETFs saw a net inflow of $241 million yesterday, with IBIT leading the way.

Bitcoin spot ETFs saw a net inflow of $241 million yesterday, with IBIT leading the way.

PANews reported on September 25th that according to SoSoValue data, Bitcoin spot ETFs saw a total net inflow of $241 million yesterday (September 24th, US Eastern Time). BlackRock's IBIT saw a single-day net inflow of $129 million, bringing its total net inflow to $60.776 billion. Ark Invest and 21Shares' ARKB saw a net inflow of $37.7217 million, bringing its total net inflow to $2.184 billion. As of now, the total net asset value of Bitcoin spot ETF is US$149.736 billion, and the net asset ratio accounts for 6.62% of the total market value of Bitcoin, with a cumulative net inflow of US$57.492 billion.
LayerNet
NET$0.00008788+0.02%
ARK
ARK$0.4195-3.20%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00553-0.18%
Share
PANews2025/09/25 11:59
Share
Trump's Crypto Czar, Mideast Envoy Under Scrutiny As Elissa Slotkin Seeks Probe Into David Sacks, Steve Witkoff's Alleged UAE Crypto Gains

Trump's Crypto Czar, Mideast Envoy Under Scrutiny As Elissa Slotkin Seeks Probe Into David Sacks, Steve Witkoff's Alleged UAE Crypto Gains

Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) and Sen. Elissa Slotkin (D-Mich.) demanded an investigation Wednesday into potential conflicts of interest concerning Trump administration officials David Sacks and Steve Witkoff, and their association with the World Liberty Financial cryptocurrency venture.read more
Sentio Protocol
SEN$0.0141-6.43%
DAR Open Network
D$0.03052-1.32%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$7.573-1.55%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/25 11:40
Share

Trending News

More

BUIDL VIETNAM 2023 is coming back stronger than ever to HCMC this June 2023

Bitcoin spot ETFs saw a net inflow of $241 million yesterday, with IBIT leading the way.

Trump's Crypto Czar, Mideast Envoy Under Scrutiny As Elissa Slotkin Seeks Probe Into David Sacks, Steve Witkoff's Alleged UAE Crypto Gains

Has Bitcoin's four-year cycle really been broken?

Keen Golden, an international commercial settlement joint venture, increased its holdings by nearly 106 Bitcoins